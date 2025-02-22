ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding is surely on the horizon for Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney… but it seems as if she won’t be walking down the aisle quite yet.

TMZ was first to report that the 27-year-old star was set to tie the knot with her fiancé Jonathan Davino this May, but this has been pushed back to a later date.

While the reason is still unclear, the outlet says it is allegedly due to the couple’s busy schedules.

This checks out, especially with Sweeney currently filming the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria, as well as a number of other projects that are in the works.

Last year, the actress talked to Entertainment Tonight about how her work is an important aspect of her happiness.

“I am so busy working!” she said after revealing how her and her longtime beau hadn’t made much progress in planning their wedding, despite being engaged for nearly two years at the time. “I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it.”

She added, “I think it’s incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with,” referring to her collaboration with Davino as an executive producer. “It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.”

As the news broke out, comments flooded in to poke fun at the situation, many joking on how it meant they still had a shot with Sweeney.

“That is my wife!!!!!!!” someone exclaimed.

“So you’re telling me there’s a chance,” another humorously added.

A third wrote, “Is it too soon to ask her out?”

Many fans joked that it was finally their time to shine

“Finally, good news!” one person rejoiced.

“It’s because of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds,” a user joked, in the midst of the Hollywood couple’s very public legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

A sixth noted, “They own a very profitable production company together. They will be fine regardless of personal status.”

Rumors started to swirl back in 2018 that Sweeney and Davino, a businessman, were linked with one another.

In February of 2022, Sweeney was seen with a little extra bling on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumors, and PEOPLE confirmed the extra step in their relationship status not long after.

A year later, there was talk that the Washington native had started an affair with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, but that was debunked after it was clear Sweeney and Davino were devoted to one another for the rest of their lives.

Regarding her wedding planning, she said to Glamour UK, “What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10.

“I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’”

Additionally, she has visions of what her future could look like, if everything worked out perfectly.

“I think about having four kids,” Sweeney shared. “I dream of teaching them how to ski when they’re little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination.

“That’s something I really, really look forward to.”

A few netizens slammed Sweeney’s fiancé

