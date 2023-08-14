“My Mother Is Losing It”: Daughter Finally Tells Everyone How Her Mom Put Her Through Hell

There is no excuse for a parent to abuse their child. Literally none. The sad reality is that just because someone’s given birth to you won’t necessarily mean that they will treat you well. In fact, some ‘parents’ are monstrous.

Redditor u/NattyNyx shared an emotional story about finally moving out from an abusive home. Not only did she finally get away for university, she also ended up sharing all of the dirt she’d collected about her mother’s awful behavior. Read on for the full story and the update about the aftermath. Bored Panda has reached out to the OP via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Not only did the mother physically, emotionally, and verbally abuse her daughter, she also created the illusion that she was a wonderful parent. To the outside world, she was the “best mom.” However, redditor u/NattyNyx had an ace up her sleeve. She’d been secretly documenting her mom’s horrendous behavior and real character.

Right after leaving for university, she sent the evidence to her relatives, as well as her neighbors. The fallout, according to the OP’s update, was immense.

“My mother is losing it. Thank goodness that she doesn’t know where exactly my friend lives or I guarantee you she would be here,” u/NattyNyx wrote.

The Reddit community came out in full support of the author. They advised her to bring all of her important documents with her when she left. She also got in touch with her university to let them know that they should never rely on her mother’s opinions if she ever gets in touch with them. Not only that, the OP said that she’s considering seeing a therapist to start healing.

Unfortunately, child abuse is very widespread, even in developed nations. In the United States alone, more than 600,000 children are abused each year. According to the National Children’s Alliance, these are unique incidents of abuse and neglect. It’s also likely that these incidents are underreported.

Abuse has very negative impacts on children, and young kids are the most vulnerable. Around 15% of all maltreatment victims are younger than one year old, and 28% are younger than two years of age. In the US, girls are abused more often than boys (8.7 per 1,000 vs. 7.5 per 1,000).

Sadly, it’s the child’s parents themselves who are most often the perpetrators of abuse and neglect. According to the statistics from 2021, 77% of all cases involved a parent victimizing their kid. That year alone, 1,820 children lost their lives from abuse and neglect in the US, with boys more likely to suffer this fate than girls (3.01 per 1,000 vs. 2.15 per 1,000).

The National Children’s Alliance states that, in the United States, neglect (76%) is the most common form of abuse, followed by physical abuse (16%).

If you’re being abused or you strongly suspect that someone in your local area is mistreating their children, it’s imperative that you get in touch with the authorities. They’ll know how to proceed and will support you, and help put some distance between the victims and their abusers.

However, years of trauma won’t simply melt away in the span of a few weeks or months. It’s essential that victims reach out to a therapist to work out what’s been going on, heal, reclaim their sense of power, and move on with their lives.

