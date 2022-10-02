We want to live in a fair world. One that rewards doing the right thing, not deceit. Few things are as rewarding as witnessing justice.

So we at Bored Panda decided to put together a list of instances where people got what they deserved. Like an entitled sports car owner trying to bypass traffic only to get stuck in concrete.

As the late Kurt Cobain said, "If you're really a mean person, you're going to come back as a fly and eat poop."