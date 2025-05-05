Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Just Sick”: 14 Children Arrested After Missing Boy’s Body Is Found In Industrial Park Fire
Young boy smiling outdoors wearing a gray hoodie, related to children arrested after missing boy's body found in industrial park fire.
Crime, News

“Just Sick”: 14 Children Arrested After Missing Boy’s Body Is Found In Industrial Park Fire

Fourteen children have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the body of 14-year-old Layton Carr was discovered in a fire.

Layton’s body was found after emergency services were called to a fire in a building near Fairfield industrial park in England on Friday (May 2).

“Shortly after 8 p.m. on [Friday], we received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead,” police told The Times about the case that has left an entire community in shock.

  • Fourteen children were arrested after 14-year-old Layton Carr was found deceased in a fire near an industrial park in England.
  • The suspects are between 11 and 14 years old and have since been released on bail “pending further inquiries.”
  • Northumbria Police have urged anyone with information about the case to contact the force.
    Fourteen children aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested after a schoolboy was found deceased in a fire

    Aerial view of an industrial park building damaged by fire surrounded by dense green trees and vegetation.

    Image credits: Owen Humphreys / Getty Images

    “Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later. Subsequently last night we issued an appeal for missing boy Layton Carr — it was believed he was in the area at the time,” the statement continued.

    “Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.”

    Layton Carr, 14, was found lifeless near Fairfield industrial park in Gateshead, England

    Young boy in a gray hoodie, related to news about children arrested after missing boy's body found in industrial park fire.

    Image credits: Layton Carr / gofundme

    Tributes poured in for the boy after the tragic news.

    Carr’s classmates, neighbors, and teachers have left flowers and cards at the entrance to the industrial park where he was found.

    “You were a sensitive soul with a kind heart. You will be deeply missed,” read one of the messages.

    Another said: “Layton, thanks for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”

    Police van parked near a taped off industrial park gate during investigation of missing boy's body found after fire.

    Image credits: DRM News / YouTube

    In a tribute on social media, Carr’s aunt, Nicole, said: “Can’t believe I’m writing this, my nephew RIP Layton forever 14. You’ll be a massive miss, thinking of my sister and two beautiful nieces right now.”

    The boy was a Year 9 pupil at Hebburn Comprehensive School in Hebburn.

    David Thompson, a teacher, said the school community has been left devastated by the tragedy.

    “It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the tragic loss of one of our pupils, Layton Carr, following an accident on Friday night, as reported in the news,” Thompson wrote.

    Image credits: martinlindsay_ / X

    “Our school community is heartbroken. Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone. We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

    “As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects is invited to lay flowers at the fence in front of the bungalow in memory of Layton.”

    The juveniles have been released on bail as the investigation continues

    Police tape surrounds industrial park gate as investigation continues after missing boy's body found in fire and 14 children arrested.

    Image credits: DRM News / YouTube

    Eleven boys and three girls, aged between 11 and 14, were arrested in connection to the incident and have since been released on bail as the investigation continues.

    DCI Louise Jenkins of Northumbria police said a cordon was in place at the industrial park while police carried out inquiries to establish “the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

    “This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one,” Jenkins stated.

    “Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

    Tributes poured in for the 14-year-old boy, who had previously been declared missing

    Handwritten condolence note for a missing boy found in industrial park fire, related to 14 children arrested case.

    Image credits: DRM News / YouTube

    Floral tributes placed at a memorial site after a missing boy's body was found in an industrial park fire.

    Image credits: DRM News / YouTube

    No information has been shared about the circumstances of the fire.

    A police spokesperson said that “inquiries are at an early stage” and asked people not to speculate about the case.

    Locals said the industrial park had deteriorated over the past few years and teenagers frequently trespassed onto the site.

    “Groups of 20 to 30 kids come down from out of the area. Recently, there’s been a new batch of kids,” one resident told The Times.

    The circumstances surrounding the fire have not been made public

    Fire truck at night responding to an industrial park fire where body was found and 14 children were arrested.

    Image credits: CarneyJoshua48 / X

    Hebburn Comprehensive School announces the tragic loss of a pupil amid industrial park fire and children's arrests.

    Image credits: Hebburn Comprehensive School / Facebook

    “It’s awful, it’s tragic what’s happened, but it’s avoidable.

    “At the back of your mind, you think, someone needs to do something to stop them getting in.”

    Another resident said teenagers feel they can “do what they like” in the area because they know there aren’t many CCTV cameras around.

    “The police know there’s a problem here, but nothing has been done, and it’s ended in the worst possible way.”

    “Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone,” said teacher David Thompson

    Boy standing on a street wearing a black jacket, related to children arrested after missing boy's body found in industrial park fire.

    Image credits: MarioNawfal / X

    Stephanie Simpson, a close friend of Carr’s mother, Georgia Dingwall, set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cover living expenses as well as Carr’s funeral.

    Northumbria Police asked anyone who has information that could help the investigation to contact them via a direct message on social media or by using the “live chat” or “report” functions on their website.

    People reacted to the heartbreaking news of Layton Carr’s passing

    Facebook comment warning about dangers of children playing with fire, related to 14 children arrested after missing boy’s body found.

    Facebook comment by Caroline Craig Logan expressing sorrow over children arrested after missing boy's body found in industrial park fire.

    Comment expressing hope the incident was an accident related to children arrested after missing boy’s body found in industrial park fire

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness over a missing boy's body found and children arrested related to an industrial park fire.

    Social media comment expressing concern about children becoming feral amid the arrest of 14 children connected to a missing boy case.

    Comment from Erin Gooch questioning how 14 children agreed to a heinous act in the missing boy case.

    Comment on social media expressing sorrow and grief over the boy's death after body found in industrial park fire.

    Comment on a social media post expressing sadness about a missing boy's body found in an industrial park fire and children arrested.

    Comment expressing grief over loss, mentioning a mother's struggle to cope with tragedy.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over missing boy’s body found, calling for consequences after children arrested in industrial park fire.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over missing boy's body found, reflecting sadness and hope for the family amid tragic arrest news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the arrest of 14 children after a missing boy's body found in industrial park fire.

    Comment expressing sadness about the young boy related to 14 children arrested after industrial park fire incident.

    Comment saying just sick with user profile picture and name Robo Mann in a social media post discussing children arrested after missing boy’s body found in fire

