Mom Who Locked 7YO Starving Child In Closet Never Reported Her Missing 2YO Eight Years Ago
Mugshot of woman involved in case of mom who locked 7YO starving child and never reported missing 2YO eight years ago
Crime, News

Mom Who Locked 7YO Starving Child In Closet Never Reported Her Missing 2YO Eight Years Ago

In a concerning turn of events for one of Texas’ most heartbreaking recent child ab**e incidents, police have revealed that the mother of a 7-year-old girl discovered starving and barricaded inside a closet last month had another child—one that went missing seven years ago and was never reported.

33-year-old Virginia Gonzales was arrested on April 3, after her mother discovered the severely malnourished granddaughter hidden inside a closet of Gonzales’ Del Valle apartment. The closet had no lighting or ventilation, and the child was reportedly kept there for “weeks at a time” with little food or water.

Highlights
  • Mother Virginia Gonzales locked her 7-year-old starving daughter in a tiny closet for weeks with little food or water.
  • Gonzales never reported her other daughter Ava missing, who vanished seven years ago at age 2 and remains unlocated.
  • Police are currently looking for Ava, who should be 9 years old by now, and urging people to come forward with information.

Austin police are now asking for the public’s help in finding Ava Marie Gonzales, who was last seen in December 2017 when she was 2 years old and under the custody of her mother.

“I just don’t understand how someone can hurt their kid and still be able to live with themselves,” one reader wrote.

    Austin police are looking for Ava, a 9-year-old who went missing seven years ago and whose sister was locked in a closet by their mother

    Austin Police Department badge displayed against a black background relating to mom who locked 7YO starving child case.

    Image credits: KVUE

    Now 9 years old—if alive—Ava’s fate remains unknown.

    “Austin Police Department’s Missing Persons (APD) detectives are seriously concerned about Ava’s welfare given the circumstances in which Ava’s 7-year-old sibling was found,” said Detective Russel Constable at a press conference on Tuesday (May 6).

    Mugshot of a woman involved in a case where a 7-year-old starving child was locked in a closet.

    Image credits: Austin Police Department

    The fact that no missing persons report was ever filed for Ava’s disappearance has put the spotlight not only on her mother, Virginia, but on her entire extended family who reportedly saw her around the end of 2017, before her complete disappearance.

    Young child wrapped in blankets, wearing a pink patterned hooded sweater, highlighting mom who locked starving child in closet.

    Image credits: Austin Police Department

    It wasn’t until Virginia’s recent arrest that officers learned what had happened to the missing child. After questioning the mother, authorities learned that she had reportedly given “conflicting information to many different family members” over the years, and has refused to offer clarity on Ava’s whereabouts.

    Further complicating matters is the fact that police have not been able to identify or locate Ava’s biological father.

    The 7-year-old’s malnourishment was so extreme that specialists fear she’ll never fully recover

    Man in blue suit and plaid tie speaking at a press conference about a mom who locked 7YO child in closet case.

    Image credits: KVUE

    The search for Ava was sparked by the discovery of her 7-year-old sister. As Bored Pandapreviously reported, she was hospitalized after being found weighing just 29 pounds—half the healthy average for her age.

    Woman in jail attire with tattoos, linked to case of mom who locked 7YO starving child in closet and never reported missing 2YO.

    Image credits: Austin Police Department

    Beyond that, medical professionals at Dell Children’s Medical Center found the 7-year-old to have suffered from dark bruises and dehydration. Her malnourishment also affected her developing brain, which exhibited “moderate to severe atrophy.”

    “She will never recover,” the affidavit stated, bluntly.

    Portrait of a young girl featured by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in a case involving a locked starving child.

    Image credits: Austin Police Department

    Court documents also revealed that Gonzales’ other children were complicit in locking the girl in the closet “because she had bladder control issues,” and would “get into stuff.”

    For instance, one of the family’s kids said she was only fed one hot dog in the morning and evening, and allowed to drink only half a cup of water.

    Image credits: KVUE

    The aforementioned closet measured approximately 4 feet 9 by 1 foot 10, and had additional items stored inside, making her living space even smaller. Heavy boxes weighing a combined 75 pounds were used to barricade the door from the outside.

    Gonzales’ children had no records of attending school, a fact that went unnoticed by government agencies

    Woman with dark hair sitting on a couch, smiling softly, related to mom who locked 7YO starving child in closet case.

    Image credits: Austin Police Department

    Gonzales had been raising eight children in total, ranging from ages 2 to 14. None of them, as police confirmed, have any record of attending school in Texas.

    For some observers, the “highly unusual” situation revealed a flaw in the system.

    Young child sitting on couch next to a basket of plush toys, related to mom who locked 7YO starving child in closet case.

    Image credits: Austin Police Department

    “Even in Texas, where homeschooling is fairly unrestricted, you still expect to see some signs—medical records, vaccinations, a paper trail,” said Shelly Troberman, an attorney with a background in Child Protective Services (CPS).

    “How many mandatory reporters came into this child’s life and dropped the ball?” she asked.

    Image credits: FOX 7 Austin

    According to CPS, all seven surviving children found in the apartment have since been removed from Gonzales’ custody and placed in foster care. Confidentiality laws prohibit CPS from commenting on whether the family had prior contact with child welfare services.

    As for Ava, the missing 9-year-old, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progressed image of what she might look like today, urging the public to come forward with any leads.

    People possessing information that could lead to Ava’s whereabouts are encouraged to write to ava@austingtexas.gov

    “Probably no longer with us.” Netizens speculated on the status of the missing child on social media

    Comment by Heather David expressing disgust, mentioning lashes done, related to mom who locked 7YO starving child in closet case.

    Comment on social media expressing shock that a family did not speak up about a missing two-year-old child.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing hope for justice for a child starved and locked in a closet by her mother.

    Facebook comment from Cuban Diva stating some people don’t deserve to be parents, related to mom who locked 7YO starving child.

    Comment by Autumn Jean Darragh-McReynolds discussing concerns about a missing child and lack of reports from family and school.

    Comment by Pati Aguirre Ortega expressing anger over relatives not being charged in a case involving a neglected child.

    Screenshot of a social media comment urging community awareness and action in preventing child neglect cases.

    Comment expressing shock and condemnation of a mother who abused and neglected her child, causing public outrage.

    Facebook comment about mom who locked 7YO starving child in closet and never reported 2YO missing.

    Comment on social media post questioning why welfare did not intervene when a mom locked 7YO starving child in closet and never reported missing 2YO.

    Comment from Charlean Willoughby Pope stating disbelief about missing meals and knowledge of another missing daughter in a social media post.

    Comment expressing heartbreak for a starving child locked in closet by mom who never reported missing 2YO eight years ago.

    Comment expressing anger at a mom who locked 7-year-old starving child in closet and never reported missing 2-year-old.

    Comment by Heather Rae Rodriguez questioning why family and neighbors didn’t check on the children involved in neglect case.

    Comment by Hope Tyler urging thorough search of property after 7YO child went missing, linked to mom who locked starving child in closet.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    nm
    nm
    Opening her legs, sowing children and killing them or let them die. And our society of patriots and good christians doesn't give a rat's a*s. They care only to stop abortions.

    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Flashbacks of Lauren Kavanaugh. Also in Texas.

