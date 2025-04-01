Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Worse Than Wearing White”: Sydney Sweeney’s Dress At Glen Powell’s Sister’s Wedding Divides Fans
Celebrities, News

“Worse Than Wearing White”: Sydney Sweeney’s Dress At Glen Powell’s Sister’s Wedding Divides Fans

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney is making rounds on social media again. But this time it’s not about Glen Powell, it’s Powell’s sister. 

Attending Powell’s sister’s wedding in a light baby blue dress that appears almost white in photos posted on social media, Sweeney became the target of angry comments. 

RELATED:

    Fans slammed Sydney Sweeney’s choice of attire for Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding 

    Sydney Sweeney in a patterned dress on the beach; her outfit divides fans.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man in white shirt and woman in pink dress against a blue background, highlighting Sydney Sweeney's style choice.

    Image credits: glenpowell

    Highlights
    • Sydney Sweeney faced backlash from fans for wearing a daring, near-white dress to Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding.
    • Sweeney's appearance at the wedding comes shortly after reportedly calling off her own engagement.
    • According to Powell's mother, Sweeney is good friends with both Glen and Leslie Powell.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over the weekend, Sweeney attended Leslie Powell’s wedding in Texas along with her Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell. In the Instagram stories shared by the bride on Sunday, March 31, Sweeney is seen wearing a baby blue dress with a corset-style bodice, ruffled maxi skirt and a cleavage that flaunts her famous bosom

    Upon seeing the photos, social media users rushed to the comments to criticize the Euphoria actress’s wedding guest look. The dress divided fans, with many calling it “inappropriate” for a wedding.

    Sweeney’s light blue and corset-style dress was deemed “inappropriate” by social media users

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney smiling with children at Glen Powell's sister's wedding.

    Image credits: laurenpowellwhatton

    Two women smiling at an event, with one wearing a light blue dress at a wedding.

    Image credits: maiamindel

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even though the bride appeared to be smiling ear to ear in the photos, fans called out Sweeney over the color and the style of the dress. 

    One user said, “Love Sydney but that dress is too light of a blue for a wedding. The #1 of a wedding is DONT WEAR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO WHITE.”

    Another joked, “Bringing Sydney Sweeney to a wedding is worse than wearing white, this is supposed to be the bride’s day.”

    A third asked, “We’re upset about the blue? Not the fact that it’s lingerie?”

    One user shared, “If someone had worn that to my wedding I would’ve lost it,” and another agreed, “I also think it’s kind of rude to have your b**bs hanging out at someone’s wedding.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sweeney’s fans defended the actress’s dress, revealing an important detail about the wedding

    Tweet reacts to Sydney Sweeney's controversial dress choice at a wedding.

    Image credits: takemetochurchk

    Sydney Sweeney in a light blue dress with wedding attendees on a bus, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: sweeneydailyx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There were others defending the actress. According to the photos, the theme of the wedding appeared to be light blue, with bridesmaids and groomsmen wearing similar tones as well. 

    One user noted, “It’s literally the color the bride lick for the wedding party to wear even the men have the same color for their shirts,” and another added, “The bride chose the color of the dresses, please don’t speak from ignorance.”

    While one user simply said, “Any bride that is offended by a blue dress doesn’t deserve a wedding.”

    Sweeney’s photos with the Powells come shortly after she reportedly called off her wedding with her fianceé

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney dress at wedding creates buzz, guests in blue bridesmaid dresses, mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: SebLin10

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress’s photos with the Powells come after it was recently revealed that the actress had “called off” her wedding to her fianceé of nearly seven years, Jonathan Davino, that was set to take place in May 2025. 

    The couple that started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, are reportedly going through a “rough patch” and trying to “reassess” their relationship, according toDaily Mail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to an insider, the actress didn’t “feel right” about marrying Davino

    Man and woman holding hands at a night event, both wearing sunglasses and casual attire.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

    An insider speaking to People shared that the actress did not feel “right” about marrying Davino. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the insider said of the star.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They added, “What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it.”

