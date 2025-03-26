Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That Would Freak Me Out”: Mysterious Spiral Takes Over Skies Above UK, True Cause Is Unveiled
News, Tech&Science

“That Would Freak Me Out”: Mysterious Spiral Takes Over Skies Above UK, True Cause Is Unveiled

A puzzling event left many in awe in Great Britain as a large, spiraling blue-white light was seen twirling through the skies last Monday night (March 24).

Confused, witnesses quickly took to social media to share pictures of the mesmerizing sight, with many speculating it could be signs of alien life, a dangerous solar flare, or even a gateway to another realm.

Highlights
  • A mysterious spiral in UK skies baffled onlookers March 24.
  • The phenomenon inspired conspiracy theories online.
  • Experts revealed the spiral was the result of frozen fuel from a SpaceX rocket.
  • Similar spirals from vented rocket fuel have been reported globally before.

“The truth is out there,” one netizen wrote. “There’s definitely something sinister going on here. People should stay indoors.”

Beyond humorous remarks and outlandish speculation, the strange phenomenon motivated dozens of conspiracy theories—from governments spraying new strains of deadly viruses to agencies testing new technologies in front of everyone.

That is—until experts revealed the true cause of the light.

    Experts revealed the true cause of a mysterious blue spiral that was spotted in the skies above Britain

    Mysterious spiral illuminates night sky above UK, creating a striking celestial display.

    Image credits: LJSSockmonkey

    “Just saw the most bizarre spiral of light in the sky while stargazing with my son. Aliens or rocket launch?!” one stargazer posted on X.

    Many others echoed similar sentiments, sharing photos from locations across the country, including Yorkshire, Bristol, and Wales.

    Mysterious spiral appears in night sky above UK, framed by trees and rooftops.

    Image credits: Joshua Wheeldon/Facebook

    As the hours went by, the UK’s Met Office was forced to issue an explanation after receiving numerous reports about the mysterious light, later confirming that the unusual spiral was the result of frozen fuel from a SpaceX rocket launch. 

    “This stunning spiral was caused by excess fuel venting from the Falcon 9 rocket,” the post read.

    Mysterious spiral pattern in the night sky above the UK.

    Image credits: Tobytobytobyy

    The fuel ejected from a fast-rotating Falcon 9 rocket froze in the high atmosphere, creating the dazzling, light-reflecting spiral that both captivated and scared viewers this week.

    The frozen plume remained in the atmosphere until it caught the sunlight and its heat, allowing it to glow before ultimately turning into vapor.

    The spiral was the result of the final stages of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

    Mysterious spiral in night sky above UK houses, baffling viewers and stirring curiosity.

    Image credits: albierowlett1

    The rocket responsible for the fuel ejection was SpaceX’s Falcon 9, which embarked on a classified NROL-69 US Government mission that day, landing in Florida shortly after.

    Described as a reusable, two-stage rocket, the Falcon 9 was designed for the “reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond.”

    Its cutting-edge design allows SpaceX to “refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, driving down the cost of space access.”

    Since its inaugural launch on June 4, 2010, the Falcon 9 has embarked on 449 missions, 377 of which have been reflights. The cost of each launch is estimated to be around $69.75 million.

    Rocket launch from SpaceX facility causing a mysterious spiral in the skies above the UK.

    Image credits: U.S. Air Force

    Now referred to by some as the “SpaceX spiral,” the phenomenon is the result of the upper stage of the Falcon 9 separating from its first-stage booster.

    The upper stage then continues its course, while the lower stage falls back to Earth, retrieved minutes after launch. The upper stage then releases its cargo and falls to Earth as well, spiraling and dumping the remains of its fuel simultaneously.

    Similar events have occurred in the past, with frozen rocket fuel creating spirals that have captivated onlookers

    This isn’t the first time a similar event has been reported. In 2022, an almost identical sighting made headlines in New Zealand after a SpaceX rocket dumped fuel into the atmosphere, forming a glowing blue swirl in the sky.

    Mysterious spiral pattern appears in the night sky above the UK, surrounded by stars.

    Image credits: burns_alasdair

    In 2021, a similar spiral was linked to a Chinese rocket, the Long March 2C, which vented fuel as part of a satellite launch operation.

    Mysterious spiral in UK sky, glowing bright against a starry night backdrop and trees.

    Image credits: View of Plaški, Croatia

    British-American astronomer Jonathan McDowell explained that the phenomenon was the result of the lack of air resistance in space, which allows the fuel to almost perfectly paint the spiral motion of the rocket part as it spins toward Earth.

    Image credits: View of Plaški, Croatia

    On Earth, wind and friction would distort the spiral pattern, as was observed over Norway in 2009, when a failed Russian missile test produced a short-lived blue spiral that vanished into a smoke-shaped trail soon after.

    “A job for the Avengers!” netizens joked, comparing the phenomenon to something straight out of a fantasy movie

    Adrian Marklew humorously comments on mysterious spiral above UK skies, mentioning Loki and Avengers.

    Cheyenne Joulie comments on mysterious spiral over UK sky, feeling both freaked out and intrigued.

    Comment discussing a mysterious spiral in UK skies, humorously mentions Tardis.

    Comment on mysterious spiral over UK skies, comparing it to Naruto's rasen shuriken technique.

    Comment comparing mysterious spiral in the sky to a dirty bat signal lens.

    Comment under mysterious spiral sky phenomenon in UK: "Looks like part of an ancient cave drawing," with reactions.

    Comment comparing mysterious spiral to a Tide Pod commercial, with reactions showing amusement.

    Comment about rockets impacting the atmosphere, related to mysterious spiral in UK skies.

    Facebook comment reacting to a mysterious spiral in the UK sky, joking about destroying the ozone.

    Comment on mysterious spiral skies over UK, mentioning "alien portal" scenario.

    Comment on a mysterious spiral above the UK sky, comparing it to an oil pump.

    Online comment discussing mysterious spiral in UK skies, includes concern about atmosphere pollution.

    Comment by Stephen Brightwood joking about mysterious spiral skies over UK.

    Comment by Eric Handley on mysterious spiral in the UK skies, mentioning 'Fuel dump', with 91 likes.

    Comment discussing mysterious spiral in UK skies, speculating on extraterrestrial and pollution concerns, with 35 likes.

    Facebook comment about mysterious spiral above UK, mentioning air pollution and getting 37 likes and reactions.

    Commentary on mysterious spiral causing freak out in UK skies, mentioning exploding rockets as explanation.

    Facebook comment about a mysterious spiral sighting, with reactions and engagement.

    Comment discussing mysterious spiral and the responsibility of launching objects into orbit.

    Ron Rice comments humorously on a mysterious spiral above UK skies, calling it the "world's most expensive fireworks display.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw a satellite chain launch one night. Freaked me out until I found out what it was.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    louiedurp avatar
    Lou
    Lou
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes I saw that one time also. So cool to see. There is an app to track the International Space Station (ISS) flyovers visible in your location. Watched it when it was in the sky for a 10 minute flyover. It was unbelievably bright and fast. I never saw anything like that in my life. It's amazing how far we have come since the first space exploration.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
