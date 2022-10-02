111 Times Karma Taught Jerks A Valuable Lesson
We want to live in a fair world. One that rewards doing the right thing, not deceit. Few things are as rewarding as witnessing justice.
So we at Bored Panda decided to put together a list of instances where people got what they deserved. Like an entitled sports car owner trying to bypass traffic only to get stuck in concrete.
As the late Kurt Cobain said, "If you're really a mean person, you're going to come back as a fly and eat poop."
Instant Karma
First interview question: "Tell me about a time when you made a mistake..."
Karma
Pretty Instant Karma
One Plate Of Karma Coming Up
Sweet Karma
Beautifully Done And Well Deserved
Communicating With The Unpleasant
Sometimes It Pays To Have A Dirty Car. My Son Got Rear-Ended Last Night, The Other Driver Was Aggressive And Left Without Exchanging Info
That's Karma
Karma Sometimes Does Work Out
Karma Is A Circle
Respect Your Mother
To Commit A Hate Crime
Revenge At Its Finest
Wonder if they (Chipotle) can see the end of the tunnel now ?
Guy Is A Jerk To A Police Officer In An Unmarked Car
Snowman 1, Driver 0
If the snowman hadn't been built around the tree trunk, the car would've then gone into the house behind it and trying to destroy a snowman would have been the least of the driver's worries.
Justice Served
Karma: Friend's Car After A Hit And Run
Karma Is Here
Bye Bye
Good Karma
I totally don't get this nonesense against ginger hair at all. Hair is hair... no?
What’s On The Menu? Karma Dawg
I had a doctor telling me I could still work despite my severe hyperemesis. I vomited over her, the desk and the floor. Got my sick leave.
My Fav Comeback To A Private Part's Pic
Apartment Complex Justice
Take Something That Isn't Yours? Have Fun With The Infestation
This Is What Happens When You Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant And A Fire Breaks Out
Happens
Good For Her
I’ve never understood this “make them realize how much they need you” stuff. So toxic and unnecessary.
Someone Took Justice Into Their Own Hands At My Local Grocery Store
Not that I would but I’d be tempted to do this to someone who took up two spots as well
Idiot Didn’t Want To Wait In Traffic And Thought They’d Take A Shortcut And Got Stuck. Karma Sucks
Block An Electric Charging Station - Get Towed
Brand New Jaguar Driver Believes He's Too Important To Sit In Traffic. Insta-Karma Smackdown
People Wouldn’t Stop Mudding In This Farmers Field. So The Farmer Put Up A Dirt Barrier At The Fields Entrance. Today It Caught Someone
My Neighbor “Allegedly” Refused To Pay The Guy Who Cleared His Back Yard. He’ll Be Coming Home To This Gift Left In His Driveway
Karma
Greedy Man Has His Hoard Of Hand Sanitizer Confiscated And Donated
There Was An Attempt To Steal Petrol
My Friend Found This Gem On Her Windshield. She Says She Deserved It
California Woman Who Coughed On An Uber Driver Says She'll Only Use Lyft, Lyft Says No
Okay Now This Is Epic
Arkansas Woman Rolls Her Truck Shortly After Speeding By Cyclists To Kick Up Dust
Of course an idiot like this isn't wearing a seat belt
That's One Less
Wonder if she'll be rolling her eyes when she meets her new roomy Bubbett ?
I Guess This Is How Karma Works
Mayor Dishes Out Karma On Litterer
God's Work
Karma At It's Very Best
Local Nightclub Has The Laugh Over Stupid Patron
Man Licks Things In Walmart And Gets Charged "Terrorist Threat"
Anyone else notice that in the caption of the 1st photo it said he was a nasty moth f****r?! UHHHHH
Busted Not Paying For Your Taxi
Person In Hummer Filled 5 Gas Cans Expecting Shortages. Put Them In His Car And Lit Up A Cigarette. Hummer Destroyed
This Note Was Left In The Elevator Of My Friend’s Apartment Complex, Felt Like This Was Justice Served To The Thief In An Unconventional But Hilarious Way
what is sputum? * i have now learned that means spit/mucus, thanks!
Justice Freaking Served!
ahh yes, the ruler of capybaras, we meet again. i see that you have a rival, well i want you to know if you are ever in trouble me and my kingdom of cats will aid you in your battles. all you have to do is ask racoon queen to join, THEN WE WILL BE A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH!!
Can't Find Anyone To Hire
This Is Venice City Hall Right After The Approval Of A Climate Change Denial Amendment
CONgratulations
Jerks Get What They Deserve
I was driving back from a construction site today and I saw this old guy (let's call him Dennis) in a car get clipped so bad he ended up in the other lanes. The car that hit him took off. I flipped on my lights and whipped around to see if the guy was okay. Fortunately, he was, but he didn’t recall the make/model of the car that hit him. Dennis was really shaken up by the whole thing, but it got a lot better when we discovered that the hit-and-runner's license plate got lodged into the side of Dennis' car.
Got What He Deserved
Someone Parked In My Designated Parking Space And Received A Different Kind Of Karma
Why The Hell Would You Tweet About That?
Instant Karma
Yep, Karma Is A B***h. Especially That Instant Kind
Guy I Grew Up With Thought He Was Smarter Than The Police
The "Coughing Karen" That Was Deliberately Coughing On People During A Pandemic Was Identified And Her Employer Had Already Responded. Termination Is Imminent
Holup, Blossom
My Neighbor Is Not A Good Person. She Treats Everyone On Our Block Poorly And Yells At Kids Playing
Our dead end is getting paved this morning, no one alerted her. Justice.
Restaurant Owner's Instant Karma
So My Friend Was Involved In A Hit And Run. Talk About Instant Karma
"So I was driving to the gym, and some idiot t-bones my car and drives off. But he forgot this."