    The actress has not been seen with Davino since January and has reportedly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February amid their relationship issues. Sweeney further fueled the split rumors this week after deleting a photo of her and Davino kissing from her new year carousel post on Instagram.

    Sweeney and Powell previously sparked affair rumors during the filming of their movie, Anyone But You

    Sydney Sweeney with friends on a plane, causing fan debate about her outfit choice.

    Image credits: glenpowell

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sweeney previously made headlines and sparked affair rumors due to her close relationship with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell both on and off the set. 

    The movie follows the pair attending a wedding in Australia for Sweeney’s character’s sister’s wedding, drawing a funny parallel to Powell’s actual sister’s wedding over the weekend.

    Powell admitted to the pair’s chemistry, saying that “it worked wonderfully” during filming

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in swimwear embrace for "Anyone But You" movie poster.

    Image credits: imdb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Adding fuel to the fire, Powell and his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Paris, split in 2023 after the pair’s intimate photos surfaced on social media, with the model confirming their breakup not long after she unfollowed Sweeney on social media.

    While both Sweeney and Powell denied the rumors, Powell admitted to their chemistry in the movie in his The New York Timesinterview: ​​”Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry, that’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Glen Powell’s mother said they consider Sydney Sweeney as a “really, really good friend”

    Sydney Sweeney in white dress discusses with man in beige jacket, surrounded by onlookers and camera crew.

    Image credits: laurenpowellwhatton

    Sydney Sweeney smiling playfully on an escalator, wearing casual attire, causing fan debates about her dress choice.

    Image credits: glenpowell

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, according to Powell’s mom, who spoke toDaily Mail, the pair did not attend Leslie’s wedding as a couple but as friends. The actress reportedly RSVPd to the wedding long before calling off her wedding with Davino.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also said, “We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend.” Sweeney has reportedly also been “very close” with Glen’s sister, Leslie Powell, “for a long time.”

    Netizens commented on Sweeney’s wedding attire, with many calling it inappropriate

    Tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney's dress choice at a wedding, questioning its appropriateness.

    Image credits: darealfq

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's dress color editing at Glen Powell's sister's wedding.

    Image credits: TheMrsB_2

    Tweet commenting on Sydney Sweeney's controversial dress choice at wedding.

    Image credits: toouwu4you

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's dress at Glen Powell's sister's wedding, hinting it's too bridal.

    Image credits: Madisonxheights

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney's dress at Glen Powell's sister's wedding.

    Image credits: badnina_x

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet critiquing Sydney Sweeney's wedding dress color choice, suggesting periwinkle or navy instead.

    Image credits: MukeshYadavm754

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's dress choice at a wedding, sparking divided fan opinions.

    Image credits: maiamindel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet questioning the choice of blue lingerie, related to Sydney Sweeney's dress controversy at a wedding.

    Image credits: mandalynns23

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's wedding dress choice, claiming it's inappropriate for the event.

    Image credits: Lawmom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by George Saoulidis commenting on Sydney Sweeney's dress and its effect at Glen Powell's sister's wedding.

    Image credits: saoulidisg

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's dress color controversy at Glen Powell's sister's wedding.

    Image credits: jms_77770

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing disapproval of Sydney Sweeney's dress choice at a wedding.

    Image credits: theclassicwife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's dress at Glen Powell's sister's wedding, sparking fan debate.

    Image credits: dionytaegi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing opinions on Sydney Sweeney's dress choice for Glen Powell's sister's wedding.

    Image credits: cowplantpetals

    Tweet about theme color at Glen Powell's sister's wedding, noting multiple guests wore the same shade of blue.

    Image credits: stefaniexlowes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet about muted wedding photography styles, discussing color contrast and saturation, related to Sydney Sweeney's dress debate.

    Image credits: kissesfromlia

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Sydney is at your wedding then you may as well wear sackcloth & ashes. Unless she's marrying you you're going to look second rate, and if she is marrying you why give a **** what you wear?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Sydney is at your wedding then you may as well wear sackcloth & ashes. Unless she's marrying you you're going to look second rate, and if she is marrying you why give a **** what you wear?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda