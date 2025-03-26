Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
World’s Longest-Serving Death Row Inmate Receives A Huge Payout After Being Found Not Guilty
Work & Money

World’s Longest-Serving Death Row Inmate Receives A Huge Payout After Being Found Not Guilty

Imagine being put on death row for a crime you did not commit and spending nearly 60 years imprisoned. That’s more than some people live! And then, when both your physical and mental health deteriorate after your whole life is wasted behind bars—proven to not be guilty.

Yes, that’s the reality of former professional boxer Iwao Hakamata. In 1968, he was accused of unaliving his boss and their family and was placed on death row. After spending 56 years being considered a perpetrator, he was found not guilty and was ordered to receive a large sum of money for every single day of imprisonment. But what’s the point of money when most of your life has been wasted?

    Imagine being accused of a crime you did not commit and having to spend nearly 60 years behind bars for it

    Man sitting in a wicker chair, holding a fan, representing world's longest-serving death row inmate found not guilty.

    Image credits: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

    That’s something that happened to former professional boxer Iwao Hakamata—in 1966, he was placed on death row for the murder of his boss and their family

    The world’s longest-serving death row inmate was proven to not be guilty after 56 years and gets a record payout for it. 

    In 1968, then 32-year-old Japanese professional boxer Iwao Hakamata was sentenced to death for the murders of the man’s boss and his family in 1966. The crime was dubbed the Hakamata Incident. 

    A woman holds a black and white photo of the world's longest-serving death row inmate.

    Image credits: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

    Then, in October of 2024, 56 years after his arrest, I. Hakamata’s innocence was confirmed. In 2025, the court awarded him 217 million yen ($1.45 million), which equates to $25,892 for every year and $83 for each day of his imprisonment

    Yet, many people online brought attention to the fact that even this record payout for a criminal case in Japan doesn’t justify the lifetime of imprisonment the man had to suffer for something he didn’t even do. As one netizen said—there’s not enough money in the world to pay for the 56 years that were taken away from him. 

    Judge in courtroom with people standing, related to longest-serving death row inmate's not guilty verdict.

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The reason he wasn’t executed throughout this record death row sentence was because the Minister of Justice didn’t sign his death warrant, suspecting that the conviction was uncertain. Yet, he was kept in solitary confinement for 30 years. He was able to serve another part of his sentence at home due to poor health, and law enforcement concluded that due to his age, he was a low risk for escape. 

    Back in the day, Hakamata was arrested based on his confession and a tiny amount of blood and gasoline found on a pair of pajamas he owned. Yet, during his trial, the man retracted his confession, explaining that the police used harsh violence against him to obtain it. Ever since then, he has always claimed he was innocent, filing for various retrials that were denied—until 2014. 

    While at first, he confessed to the crime, he later said that he was actually forced to do so by police violence and has claimed that he wasn’t guilty ever since

    Inmate in orange jumpsuit behind bars, representing longest-serving death row case outcome.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    That year, a judge ordered a retrial with new evidence, suggesting his conviction may have been based on fabricated accusations by investigators. 

    One of the biggest discussion points regarding his innocence was the clothing that investigators claimed he wore during the crime. The blood that was found on his clothes turned out not to be a DNA match to the man. Also, the trousers prosecutors submitted as evidence were said to be too small for Hakamata, as they did not fit when he tried them on. 

    Yet, it took quite a long time, and many denied retrials for the charges to be dropped, which resulted in the man spending 56 years imprisoned

    Gavel striking a stack of euro notes on a desk, symbolizing a legal payout to the world’s longest-serving death row inmate.

    Image credits: BillionPhotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Finally, in 2024, during a ruling, which many of I. Hakamata’s supporters came to watch, a judge ruled the man to be acquitted. Unfortunately, the man himself was not able to attend the ruling due to his deteriorated mental state. 

    Well, at least he got to see his name cleared before the end of his life. Yet, it doesn’t change the fact that so many years were wasted paying for a crime that he did not commit. And now, his achievements and legacy in the boxing arena, unfortunately, will always be overshadowed by his imprisonment. Just as people online have said, no amount of money will ever be enough to cover such an injustice.

    Granted, he was paid $1.45 million by the court for this, but as many netizens pointed out—no money can bring back the years he was forced to waste

    Comment on death row inmate's payout, expressing skepticism about compensating lost time.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment expressing disbelief regarding the compensation after the world's longest-serving death row inmate found not guilty.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment on the world’s longest-serving death row inmate's payout, with laughing and sad emojis.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment on death row inmate's huge payout after not guilty verdict with crying emoji.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Betty True expresses sadness over the payout to the longest-serving death row inmate found not guilty.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment on the world’s longest-serving death row inmate's payout, expressing criticism.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment on longest-serving death row inmate's compensation after not guilty verdict.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment discussing world’s longest-serving death row inmate's compensation after acquittal.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment suggesting compensation for longest-serving death row inmate.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing the death penalty and justice system flaws.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment expressing emotion on longest-serving death row inmate found not guilty.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment expressing sympathy for the world's longest-serving death row inmate.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment discussing longest-serving death row inmate's innocence and emotional toll of 56 years.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment discussing payout for longest-serving death row inmate found not guilty.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment on the payout to the longest-serving death row inmate, mentioning work equivalent.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Jimmy Gunawan comments 'Another case When Justice Fails' related to longest-serving death row inmate.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment questioning payout's impact on longest-serving death row inmate’s lost years.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    roninbushi72 avatar
    Danger Muppet
    Danger Muppet
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was on death row for so many years and the thing about death row in Japan is you never know when it's your time. Just the thought of living that every day...

    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor man Another reason the death penalty should not be a thing.

