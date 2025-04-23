Victoria Hoffman, an 18-year-old homeschooled student from Pennsylvania, turned to TikTok for help after receiving a prom invitation. She never expected what would happen next.

As she explained, a friend had invited her to the event. “I was so excited because I never got to go to dances,” she told Today.com.

“But then I got home and it hit me — I don’t have a dress, I don’t have shoes. What am I going to wear?”

Coincidentally, she had ordered a dress from Amazon for her graduation.

When it arrived, she posted a video of herself twirling in the blue-and-white, rose-patterned dress paired with a corset blouse.

    Victoria Hoffman, 18, asked TikTok users whether her dress was “good” enough for prom
    Teen smiling after viral prom dress story united online support.

    “Someone please tell me if it’s a good prom dress. It’s all I have it’s all I can afford,” the student wrote over the video.

    “I don’t have a ton of money and my parents aren’t in a position where I can ask them with good conscience to buy me a dress,” she added. “I was invited by a friend to go with them and I don’t want to embarrass them by not looking the part.”

    Since Hoffman posted it on April 8, the video has garnered nearly 25,000 comments and has been viewed six million times.

    “I don’t have a ton of money and my parents aren’t in a position where I can ask them with good conscience to buy me a dress,” she captioned the video

    Teen in prom dress stands in room, showcasing viral story prompting internet support.

    “I thought I’d get a couple of opinions — maybe some suggestions on how I could zhuzh it up,” she told Today.com. “And then… it went absolutely viral.”

    The comments ranged from compliments on Hoffman and her look to suggestions for styling her hair, along with offers to buy her accessories and do her makeup.

    “Can you dance in it? Do you feel pretty? Then yes lovey. It’s a wonderful prom dress, you look perfect,” one person commented.

    Another said: “It’s not the dress, it’s The Queen! That wears it proudly!! ♥️♥️♥️”

    “Also—you are an amazing daughter! To be aware and so considerate of your parents’ situation—so mature and sweet of you. Most teens would be so selfish and demand their wants. Not you,” a third added.

    Teen in a floral prom dress taking a mirror selfie in a tiled bathroom.

    “Wear the dress. go to the prom. eat the cake. enjoy your life. I’m 54 and I can’t explain to you how fast time flies. Always be you,” a separate user advised.

    “I love that dress! But I have a size 24 dress I wore to prom in 2004! I would be happy to donate it. I paid a lot of money and wore it once!” offered one woman.

    “As a grown woman who never went to prom- please go, wear that dress and have the time of your life 🩵 you look absolutely amazing!“ an additional user said.

    “Do you need some extra for hair and nails??” proposed someone else.

    Before a friend invited her to prom, the homeschooled student had bought a patterned dress for her graduation

    @ves.crochet.hut edit: I have been so so incredibly blessed, I have been sent enough to cover my prom and my graduation, and more! I’m using the extra money to help pay for my EMT! with all that being said everything is so so so appreciated, no one has ever needed to send anything but I am so beyond grateful and I can’t say thank you enough 😭 I’m a senior and this is my first time going to prom. this will also be my graduation dress. I don’t have a ton of money and my parents aren’t in a position where I can ask them with good conscience to buy me a dress. I was invited by a friend to go with them and I don’t want to embarrass them by not looking the part. edit: I added my Venmo to my bio as many people have asked for it, but please don’t feel as tho you need to send anything! I am so overwhelmed by all the love and kind words I have been sent #prom#seniorprom#promdress#promdresstryon#prom2025♬ Little Sparrow – Paul Alan Morris

    Hoffman, who works at McDonald’s, received donations from viewers to purchase accessories for the exciting event.

    She now has enough money to pay for EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) school, a goal she had been saving toward.

    “I had no way to afford it. And now I can; it’s going to be possible. I’m gonna be five years down the line in the back of an ambulance and be like, ‘Oh my God, TikTok made this happen.’”

    Additionally, Hoffman is planning to launch an Etsy store to sell her crocheted stuffed animals.

    Her video went viral and was seen by 6 million users

    @ves.crochet.hut Replying to @ves.crochet.hut ♬ original sound – Victoria


    The teenager shared that she has been “crying for days over how nice everyone has been” in the comments on her ten-second video.

    Despite receiving several offers to donate or buy her another dress, Hoffman said she’s planning to wear the one shown in the clip.

    She received donations and offers to buy her a new dress, which she declined

    Teen in floral prom dress, going viral; caption about kindness and support for her prom and graduation.

    “I ended up falling in love with the dress. I feel like a princess in it, so I didn’t accept any dress offers,” she shared.

    “But some people are sending me jewelry and custom nails.”

    The Pennsylvania student will use the money from the donations to buy accessories for prom and pay for EMT school

    Teen poses in green dress for prom story that went viral, receiving support from the internet to help her.

    In addition to helping her pay for EMT school and accessories for the big night, the positive messages from online strangers have also boosted Hoffman’s self-confidence.

    “I’ve always been so self-conscious about how I look because I’m not petite, and I’m really tall… so it was so nice to hear people tell me I’m pretty.

    “I’m a firm believer that beauty comes from within and that God made you exactly how He wants you to be — perfect in His eyes. But you still have those days when you think, ‘Gosh, I wish I looked different.’”

    Hoffman got emotional as she thanked those who complimented her and sent her generous donations

    Teen smiling with hand on face, expressing gratitude after prom dress story goes viral, internet shows support.

    @ves.crochet.hut a little yap season and thank you to everyone 🥰🥰 #fyp#prom2025#seniorprom#promdress#prom#nhs#nationalhonorssociety♬ original sound – Victoria

    In a follow-up video, the Carbondale resident emotionally thanked her viewers for their compliments and donations.

    “I cannot begin to put into words how thankful I am. I could never have fathomed any of this. When I posted that video, I just wanted people to say my dress looked pretty. I will forever be grateful.”

    Viewers flooded the student’s video with kind words, encouraging her to wear the dress and enjoy prom

