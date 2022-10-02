We want to live in a fair world. One that rewards doing the right thing, not deceit. Few things are as rewarding as witnessing justice.

So we at Bored Panda decided to put together a list of instances where people got what they deserved. Like an entitled sports car owner trying to bypass traffic only to get stuck in concrete.

As the late Kurt Cobain said, "If you're really a mean person, you're going to come back as a fly and eat poop."

#1

Instant Karma

elsatanico Report

Blaze Fitzwater
2 hours ago

First interview question: "Tell me about a time when you made a mistake..."

#2

Karma

coleledford11 Report

cpo109
2 hours ago

Wish I could vote for him. She was wrong on so many levels.

#3

Pretty Instant Karma

WeirdMovieBros Report

Whitefox
1 hour ago

I think I like this one best!

#4

One Plate Of Karma Coming Up

ItsKristinG Report

Zara (she/they)
2 hours ago

Wholesome karma!

#5

Sweet Karma

resister4u Report

Alexandria Z
2 hours ago

'Try to be nice to people. hahahaha

#6

Beautifully Done And Well Deserved

reddit.com Report

Lily Lu
2 hours ago

Those are all blood donation buses - the words on top say "Donate Blood, Save Lives." Looks like the car parked in a medical vehicle zone.

#7

Communicating With The Unpleasant

Conaidhm Paganach Report

Lyoness
2 hours ago

I think this is my favourite.

#8

Sometimes It Pays To Have A Dirty Car. My Son Got Rear-Ended Last Night, The Other Driver Was Aggressive And Left Without Exchanging Info

Veriera Report

Zara (she/they)
2 hours ago

Mission failed successfully

#9

That's Karma

AleyFarooq_ Report

Zara (she/they)
2 hours ago

Daaaamn. 🔥

#10

Karma Sometimes Does Work Out

BaelaLayla Report

Red Hair Blue Soul
2 hours ago

Double karma!

#11

Karma Is A Circle

lizbeth_ellen Report

Kitten Dog Mom
2 hours ago

I love it! Dad knowed what you did!

#12

Respect Your Mother

dobbyisafreepup Report

Hoodoo
2 hours ago

OP you're just plain evil... Pull up a chair & have a drink

#13

To Commit A Hate Crime

Xultron Report

Pj Mac
1 hour ago

Bahahahaha

#14

Revenge At Its Finest

barstoolsports Report

Alexandria Z
1 hour ago

Wonder if they (Chipotle) can see the end of the tunnel now ?

#15

Guy Is A Jerk To A Police Officer In An Unmarked Car

BehindBlueLine Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
2 hours ago

He must've felt cold. 🤣👏🏻

#16

Snowman 1, Driver 0

Vlancing , usatoday.com Report

Amanda Rose
2 hours ago

If the snowman hadn't been built around the tree trunk, the car would've then gone into the house behind it and trying to destroy a snowman would have been the least of the driver's worries.

#17

Justice Served

VICE Report

Kimberley Gayle Thomas
1 hour ago

Yes honey child. This needs to continue.

#18

Karma: Friend's Car After A Hit And Run

Nugkil Report

Archer Harris
2 hours ago

Hah! The car got the plate number for you 🤣

#19

Karma Is Here

thegrio Report

Vasana Phong
2 hours ago

More info please

#20

Bye Bye

NearbyDANKSTER Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
2 hours ago

Bye, Karen

#21

Good Karma

Bingbon02415540 Report

spirit wolf
2 hours ago

I totally don't get this nonesense against ginger hair at all. Hair is hair... no?

#22

What’s On The Menu? Karma Dawg

farrukhsshah Report

Panda Kicki
1 hour ago

I had a doctor telling me I could still work despite my severe hyperemesis. I vomited over her, the desk and the floor. Got my sick leave.

