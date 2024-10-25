Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless
Celebrities, News

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna gave fans a generous serving of pure diva energy as she savored a spoonful of soup topless.

The Queen of Pop, 66, gave fans an inside look at her playful dining experience this week, sharing a series of topless photos on Instagram and proving that life is too short for boring meals.

In classic Madonna style, she didn’t just snap any old selfie—she went full glam with braided pigtails, sparkling cross earrings, bold makeup, and a shiny silver necklace, all while enjoying her bowl of soup.

Madonna turned a simple bowl of soup into a headline moment as she savored it topless

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

Image credits: madonna

Nestled between the cheeky topless pictures was a quote about self-love.

“Other people are not here to love us in the exact way we think they should,” the message said. “They are here to set up a healing ceremony at which we learn how to love ourselves.”

Fans showered her with praises, with one saying: “Looking good.”

Nestled between the photos, the Queen of Pop shared a quote about self-love: “Other people are not here to love us in the exact way we think they should”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

Image credits: madonna

“Good for her. Live your life, Madonna. She still looks great,” read a second comment while a third wrote, “If you’ve got it flaunt it , it’s her choice in life. She’s happy that’s all that matters.”

The Hung Up singer has a well-loved habit of wowing fans with daring snapshots. But not all fans were happy to see her latest round of playful photos.

The 66-year-old icon went all out with her look, pairing braided pigtails, bold makeup, and a shimmering silver necklace with her mealtime fun

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

Image credits: madonna

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

Image credits: madonna

“She’s screaming out for attention and validation. Her time is way past due and apparently I find her antics both annoying and downright disgusting. She’s refusing to age gracefully kinda feel sorry for her though,” one critic wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remarks like “she needs help ..” and “Act your age” also featured in the comments section.

While many cheered her on, some critics weren’t as thrilled to see her cheeky photos

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

Image credits: madonna

Another wrote, “If you have talent then you don’t need to do this kind of thing.”

The award-winning singer and mother-of-six shared pictures last week after attending a Billie Eilish concert with her 12-year-old daughters, Stella and Estere, in New York City.

Her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris, was also present at the concert.

“Live your life, Madonna,” one loyal fan said while critics left comments like, “She’s screaming out for attention and validation”

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

ADVERTISEMENT

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

ADVERTISEMENT

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

11

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

5

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
sianisven avatar
Sian E
Sian E
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum is a year older than Madonna and frankly if she did this, I'd have her sectioned under the mental health act.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
hamidminhas avatar
TLG Photography Makeup
TLG Photography Makeup
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The industry she is in demands her to be in the limelight and it that is that pressure, in my opinion, that would have made her do this.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
sianisven avatar
Sian E
Sian E
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum is a year older than Madonna and frankly if she did this, I'd have her sectioned under the mental health act.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
hamidminhas avatar
TLG Photography Makeup
TLG Photography Makeup
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The industry she is in demands her to be in the limelight and it that is that pressure, in my opinion, that would have made her do this.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda