Kevin Costner’s deadpan reaction to Ryan Reynolds’ joke during Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special had the internet bustling with comments.

The actors were part of a star-studded audience, including SNL alums and former hosts, who had gathered together in New York City for the SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Reynolds was seated next to wife Blake Lively, marking the couple’s first public appearance together since their ongoing dispute with Justin Baldoni.

During the live SNL show from Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller, Reynolds seemingly referenced Lively’s legal battles with Baldoni in a comedic Q&A, led by former cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Fey and Poehler were answering questions from the celebrity audience when Reynolds said, “I have a question.”

“Ryan! How’s it going?” Poehler asked.

“Great. Why? What have you heard?” the actor sheepishly asked, making the smile on Lively’s face instantly disappear.

When Reynolds got to his question, he asked: “The materials they made the coneheads with, are those edible?”

The question was a reference to the Coneheads, a classic SNL sketch that featured an alien family with tall, conical heads.

“No,” Fey answered, “and based on them being made in 1975, I’d assume that they’re highly toxic.”

Reynolds stood up and asked a question during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s comedic Q&A

Reynolds wasn’t done.

He went on to ask, “If somebody hypothetically took a couple of nibbles backstage and, you know, got excited, should they go to the hospital?”

“Yes, they should go to the hospital right away,” Poehler quickly advised before moving on to the next question from the audience.

Seated two rows behind the Reynolds was Costner, who stayed “completely stern and unimpressed for the entirety of Ryan Reynolds’ appearance,” according to one comment online.

Several netizens seemed to agree, saying the Oscar winner seemed utterly bemused by Reynolds’ contribution to the segment.

“Kevin Costner’s face says it all,” read one comment, while another quipped, “Kevin Costner, not even giving a courtesy smile! For Ryan’s joke.”

Reynolds made a joke that seemingly referenced Blake Lively’s legal dispute with Justin Baldoni

“No mercy for Ryan Reynolds from Kevin Costner at #SNL50,” another said.

“Did I see Kevin Costner …?” wrote another. “He didn’t look too impressed when Ryan Reynolds made his sh** joke.”

“The look on Kevin’s face is priceless,” said another. “Considering Kevin has written and created movies, he must be disgusted.”

Blake Lively, Kevin Costner, Cher, and Robert De Niro react to Ryan Reynold’s question on #SNL50 #SNL50HomecomingConcert #SNL pic.twitter.com/HpD8rNG1ls — That Frontal Lobe (@thatfrontallobe) February 17, 2025

Others felt “Ryan and Blake are trying so hard here.”

“Blake Lively’s face during Ryan Reynolds’ segment,” one said, taking notice of what seemed like sudden shock on the actress’s face.

“Ryan in damage control,” another wrote.

“Ryan Reynolds should have just stayed home,” one suggested.

Kevin Costner “didn’t look too impressed” with Reynolds’ question, the internet said

The couple seemed to be in high spirits during the show, despite the Gossip Girl alum’s legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar and director, Baldoni.

The dispute began with Lively filing a legal complaint in December, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and orchestrating a retaliatory social media campaign to tarnish her reputation.

The complaint was followed up by a lawsuit against Baldoni in the Southern District of New York on December 31. On the same day, Baldoni had filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times for its coverage of Lively’s allegations.

Lively and Baldoni are locked in a legal battle over events that took place during the It Ends With Us filming

Baldoni’s legal team took further legal action with an additional $400 million lawsuit on January 16, accusing the actress and Reynolds of numerous charges.

The trial is expected to begin in March 2026.

Since the lawsuit drama began, Lively made her first red carpet appearance during the SNL anniversary special.

She posed on the red-carpet in a silver, floral-accented dress while her husband stood next to her in a midnight navy tuxedo from Thom Sweeney.

SNL‘s 50th Anniversary Special marked the couple’s first red carpet appearance together since the lawsuit drama began

Meanwhile, Costner was pictured solo on the red carpet. He was seated next to Cher during the airing of SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

A number of other familiar faces were also present in the audience, including Drew Barrymore, Anya Joy-Taylor, Conan O’Brien, David Letterman, and numerous other A-listers.

SNL first premiered as “NBC’s Saturday Night” on October 11, 1975. It has since become a long-standing fixture in American comedy.

Stars like Cher, Steven Spielberg, Drew Barrymore, Anya Joy-Taylor, and Conan O’Brien were also in the audience



The live anniversary special on Sunday opened with a Homeward Bound duet by Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter.

Steve Martin delivered the monologue, while Paul McCartney closed the night with hits from the Beatles like Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, and The End.

Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, Brittany Howard, and The Roots also performed during the show.

The sketches included Scared Straight, Debbie Downer, and the much-talked-about Black Jeopardy.

Eddie Murphy was praised for his portrayal of Tracy Morgan during the Black Jeopardy segment, but Tom Hanks faced criticism for what some online groups branded as a “racist” and “disgusting” appearance.

“We are all watching this like Kevin Costner,” a social media user remarked

Share icon

Share icon

