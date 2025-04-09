Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Utah Woman Who Went Missing After Her Phone Deactivated Has Been Found Alive A Week Later
News, US

Utah Woman Who Went Missing After Her Phone Deactivated Has Been Found Alive A Week Later

A woman who went missing around the San Juan County area of Utah has been found alive one week later, according to authorities. 

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on its Facebook page on Monday, April 7, at 10:52pm, writing that 34-year-old Emily Wolfe has been located and is safe. 

    A 34-year-old woman was found a week after authorities reported her as missing

    Police car with flashing blue lights in Utah search for missing woman.

    Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Highlights
    • Emily Wolfe was missing in Utah a week before she was found safe.
    • The 34-year-old was last seen in a 2020 Can-Am Defender on March 31.
    • Missing person cases have been on the rise globally, especially since 2020.

    “Emily has been located and is safe!! We want to thank all who shared this post in hopes of raising awareness and spreading the word,” the post read. “Thank you for helping us keep our communities in and around San Juan County safe!!” 

    The update came just over twenty-four hours after the initial announcement of a missing persons alert.

    Smiling woman with blond hair related to Utah missing person case.

    Image credits: San Juan County Sheriffs Office

    Wolfe was last seen in the Spanish Valley area in northern San Juan County, Utah, on March 31, in a 2020 Can-Am Defender. 

    Authorities stated there was the potential that she was headed to the Highland, Utah, area. Other possibilities include somewhere in Alaska as the woman had found a job opportunity there and has expressed interest in wanting to go to North Carolina. 

    Her cell phone was no longer active or turned on.

    Wolfe was last seen on March 31 in northern San Juan County, Utah

    A smiling woman in casual attire and a sun hat, standing in a parking lot.

    Image credits: San Juan County Sheriffs Office

    Young woman in casual wear with sunglasses and hat standing in a parking lot, recently found after going missing in Utah.

    Image credits: San Juan County Sheriffs Office

    Her description read, “Emily Wolfe is 34 years old, 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. Emily has a script tattoo on her right forearm and her left wrist. She also has a tattoo map of Vietnam on one of her ankles.” 

    The sheriff’s office did not provide further details on how and where she was found or the circumstances that led to her disappearance in the first place.

    The day before, on April 6, another woman who was reported missing was also found alive.

    Another woman was additionally found alive after being reported missing for three days in Michigan

    Welcome to Utah sign with desert landscape and blue sky.

    Image credits: andreykr/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    74-year-old Nancy Bloomquist from Norton Shores, Michigan, was visiting Little River Casino in Manistee on Thursday, April 3, before she disappeared, according to PEOPLE

    CCTV footage showed her leaving the casino at around 5:30pm local time before driving southbound in a white 2024 GMC Terrain. 

    Three days later, at around 7:08 in the evening, she was located by a drone around 150 yards from her burned vehicle in a heavily wooded area, lying next to a tree.

    Utah landscape with a rural road and mountains, related to a missing woman found alive.

    Image credits: Steven Baltakatei Sandoval

    Police officer writing in notepad, related to Utah woman missing case update.

    Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Deputies say she is lucky to be alive since she managed to brave three days’ worth of cold, unforgivable weather conditions. Her vehicle had been disabled and caught fire, her phone burning along with the rest of her car. 

    “She’s incredibly, incredibly lucky she’s still alive… I don’t know her but she’s a tough gal,” said Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole, to WZZM’s 13 On Your Side.

    In recent years, there has been an alarming increase in missing persons worldwide, the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCR) stated to the United Nations General Assembly Third Committee.

    Missing person cases have skyrocketed in recent years

    A deactivated phone rests on a wooden surface, related to the Utah woman found alive after going missing.

    Image credits: Nattawit/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Over the past half-decade, cases registered by the organization have increased by 80% to more than 180,000 in 2022. 

    It was also observed that it seemed as if the United States was “insufficiently prepared to prevent people from going missing,” offering only vague details about their whereabouts, their fate, and necessary addresses to the families involved. 

    “While people go missing in a broad range of contexts, armed conflicts remain a critical factor driving these ever-larger numbers.” 

    Other countries such as India, the United Kingdom, and Syria often see a worrying number of cases of missing persons.

    Smiling woman in snowy Utah forest, found alive a week after going missing.

    Image credits: Emily Wolfe/Facebook

    ***UPDATE***

    April 7, 2025 10:52 pm

    Emily has been located and is safe!! We want to thank all who shared this post in…

    Posted by San Juan County Sheriffs Office on Sunday, April 6, 2025

    In the UK, someone is reported missing every 90 seconds, according to Missing People. This adds up to nearly 350,000 missing incidents every year. 

    Of this group, 96,000 are adults, and almost 75,000 are children. 

    “Looked after children are at high risk of being reported,” it stated. “1 in 10 looked-after children are reported missing compared to 1 in 200 children. Looked after children who are reported missing will be reported on average 6 times.”

    Comments praised the sheriff’s office for their diligent work

    Cindy Nielsen's comment, "That's great news!" on a story about a found Utah woman.

    Comment expressing relief about missing Utah woman found alive.

    Comment from Maria Parkinson about Utah woman found after going missing.

    Social media post expressing gratitude after missing Utah woman found alive.

    Text message celebrating that missing Utah woman has been found alive, with praying hands and heart emojis.

    “Text bubble with Sue Faill saying 'Great' in a social media comment.”

    Comment from Sharen Martin expressing relief about Utah woman found safe.

    People Also Ask

    • What are some common reasons why individuals go missing?

      People can disappear for a variety of reasons including mental illness, communication failures, adventurous mishaps, domestic ab*se, or becoming victims of crime. This issue can affect anyone, regardless of demographic factors like age or gender.
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

