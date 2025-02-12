“Trying Too Hard”: Sabrina Carpenter’s New Vogue Photos Set The Internet On Fire

ADVERTISEMENT

Small but mighty, Sabrina Carpenter is a global pop phenomenon! After taking 2024 by storm with her “Short n’ Sweet” album, the 25-year-old singer is now making headlines with her debut Vogue cover. Bearing a heavy resemblance to not one but two iconic blondes, Carpenter has become a hot topic for online discussions with her racy photoshoot.



Drawing inspiration from pop culture legends, Carpenter serves retro chic looks similar to those of a younger Madonna and Marilyn Monroe in her new Vogue cover story for the March 2025 issue. Fans online took the opportunity to comment on the shoot through social media.

RELATED:

Sabrina Carpenter channels Madonna and Marilyn Monroe for her new Vogue cover

Share icon

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Shared online on Tuesday, February 11, the singer’s dazzling Vogue shoot is photographed by none other than the legendary Steven Meisel, a long-time collaborator of Madonna’s herself. Meisel was also the lens behind Madonna’s 1991 Italian Vogue cover.



Styled by Ib Kamara, Carpenter donned a custom light blue Dolce & Gabbana mini dress on the cover, referencing her lingerie-inspired styling throughout her Short n’ Sweet Tour. Complimenting her look was a silk bra top and lots of laces, reminiscent of the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier satin cone bra looks Madonna had sported during her unforgettable ’80s and ’90s performances.

Guido Palau transformed Carpenter’s already iconic blonde curls into a striking platinum for a bolder look. Make-up connoisseur Pat McGrath gave the star a Marilyn-esque look featuring filled-in eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and lined lips, resulting in a daring transformation that baffled her fans.

Her fans couldn’t initially recognize the Short n’ Sweet singer

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue

Due to her transformation, most fans thought the singer to be Madonna, while others likened her to Marilyn Monroe. Baffled by her different looks, fans have shared their opinions on social media platforms. The common thought was, as we would also agree, “Madonna, what are you doing here?”

A user on X said, “Serving us Marilyn Monroe realness!” Another wrote, “Sabrina is absolutely stunning! She’s owning that cover,” while some thought, “Very Marilyn.”

One of her fans expressed, “Seeing this Sabrina Carpenter by Steven Meisel for Vogue US cover/editorial makes me think a lot about how Madonna is and will always be very relevant in pop culture and fashion, the girls will always drink water from her fountain. With that being said, Sabrina looks stunning!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another one thought that referencing Madonna was essential, and said, “Sabrina referencing Madonna is so important to me. Two women who always get criticized for how open they are for embracing their sexuality, even though there is so much more to them than that.”

Madonna replies to Vogue’s official post featuring Carpenter’s new cover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Share icon

Madonna, 66, herself was among the commenters! “Is this a Valentine’s present to me? 👀🩵,” the iconic singer commented on Vogue’s official post on X.

And X users were quick to react to Madonna’s post with both positive and negative comments. While some thought she was being supportive, others said she was trying to gain some of the spotlight for herself.

Fans reacted to Madonna’s reply to the cover shoot

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty

“Madonna still trying to get in where she can fit in. Sabrina’s cover looks more like an ode to Marilyn Monroe than Madonna and it’s an amazing cover,” agreed another. “I’m personally not a huge fan. She obviously looks good but doesn’t look like herself and I think dramatic looks overwhelm her essences,” wrote one user on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another criticized her, saying, “Madonna subtly being like gimme my creds is a mess like girl you bit from Marilyn Monroe.”

But some thought it was simply beautiful, saying, “The Queen recognizes an homage, when she sees one. Kudos to Sabrina for admitting it. That style is the most beautiful I know! Beautiness cannot get better. Its the ultimate look. Creme de la creme. So all the iconic women during time use that beauty sometimes in their lives. And we the people, can enjoy and love it! More beauty to the people!”

“Madonna’s got jokes! But honestly, that cover is a total gift for everyone. Great to see Sabrina shining!” shared another user on X.

“The Material Girl’s always being copy-catted. And then the copiers usually deny they were,” a user commented.”I’m personally not a huge fan. She obviously looks good but doesn’t look like herself and I think dramatic looks overwhelm her essences,” added another.

“What If Sabrina came on the New Madonna álbum with a New expresso,” wondered another user on X. Well, that might be spicy!

Sabrina Carpenter draws style inspiration from the stars

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bettmann / Getty

Wearing a number of haute couture looks in the shared photographs, Carpenter is seen wearing a sheer lace red ensemble from Gucci. Her look in a butter yellow satin column dress by Prada is paired with yellow Graeff diamonds, a nod to Marilyn and Madonna at the same time.

But this is not an unusual occurrence for the Juno singer. Carpenter has previously taken inspiration from old Hollywood legends and iconic artists for her red carpet looks.

Her 2024 VMAs archival Bob Mackie gown was actually that of Madonna’s from the 1991 Academy Awards, which was initially inspired by—yes, you guessed it—Marilyn Monroe. Most recently, she stepped out in a baby blue backless number by JW Anderson at the 2025 Grammy’s, referencing Shirley MacClaine’s iconic dress from the 1964 film What a Way to Go.

The “Espresso” singer says, “Short n’ Sweet is absolutely me,” in her new Vogue interview

Share icon

Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

In her Vogue interview, Carpenter talked about her latest album, which earned the 25-year-old six Grammy nominations and two wins, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Short n’ Sweet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking with Vogue contributor Abby Agguire, the singer said, “Short n’ Sweet is absolutely me,” adding, “There’s no, like, alter ego. But it’s definitely a more emphasized version of me.”

Sabrina Carpenter says she “[dresses] like a little boy most of the time” when she’s off-duty

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Regarding her style, Carpenter continued, “It’s interesting because I’m able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear like a voice from the ’60s. But then, when I’m speaking to the audience, I’m just myself.” In her day-to-day looks, she tells Vogue that she “[dresses] like a little boy most of the time, if [she’s] trying to hide,” adding, “[My fans] don’t even know it’s me, and I’ll be standing right behind them.”

Fans were quick to comment on Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue cover

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: vandarte34

Share icon

Image credits: ZimieStef

Share icon

Image credits: scorpio_rat77

Share icon

Image credits: Veggietableh

Share icon

Image credits: Miranda_Twu

Share icon

Image credits: BCat415

Share icon

Image credits: mmmmkaaaa

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: inluvwsenna

Share icon

Image credits: bottegaga

Share icon

Image credits: LuckyJupiter33

Share icon

Image credits: Lolirosex

Share icon

Image credits: Swissdreamer_

Share icon

Image credits: DonnyBoysGhost

Share icon

Image credits: KaiGalang10

ADVERTISEMENT