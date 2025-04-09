Utah Woman Who Went Missing After Her Phone Deactivated Has Been Found Alive A Week Later

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who went missing around the San Juan County area of Utah has been found alive one week later, according to authorities.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on its Facebook page on Monday, April 7, at 10:52pm, writing that 34-year-old Emily Wolfe has been located and is safe.

“Emily has been located and is safe!! We want to thank all who shared this post in hopes of raising awareness and spreading the word,” the post read. “Thank you for helping us keep our communities in and around San Juan County safe!!”

The update came just over twenty-four hours after the initial announcement of a missing persons alert.

Image credits: San Juan County Sheriffs Office

Wolfe was last seen in the Spanish Valley area in northern San Juan County, Utah, on March 31, in a 2020 Can-Am Defender.

Authorities stated there was the potential that she was headed to the Highland, Utah, area. Other possibilities include somewhere in Alaska as the woman had found a job opportunity there and has expressed interest in wanting to go to North Carolina.

Her cell phone was no longer active or turned on.

Image credits: San Juan County Sheriffs Office

Image credits: San Juan County Sheriffs Office

Her description read, “Emily Wolfe is 34 years old, 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. Emily has a script tattoo on her right forearm and her left wrist. She also has a tattoo map of Vietnam on one of her ankles.”

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details on how and where she was found or the circumstances that led to her disappearance in the first place.

The day before, on April 6, another woman who was reported missing was also found alive.

74-year-old Nancy Bloomquist from Norton Shores, Michigan, was visiting Little River Casino in Manistee on Thursday, April 3, before she disappeared, according to PEOPLE.

CCTV footage showed her leaving the casino at around 5:30pm local time before driving southbound in a white 2024 GMC Terrain.

Three days later, at around 7:08 in the evening, she was located by a drone around 150 yards from her burned vehicle in a heavily wooded area, lying next to a tree.

Image credits: Steven Baltakatei Sandoval

Deputies say she is lucky to be alive since she managed to brave three days’ worth of cold, unforgivable weather conditions. Her vehicle had been disabled and caught fire, her phone burning along with the rest of her car.

“She’s incredibly, incredibly lucky she’s still alive… I don’t know her but she’s a tough gal,” said Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole, to WZZM’s 13 On Your Side.

In recent years, there has been an alarming increase in missing persons worldwide, the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCR) stated to the United Nations General Assembly Third Committee.

Over the past half-decade, cases registered by the organization have increased by 80% to more than 180,000 in 2022.

It was also observed that it seemed as if the United States was “insufficiently prepared to prevent people from going missing,” offering only vague details about their whereabouts, their fate, and necessary addresses to the families involved.

“While people go missing in a broad range of contexts, armed conflicts remain a critical factor driving these ever-larger numbers.”

Other countries such as India, the United Kingdom, and Syria often see a worrying number of cases of missing persons.

Image credits: Emily Wolfe/Facebook

***UPDATE*** April 7, 2025 10:52 pm Emily has been located and is safe!! We want to thank all who shared this post in… Posted by San Juan County Sheriffs Office on Sunday, April 6, 2025 In the UK, someone is reported missing every 90 seconds, according to Missing People. This adds up to nearly 350,000 missing incidents every year. Of this group, 96,000 are adults, and almost 75,000 are children. “Looked after children are at high risk of being reported,” it stated. “1 in 10 looked-after children are reported missing compared to 1 in 200 children. Looked after children who are reported missing will be reported on average 6 times.” Comments praised the sheriff’s office for their diligent work

