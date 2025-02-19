ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer was absolutely not amused by Ryan Reynolds’ recent quip about Blake Lively’s legal battles.

With Lively going head to head in a high-profile trial with Baldoni, lawyer Bryan Freedman believed Reynolds’ joke during SNL50: The Anniversary Special was in poor taste.

It was “the latest move” made by the couple in the legal face-off, Freedman said.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special, Reynolds and Lively made their first red carpet appearance since the legal showdown began with her It Ends With Us costar and director.

Reynolds seemingly referenced the controversy in a comedic Q&A, led by former cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

“I have a question,” Reynolds said as Fey and Poehler took questions from the celebrity audience.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

“Ryan! How’s it going?” Poehler asked.

“Great. Why? What have you heard?” the actor sheepishly asked, making the smile on Lively’s face instantly disappear.

After the viral moment, Freedman claimed the comedic bit “surprised him.”

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

“I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation,” he said in a new episode of Billy Bush’s Hot Mics podcast that released on Monday, February 17.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me,” he added.

While speaking on the podcast, the lawyer said Baldoni is currently in Hawaii with his family.

Baldoni’s lawyer said he couldn’t believe someone would make “jokes” when their wife is in such a situation

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Freedman asserted that his client, whom he “often” speaks to, is not holidaying in the Aloha State.

“I don’t think anybody who’s been accused of heinous… you know, arguably what are crimes, is on vacation,” the attorney said on the podcast.

The Jane the Virgin actor is simply trying to get “some semblance of peace” with his loved ones, he added.

Image credits: itendswithusmovie

Reynolds and Lively’s appearance during the SNL anniversary was one of the most talked-about highlights from the star-studded show.

Steve Martin, Steven Spielberg, Kevin Costner, Jason Momoa, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kim Kardashian, Aubrey Plaza, Paul McCartney, Cher, and many others were part of the guest list.

Eddie Murphy was also seen in a Black Jeopardy sketch with Tom Hanks, whose appearance was dubbed “racist” during the segment.

Sources claimed Reynolds and Lively were the “talk of the entire evening” and some attendees “avoided them”

Fans were surprised to see Reynolds and Lively on the red carpet amid their ongoing legal showdown.

Sources claimed that even the celebrities who attended the show were “confused” to see them seated in the audience.

They were the “talk of the entire evening” and several attendees “avoided them,” a source told TMZ.

Image credits: blakelively

Insiders said Lively was “anxious” about attending the SNL anniversary special but felt it was the “perfect opportunity” for her gradual return to the spotlight.

“They had many friends attending, and as soon as they arrived, they received a warm welcome,” an insider told People.

Another source told the outlet that the pair had a “great” time during the show.

Lively and Baldoni are heading for trial in March, 2026

Image credits: Netflix

“It was nice getting out of the house and being around friends and familiar faces,” the source said.

One of the insiders noted that the Gossip Girl alum would have been okay with keeping a low profile for longer.

However she is prepared for a “long year” and is trying to focus on her next movie Another Simple Favor, the much-awaited sequel to A Simple Favor with Anna Kendrick.

Another Simple Favor is expected to make its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7.

Freedman said the Jane the Virgin alum is currently in Hawaii with his family

Image credits: Hot Mics with Billy Bush

Lively is returning to work whilst also preparing to go to trial with Baldoni in March, 2026.

Meanwhile, Baldoni is “grateful” to be spending time with family but still reeling from being “accused of something [he] did not do,” Freedman said while speaking on the recent podcast episode.

“I think it’s distressful to say the least,” the lawyer said.

Image credits: Hot Mics with Billy Bush

Tensions between the two costars first began while they were filming It Ends With Us—adapted from a Colleen Hoover novel.

The conflict took a legal turn last December, when the red carpet queen filed a legal complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and orchestrating a retaliatory social media campaign to tarnish her reputation.

On New Year’s Eve, the actress went ahead and sued Baldoni in the Southern District of New York.

The same day, Baldoni filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times for its coverage of Lively’s allegations.

He eventually filed another $400 million lawsuit on January 16, accusing the actress and Reynolds of numerous charges.

