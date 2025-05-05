“Just Sick”: 14 Children Arrested After Missing Boy’s Body Is Found In Industrial Park Fire

Fourteen children have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the body of 14-year-old Layton Carr was discovered in a fire.

Layton’s body was found after emergency services were called to a fire in a building near Fairfield industrial park in England on Friday (May 2).

“Shortly after 8 p.m. on [Friday], we received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead,” police told The Times about the case that has left an entire community in shock.

The suspects are between 11 and 14 years old and have since been released on bail “pending further inquiries.”

Northumbria Police have urged anyone with information about the case to contact the force.

“Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later. Subsequently last night we issued an appeal for missing boy Layton Carr — it was believed he was in the area at the time,” the statement continued.

“Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.”

Layton Carr, 14, was found lifeless near Fairfield industrial park in Gateshead, England

Tributes poured in for the boy after the tragic news.

Carr’s classmates, neighbors, and teachers have left flowers and cards at the entrance to the industrial park where he was found.

“You were a sensitive soul with a kind heart. You will be deeply missed,” read one of the messages.

Another said: “Layton, thanks for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”

In a tribute on social media, Carr’s aunt, Nicole, said: “Can’t believe I’m writing this, my nephew RIP Layton forever 14. You’ll be a massive miss, thinking of my sister and two beautiful nieces right now.”

The boy was a Year 9 pupil at Hebburn Comprehensive School in Hebburn.

David Thompson, a teacher, said the school community has been left devastated by the tragedy.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the tragic loss of one of our pupils, Layton Carr, following an accident on Friday night, as reported in the news,” Thompson wrote.

“Our school community is heartbroken. Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone. We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects is invited to lay flowers at the fence in front of the bungalow in memory of Layton.”

The juveniles have been released on bail as the investigation continues

Eleven boys and three girls, aged between 11 and 14, were arrested in connection to the incident and have since been released on bail as the investigation continues.

DCI Louise Jenkins of Northumbria police said a cordon was in place at the industrial park while police carried out inquiries to establish “the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

“This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one,” Jenkins stated.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Tributes poured in for the 14-year-old boy, who had previously been declared missing

No information has been shared about the circumstances of the fire.

A police spokesperson said that “inquiries are at an early stage” and asked people not to speculate about the case.

Locals said the industrial park had deteriorated over the past few years and teenagers frequently trespassed onto the site.

“Groups of 20 to 30 kids come down from out of the area. Recently, there’s been a new batch of kids,” one resident told The Times.

The circumstances surrounding the fire have not been made public

“It’s awful, it’s tragic what’s happened, but it’s avoidable.

“At the back of your mind, you think, someone needs to do something to stop them getting in.”

Another resident said teenagers feel they can “do what they like” in the area because they know there aren’t many CCTV cameras around.

“The police know there’s a problem here, but nothing has been done, and it’s ended in the worst possible way.”

“Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone,” said teacher David Thompson

Stephanie Simpson, a close friend of Carr’s mother, Georgia Dingwall, set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cover living expenses as well as Carr’s funeral.

Northumbria Police asked anyone who has information that could help the investigation to contact them via a direct message on social media or by using the “live chat” or “report” functions on their website.

People reacted to the heartbreaking news of Layton Carr’s passing