#23

My Fav Comeback To A Private Part's Pic

B0DY4DAYZ Report

Zara (she/they)
2 hours ago

“It’s a mistake” LMFAOO OH MY

#24

Apartment Complex Justice

Scolgan Report

glowworm2
2 hours ago

So basically sun pee!

#25

Take Something That Isn't Yours? Have Fun With The Infestation

PokeMasterBon Report

Cee
24 minutes ago

My skin is itching just reading this

#26

This Is What Happens When You Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant And A Fire Breaks Out

Monty7384 Report

Alexandria Z
2 hours ago

We told you and told you.

#27

Happens

MailOnline Report

Alexandria Z
2 hours ago

Give him a couple extra for stupidity.

#28

Good For Her

giitering Report

Zara (she/they)
2 hours ago

I’ve never understood this “make them realize how much they need you” stuff. So toxic and unnecessary.

#29

Someone Took Justice Into Their Own Hands At My Local Grocery Store

OhighOpyro Report

KombatBunni
1 hour ago

Not that I would but I’d be tempted to do this to someone who took up two spots as well

#30

Idiot Didn’t Want To Wait In Traffic And Thought They’d Take A Shortcut And Got Stuck. Karma Sucks

jcodydunn Report

SparkleFarts
1 hour ago

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

#31

Block An Electric Charging Station - Get Towed

polizeiberlin Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
2 hours ago

Fly high butterfly

#32

Brand New Jaguar Driver Believes He's Too Important To Sit In Traffic. Insta-Karma Smackdown

reyali Report

Jessica J.
1 hour ago

That car deserved a better owner!

#33

People Wouldn’t Stop Mudding In This Farmers Field. So The Farmer Put Up A Dirt Barrier At The Fields Entrance. Today It Caught Someone

ysl448g Report

Alexandria Z
1 hour ago

Good catch.

#34

My Neighbor “Allegedly” Refused To Pay The Guy Who Cleared His Back Yard. He’ll Be Coming Home To This Gift Left In His Driveway

CalbertCorpse Report

Alexandria Z
2 hours ago

Maybe he can hire the landscapers neighbor. NOT

#35

Karma

LunaSafwan Report

Hoodoo
1 hour ago

Ooopsiedoodle

#36

Greedy Man Has His Hoard Of Hand Sanitizer Confiscated And Donated

DinerEnBlanc Report

Atreïdes
2 hours ago

Is the government allowed to do this, assuming it was this guy’s private property that he payed for?

#37

There Was An Attempt To Steal Petrol

spicerldn Report

Pg130
2 hours ago

Classic Karma!

#38

My Friend Found This Gem On Her Windshield. She Says She Deserved It

ScaredOfTheMan Report

Rylosalex
1 hour ago

Aw! I like the picture of the turtle

#39

California Woman Who Coughed On An Uber Driver Says She'll Only Use Lyft, Lyft Says No

Hipple Report

But Nobody Came.
1 hour ago

this is my fav :)

#40

Okay Now This Is Epic

maleeezy_ Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
2 hours ago

Karma is digital

#41

Arkansas Woman Rolls Her Truck Shortly After Speeding By Cyclists To Kick Up Dust

nickelpotter Report

Red Hair Blue Soul
2 hours ago

Of course an idiot like this isn't wearing a seat belt

#42

That's One Less

Blavity Report

Alexandria Z
1 hour ago

Wonder if she'll be rolling her eyes when she meets her new roomy Bubbett ?

#43

I Guess This Is How Karma Works

nypost Report

Archer Harris
2 hours ago

They are meant to be

#44

Mayor Dishes Out Karma On Litterer

mayorstewart Report

Jessica J.
1 hour ago

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

#45

God's Work

MuAlH Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
2 hours ago

Look at that smile 🤣

#46

Karma At It's Very Best

Jeffslot Report

A C
1 hour ago

Hehe that's cute/ funny karma!

