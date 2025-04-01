“Worse Than Wearing White”: Sydney Sweeney’s Dress At Glen Powell’s Sister’s Wedding Divides Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney is making rounds on social media again. But this time it’s not about Glen Powell, it’s Powell’s sister.

Attending Powell’s sister’s wedding in a light baby blue dress that appears almost white in photos posted on social media, Sweeney became the target of angry comments.

Fans slammed Sydney Sweeney’s choice of attire for Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding

Highlights Sydney Sweeney faced backlash from fans for wearing a daring, near-white dress to Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding.

Sweeney's appearance at the wedding comes shortly after reportedly calling off her own engagement.

According to Powell's mother, Sweeney is good friends with both Glen and Leslie Powell.

Over the weekend, Sweeney attended Leslie Powell’s wedding in Texas along with her Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell. In the Instagram stories shared by the bride on Sunday, March 31, Sweeney is seen wearing a baby blue dress with a corset-style bodice, ruffled maxi skirt and a cleavage that flaunts her famous bosom.

Upon seeing the photos, social media users rushed to the comments to criticize the Euphoria actress’s wedding guest look. The dress divided fans, with many calling it “inappropriate” for a wedding.

Sweeney’s light blue and corset-style dress was deemed “inappropriate” by social media users

Even though the bride appeared to be smiling ear to ear in the photos, fans called out Sweeney over the color and the style of the dress.

One user said, “Love Sydney but that dress is too light of a blue for a wedding. The #1 of a wedding is DONT WEAR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO WHITE.”

Another joked, “Bringing Sydney Sweeney to a wedding is worse than wearing white, this is supposed to be the bride’s day.”

A third asked, “We’re upset about the blue? Not the fact that it’s lingerie?”

One user shared, “If someone had worn that to my wedding I would’ve lost it,” and another agreed, “I also think it’s kind of rude to have your b**bs hanging out at someone’s wedding.”

Sweeney’s fans defended the actress’s dress, revealing an important detail about the wedding

There were others defending the actress. According to the photos, the theme of the wedding appeared to be light blue, with bridesmaids and groomsmen wearing similar tones as well.

One user noted, “It’s literally the color the bride lick for the wedding party to wear even the men have the same color for their shirts,” and another added, “The bride chose the color of the dresses, please don’t speak from ignorance.”

While one user simply said, “Any bride that is offended by a blue dress doesn’t deserve a wedding.”

Sweeney’s photos with the Powells come shortly after she reportedly called off her wedding with her fianceé

The actress’s photos with the Powells come after it was recently revealed that the actress had “called off” her wedding to her fianceé of nearly seven years, Jonathan Davino, that was set to take place in May 2025.

The couple that started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, are reportedly going through a “rough patch” and trying to “reassess” their relationship, according toDaily Mail.

According to an insider, the actress didn’t “feel right” about marrying Davino

An insider speaking to People shared that the actress did not feel “right” about marrying Davino. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the insider said of the star.

They added, “What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it.”

The actress has not been seen with Davino since January and has reportedly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February amid their relationship issues. Sweeney further fueled the split rumors this week after deleting a photo of her and Davino kissing from her new year carousel post on Instagram.

Sweeney and Powell previously sparked affair rumors during the filming of their movie, Anyone But You

Sweeney previously made headlines and sparked affair rumors due to her close relationship with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell both on and off the set.

The movie follows the pair attending a wedding in Australia for Sweeney’s character’s sister’s wedding, drawing a funny parallel to Powell’s actual sister’s wedding over the weekend.

Powell admitted to the pair’s chemistry, saying that “it worked wonderfully” during filming

Adding fuel to the fire, Powell and his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Paris, split in 2023 after the pair’s intimate photos surfaced on social media, with the model confirming their breakup not long after she unfollowed Sweeney on social media.

While both Sweeney and Powell denied the rumors, Powell admitted to their chemistry in the movie in his The New York Timesinterview: ​​”Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry, that’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully.”

Glen Powell’s mother said they consider Sydney Sweeney as a “really, really good friend”

However, according to Powell’s mom, who spoke toDaily Mail, the pair did not attend Leslie’s wedding as a couple but as friends. The actress reportedly RSVPd to the wedding long before calling off her wedding with Davino.

She also said, “We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend.” Sweeney has reportedly also been “very close” with Glen’s sister, Leslie Powell, “for a long time.”

Netizens commented on Sweeney’s wedding attire, with many calling it inappropriate

