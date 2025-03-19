Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Runaway Girl, Missing For A Year After Fight With Dad, Found In Another State Using Fake Name
News, US

Runaway Girl, Missing For A Year After Fight With Dad, Found In Another State Using Fake Name

A Georgia teenager who vanished after an argument with her father was finally found safe, living under an alias in another state.

Asata Amun was 16 years old when she disappeared last year without taking any personal belongings with her.

With nothing but the clothes on her back, Asata was captured on a doorbell camera, barefoot and fleeing her father’s home in Gwinnett County on February 1.

Highlights
  • A Georgia teenager was found more than a year after vanishing from her home in Gwinnett County.
  • A doorbell camera captured Asata Amun running away barefoot from her father’s home.
  • Her mother said the teenager “slept in the street” and used a fake name while in a completely different state.
RELATED:

    A Georgia teenager was located over a year after she vanished from her home in Gwinnett County

    Smiling girl with glasses and braided hair, related to "Runaway Girl" missing person case.

    Image credits: Gwinnett County Police

    It is believed the teenager had an altercation with her father Kwabena Amun, who threatened to send her to military school over behavioral issues.

    The teenager also faced disciplinary action from her school authorities the day before her disappearance.

    “So you are just going to run like a coward, Asata,” her father yelled at her shortly before his doorbell camera captured the moment his daughter ran away from home.

    Girl found in another state after a year, wearing glasses and smiling, with a light background.

    Image credits: Gwinnett County Police

    Kwabena later said he thought his daughter would just go visit a friend when she left the house.

    “I just want to make sure my baby girl is OK. That she is alright,” the father previously said.

    Investigators searched the father’s house after the teen went missing. When allegations of Kwabena’s mistreatment arose, Children’s Protective Services removed Asata’s two sisters from his home.

    “Thank God. They’re not with him,” said Asata’s mother Jasmine Dominique.

    A doorbell camera captured Asata Amun running away barefoot from her father’s home

    Man seated on a couch in a living room, discussing the case of a missing runaway girl found under a fake name.

    Image credits: WSBTV

    Jasmine divorced Kwabena in 2019 and accused her ex-husband of mistreating her.

    Currently living in Connecticut, the mother described her missing daughter as a “free-spirit tomboy,” living with her father at the time of her disappearance.

    She claimed Asata had complained about being mistreated by Kwabena as well, but the father has denied the claims.

    Father Kwabena Amun threatened to send his daughter to military school over behavioral issues

    Man discussing runaway girl found after a year, text about military academy solution.

    Image credits: WSBTV

    Jasmine also revealed that her missing daughter had called her the last time she ran away from home but did not contact her after her disappearance in February 2024.

    “She knows my number. She could have sent me a message,” she told WSB earlier this month.

    The mother said it’s “not common not to hear something at all.”

    “It’s not something easy for me. It’s hard,” she said about spending a year without knowing anything about her daughter’s well-being or whereabouts.

    Close-up of a woman looking down, representing a runaway girl found after a year.

    Image credits: WTNH News8

    The heartbroken mother made a plea to the public for any information that could lead to finding Asata.

    “I just want to make sure that wherever she is, she’s OK. You know, she’s alive,” the mother said.

    Within days of her plea, Jasmine received the call she had been hoping for.

    “I dropped the phone when I heard it. I couldn’t believe it,” she told WSB.

    The missing teenager was found days after Jasmine made a plea for information about her whereabouts

    Woman with pink headscarf and hoop earrings in front of floral backdrop, linked to runaway girl found story.

    Image credits: WSBTV

    The mother was told that the teenager had wound up in the neighboring state of Tennessee and struggled for a while before she was placed in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

    “She was in Atlanta when she left and she slept in the street until someone kind of helped her and got her on a bus to go where she needed to go to feel safe,” Jasmine said.

    The Gwinnett County Police said in a statement shared on Sunday, March 17, that Asata had been safely located and had been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services since February 2024 under a fake name.

    Jasmine said her daughter didn’t know anyone in Tennessee.

    “I guess she had it in her mind that where she is going will be safer for her,” she told the outlet.

    The mother said the teenager “slept in the street” and used a fake name while in Tennessee

    Woman speaking about runaway girl found using fake name, expressing relief.

    Image credits: WSBTV

    A “breakthrough” in the case occurred when a case manager for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services found inconsistencies in the missing teenager’s story.

    This prompted research into missing children in Georgia, ultimately leading the Tennessee department to get in touch with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

    “Arrangements have been made to transfer custody of Asata Amun to the Georgia Department of Family & Children Services,” the police department said.

    Jasmine hopes to reunite with her daughter soon

    Woman discussing runaway girl found using fake name, quote visible.

    Image credits: WSBTV

    “The investigation into her disappearance remains active,” the statement added.

    A relieved Jasmine said she is hoping to reunite with her daughter soon.

    Netizens were glad to hear the news of the teenager being found, with one saying “Protect her!”

    Image credits: WTNH-TV

    “I hope the system doesn’t fail her again,” one commenter said.

    Many questioned the circumstances that led to Asata running away in the first place.

    “She ran for safety,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “People rarely run away from a happy home.”

    “That baby was trying to escape something wicked that was going on at her home. God be with her,” said another.

    “Please don’t return her to her dad’s custody,” one said. “There’s obviously reasons why she ran away and her two sisters aren’t even in his custody.”

    Netizens questioned the circumstances that pushed Asata to run away in the first place

    Comment discussing custody concerns about a runaway girl found after a year, emphasizing reasons for her actions.

    Comment expressing support for runaway girl found after a year, with heart emojis.

    Text post discussing a runaway girl missing for a year, found in another state using a fake name.

    Comment discussing the situation of a missing runaway girl found after a year, emphasizing legal support and environment.

    Comment about a runaway girl missing after a fight, expressing hope for her well-being.

    Comment discussing runaway girl found after a year using fake name, mentioning relief and suspicion toward her father.

    Comment screenshot on missing runaway girl found using fake name after a year.

    Comment about runaway girl missing, urging not to return her to parents.

    Comment discussing runaway girl, found in another state using fake name.

    Comment about finding a runaway girl missing for a year, discussing identity and tracing.

    Comment discussing support for runaway girl found after a year using a fake name.

    Text exchange about a runaway girl missing for a year, found using a fake name in another state.

    Comment by Tj James discussing the reasons why a person might run away.

    Comment discussing a runaway girl who used a fake name, mentioning a situation with her dad.

    Comment on runaway girl found after a year, expressing relief and hope for her safety and peace.

    Text exchange discussing a runaway girl missing for a year found using a fake name.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

