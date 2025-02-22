ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding is surely on the horizon for Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney… but it seems as if she won’t be walking down the aisle quite yet. 

TMZ was first to report that the 27-year-old star was set to tie the knot with her fiancé Jonathan Davino this May, but this has been pushed back to a later date. 

While the reason is still unclear, the outlet says it is allegedly due to the couple’s busy schedules.

    Young woman in a red dress posing in front of a mirror with lights.

    Image credits: Sydney Sweeney

    This checks out, especially with Sweeney currently filming the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria, as well as a number of other projects that are in the works. 

    Last year, the actress talked to Entertainment Tonight about how her work is an important aspect of her happiness. 

    “I am so busy working!” she said after revealing how her and her longtime beau hadn’t made much progress in planning their wedding, despite being engaged for nearly two years at the time. “I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it.”

    She added, “I think it’s incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with,” referring to her collaboration with Davino as an executive producer. “It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.”

    Couple smiling at an event, with keywords "Sydney Sweeney and fiancé" highlighting relationship status.

    Image credits: Charley Gallay / Getty

    Sydney Sweeney in a pink dress, laughing with a man in a green shirt at a Sony event.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller / Getty

    As the news broke out, comments flooded in to poke fun at the situation, many joking on how it meant they still had a shot with Sweeney

    “That is my wife!!!!!!!” someone exclaimed. 

    “So you’re telling me there’s a chance,” another humorously added. 

    A third wrote, “Is it too soon to ask her out?” 

    Many fans joked that it was finally their time to shine

    Person taking a mirror selfie wearing Mickey Mouse ears and a themed shirt.

    Image credits: Sydney Sweeney

    “Finally, good news!” one person rejoiced. 

    “It’s because of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds,” a user joked, in the midst of the Hollywood couple’s very public legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

    A sixth noted, “They own a very profitable production company together. They will be fine regardless of personal status.”

    Group photo featuring Sydney Sweeney smiling with friends at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: Sydney Sweeney

    Rumors started to swirl back in 2018 that Sweeney and Davino, a businessman, were linked with one another. 

    In February of 2022, Sweeney was seen with a little extra bling on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumors, and PEOPLE confirmed the extra step in their relationship status not long after. 

    A year later, there was talk that the Washington native had started an affair with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, but that was debunked after it was clear Sweeney and Davino were devoted to one another for the rest of their lives.

    Regarding her wedding planning, she said to Glamour UK, “What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10. 

    “I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’”

    Couple in fashionable black attire walking, related to Sydney Sweeney and fiancé postponing their wedding.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty

    Additionally, she has visions of what her future could look like, if everything worked out perfectly. 

    “I think about having four kids,” Sweeney shared. “I dream of teaching them how to ski when they’re little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. 

    “That’s something I really, really look forward to.”

    A few netizens slammed Sweeney’s fiancé

    Tweet about marriage being scary, related to Sydney Sweeney's postponed wedding.

    Image credits: RohitAlwaris

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Sydney Sweeney's wedding postponement and Glenn Powell.

    Image credits: thenoasletter

    Tweet suggesting Sydney Sweeney postponing wedding, with pointing emoji.

    Image credits: newromantics02

    Tweet about Sydney Sweeney postponing wedding to fiancé, featuring user comment and engagement details.

    Image credits: HughChweener

    Twitter post humorously comments on Sydney Sweeney and fiancé postponing their wedding.

    Image credits: bigrome10189

    A tweet about Sydney Sweeney postponing her wedding appears on a social media feed.

    Image credits: DennisDePew

    Tweet reaction about Sydney Sweeney postponing her wedding.

    Image credits: Huffman4758

    Tweet about wedding postponed, featuring user Hank Manziel commenting on delay.

    Image credits: Hentelligent

    Social media post discussing wedding postponement.

    Image credits: Embrace_ofChaos

    Tweet replying to TMZ mentions Glenn Powell, expressing anticipation about an event.

    Image credits: uncle_vaughn

    Social media post expressing skepticism about Glenn Powell.

    Image credits: Rebel0016

    Tweet reacting to postponement of Sydney Sweeney's wedding, includes "Geeze, I wonder why?" with laughing emoji.

    Image credits: TonyChi79733341

    Tweet screenshot mentioning Sydney Sweeney postponing her wedding.

    Image credits: EWH11

    Tweet about Sydney Sweeney's wedding postponement, reading "She needs to dump him," from user Renee Jones.

    Image credits: RenDelSte

    Tweet mentioning Glenn Powell, posted by user @TheMiddler11 on February 22, 2025.

    Image credits: TheMiddler11

    Dalton Welbern tweets about Sydney Sweeney and fiancé's postponed wedding.

    Image credits: daltonwelbern