#47

Local Nightclub Has The Laugh Over Stupid Patron

prawza Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
1 hour ago

mouth area hahahaha

#48

Man Licks Things In Walmart And Gets Charged "Terrorist Threat"

HopeInternational0 Report

Zara (she/they)
2 hours ago

Anyone else notice that in the caption of the 1st photo it said he was a nasty moth f****r?! UHHHHH

#49

Busted Not Paying For Your Taxi

Unitron07 Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
1 hour ago

This has to be Straya ... (Australia)

#50

Person In Hummer Filled 5 Gas Cans Expecting Shortages. Put Them In His Car And Lit Up A Cigarette. Hummer Destroyed

chronicleonline , meister2a Report

Jodi Rinker
42 minutes ago

I feel like this should be a Darwin Award candidate...

#51

This Note Was Left In The Elevator Of My Friend’s Apartment Complex, Felt Like This Was Justice Served To The Thief In An Unconventional But Hilarious Way

Numinexxus Report

CAT /ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ QUEEN
2 hours ago (edited)

what is sputum? * i have now learned that means spit/mucus, thanks!

#52

Justice Freaking Served!

ElBadBiscuit Report

CAT /ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ QUEEN
2 hours ago

ahh yes, the ruler of capybaras, we meet again. i see that you have a rival, well i want you to know if you are ever in trouble me and my kingdom of cats will aid you in your battles. all you have to do is ask racoon queen to join, THEN WE WILL BE A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH!!

#53

Can't Find Anyone To Hire

Molson_Hart , dankgdl Report

Jordi Sharpe
1 hour ago

Mmmmm. Brain Flakes.

#54

This Is Venice City Hall Right After The Approval Of A Climate Change Denial Amendment

LorenzoBagnato Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
2 hours ago

Don't mess with mother nature

#55

CONgratulations

studentactivism Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
2 hours ago

Smile!

#56

Jerks Get What They Deserve

Jerks Get What They Deserve

I was driving back from a construction site today and I saw this old guy (let's call him Dennis) in a car get clipped so bad he ended up in the other lanes. The car that hit him took off. I flipped on my lights and whipped

MrArthurVandelay Report

Pj Mac
1 hour ago

Perfect

#57

Got What He Deserved

lightskinpimp , Polysexuals Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
2 hours ago

Burrrrrrn! 🤣

#58

Someone Parked In My Designated Parking Space And Received A Different Kind Of Karma

futbolbrasil Report

Hoodoo
1 hour ago

Mother Nature's like " Just chill. I got this. "

#59

Why The Hell Would You Tweet About That?

AtlantaBoyz Report

Lisa H
2 hours ago

Something tells me we can make a drinking game out of how often this person likely loses a job over social media.

#60

Instant Karma

dsrose Report

But Nobody Came.
1 hour ago

oh man hope you got out of that alive...

#61

Yep, Karma Is A B***h. Especially That Instant Kind

caraeeezy Report

Alexandria Z
19 minutes ago

Fair is fair

#62

Guy I Grew Up With Thought He Was Smarter Than The Police

OneNorthAvenue Report

KombatBunni
1 hour ago

Well I guess he lost

#63

The "Coughing Karen" That Was Deliberately Coughing On People During A Pandemic Was Identified And Her Employer Had Already Responded. Termination Is Imminent

SAP , SAP Report

Alexandria Z
1 hour ago

What a sap

#64

Holup, Blossom

Dareyouni Report

Lisa H
2 hours ago

If he/she/they start accusing you of cheating, chances are /he/she/they are already cheating on you.

#65

My Neighbor Is Not A Good Person. She Treats Everyone On Our Block Poorly And Yells At Kids Playing

Our dead end is getting paved this morning, no one alerted her. Justice.

macness234 Report

Alexandria Z
36 minutes ago

bye bye yellers car

#66

Restaurant Owner's Instant Karma

vincentvanglock Report

#67

So My Friend Was Involved In A Hit And Run. Talk About Instant Karma

"So I was driving to the gym, and some idiot t-bones my car and drives off. But he forgot this."

imgur.com Report