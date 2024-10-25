“Act Your Age”: Madonna Slammed For Sharing Photos Of Herself Eating Soup Topless

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna gave fans a generous serving of pure diva energy as she savored a spoonful of soup topless.

The Queen of Pop, 66, gave fans an inside look at her playful dining experience this week, sharing a series of topless photos on Instagram and proving that life is too short for boring meals.

In classic Madonna style, she didn’t just snap any old selfie—she went full glam with braided pigtails, sparkling cross earrings, bold makeup, and a shiny silver necklace, all while enjoying her bowl of soup.

Madonna turned a simple bowl of soup into a headline moment as she savored it topless

Share icon

Image credits: madonna

Nestled between the cheeky topless pictures was a quote about self-love.

“Other people are not here to love us in the exact way we think they should,” the message said. “They are here to set up a healing ceremony at which we learn how to love ourselves.”

Fans showered her with praises, with one saying: “Looking good.”

Nestled between the photos, the Queen of Pop shared a quote about self-love: “Other people are not here to love us in the exact way we think they should”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: madonna

“Good for her. Live your life, Madonna. She still looks great,” read a second comment while a third wrote, “If you’ve got it flaunt it , it’s her choice in life. She’s happy that’s all that matters.”

The Hung Up singer has a well-loved habit of wowing fans with daring snapshots. But not all fans were happy to see her latest round of playful photos.

The 66-year-old icon went all out with her look, pairing braided pigtails, bold makeup, and a shimmering silver necklace with her mealtime fun

Share icon

Image credits: madonna

Share icon

Image credits: madonna

“She’s screaming out for attention and validation. Her time is way past due and apparently I find her antics both annoying and downright disgusting. She’s refusing to age gracefully kinda feel sorry for her though,” one critic wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remarks like “she needs help ..” and “Act your age” also featured in the comments section.

While many cheered her on, some critics weren’t as thrilled to see her cheeky photos

Share icon

Image credits: madonna

Another wrote, “If you have talent then you don’t need to do this kind of thing.”

The award-winning singer and mother-of-six shared pictures last week after attending a Billie Eilish concert with her 12-year-old daughters, Stella and Estere, in New York City.

Her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris, was also present at the concert.

“Live your life, Madonna,” one loyal fan said while critics left comments like, “She’s screaming out for attention and validation”

ADVERTISEMENT