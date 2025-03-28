Sydney Sweeney Posts G-String “Thirst Trap” After Calling Off Wedding With Fiancé

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney posted a bikini “thirst trap” amid reports that she’s been having “major issues” with her fiancé, businessman and producer Jonathan Davino.

The 27-year-old actress stunned her followers on Friday (March 28) with an underwater photo and video of herself wearing a white bikini top and thong bottom from Fae’s collaboration with Revolve.

Highlights

A source revealed that Sydney and Jonathan Davino have called off their wedding due to "major issues" in their relationship.

The couple was last pictured together in January, and Sydney reportedly spent some time at the Beverly Hills Hotel without him.

“The most magical mermaid,” photographer Amber Asaly commented on the post, which has garnered over 3 million likes.

“She knows what she’s doing 💯” wrote a fan.

“How can you be so hot underwater??? ❤️🔥” commented a third user.

Another person joked: “How much for the water????”

A source recently told Us Weekly that she and Jonathan have called off their wedding as the couple faces “major issues” in their relationship, allegedly stemming from Sydney’s extremely busy filming schedule, which caused “tension” between them.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” the insider said on Wednesday.

“Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

Sydney and Jonathan were supposed to get married this spring, but their wedding plans have come “to a halt” and they “aren’t having further discussions about it,” the source said.

The Anyone But You actress has allegedly called off her wedding due to “major issues” with the businessman

“Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.

“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her co-stars.”

This is allegedly “a tough dynamic” for the businessman.

While she was promoting the 2023 rom-com Anyone But You, many people noticed the apparent chemistry between Sydney and her co-star Glen Powell, sparking speculation that their on-screen romance had spilled over into real life.

Addressing the rumors at the time, Sydney said: “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

She added that she knew fans wanted to see them together. “It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

The problems allegedly stem from Sydney’s intense work schedule

She also poked fun at the romance rumors between her and Glen during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

“Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

The source added that the actress wanted “to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress” of her recent relationship crisis.

TMZ reported on March 13 that Sydney traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week without Jonathan. Before her trip, she had also spent several weeks in Los Angeles staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel without him.

Despite reports that she had been living apart from Jonathan for a month, her fiancé was spotted at her Los Angeles mansion later that week.

Rumors of a breakup reignited when the Euphoria star deleted a picture of herself kissing the 41-year-old from her Instagram, which she had shared around New Year’s 2025.

The couple was last photographed together on January 20 during her time off from filming Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid.

Jonathan reportedly wishes they had more quality time together, but Sydney is more focused on her career

Sydney and Jonathan were first linked in 2018 and got engaged four years later.

The White Lotus actress gave an update on wedding planning while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2023.

“I am so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” she replied when asked how far into planning they were.

In October 2024, Sydney told Glamour that she wanted to correct any notion some people may hold that her fiancé pays for everything because he is older.

“I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard. I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family.

“You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed.”

People showered Sydney in compliments following her latest post

