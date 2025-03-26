Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hilariously Abysmal”: Disney’s Snow White Flops So Hard, It Joins IMDb’s Top Worst-Ranked Movies
Movies&TV, News

“Hilariously Abysmal”: Disney’s Snow White Flops So Hard, It Joins IMDb’s Top Worst-Ranked Movies

Once upon a box-office disaster, Disney’s highly anticipated live-action remake of Snow White found itself sinking into a cinematic abyss. 

With an astonishingly low rating of 1.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb after more than 117,000 reviews, the film has swiftly become one of the lowest-rated major productions ever.

RELATED:

    Snow White takes its place among the lowest-rated major productions on IMDb

    Snow White and the Evil Queen in an enchanting forest, with a castle in the background, portraying a scene from Disney.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Highlights
    • Disney's high-budget "Snow White" remake became one of IMDb’s lowest-rated films.
    • The film faced heavy backlash from fans due to controversial casting choices, significant story changes, and CGI portrayals of the Seven Dwarfs.
    • Despite widespread negative feedback and social media rants, critics praised Rachel Zegler’s performance and the film’s visuals.

    Actress in red cape portrayal, linked to Disney's Snow White cinematic flop.

    Image credits: Disney

    Released globally on Friday, March 21, Snow White was expected to earn between $45 and $55 million during its opening weekend—already weak given its staggering $270 million production budget. However, initial figures were nowhere near that, with just $3.5 million made during Thursday previews, hinting at a costly disaster for Disney. 

    The controversial live-action remake is now in infamous company, joining other high-profile box office disasters. Bollywood’s 2021 action drama Radhe narrowly edges out Disney’s princess flop, carrying a marginally better rating of 1.8 stars. Other notable misfires include Epic Movie at 2.4 stars, Adipurush at 2.7 stars, and the infamous spoof Meet the Spartans, holding a rating of 2.8.

    Despite its high budget and Disney’s expectations, Snow White turned into a box-office disaster

    Snow White character in a blue dress reaches outwards against a blurred forest backdrop in Disney's movie scene.

    Image credits: Disney

    IMDb's top worst-ranked movies list featuring Disney's Snow White with a low rating and Metascore.

    Image credits: imdb

    If the filter lowers to films with at least 50,000 reviews, the Turkish political drama Reis, chronicling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s life, is rated even lower at a near-impossible 1.0. Close behind is Bollywood’s controversial sequel Sadak 2, standing at a dismal 1.2.

    Yet, even among such infamous films, Snow White stands apart due to its considerable budget and Disney’s high expectations.

    The live-action movie stirred controversy from the very beginning

    Snow White and dwarfs scene from Disney's flop, ranked among IMDb's worst movies.

    Image credits: Disney

    From its very beginning, Snow White seemed destined for trouble. Dubbed mockingly as “Snow Woke” by critics, the film stirred controversy long before its release, largely due to its radical reinterpretation of the beloved 1937 classic.

    Rachel Zegler, cast as the titular character, quickly found herself at the center of the storm following her remarks about changing core story elements. Zegler’s attempt at modernizing the classic princess character sparked uproar among traditional fans. 

    The film’s lead, Rachel Zegler, called the original Snow White from 1937, dated

    Cast of Disney's Snow White poses playfully on set, highlighting its flop status and humor.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    “The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” Zegler said in a controversial 2023 interview. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

    Instead, Zegler promised viewers a Snow White who dreams of leadership, not love. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be,” she proudly declared. But, viewers and Disney purists disagreed greatly, arguing the remake stripped away authenticity and seemed dismissive toward traditional romantic storylines.

    Online users mocked Snow White’s box office flop by sharing empty movie theaters

    Regal character in a beaded costume from Disney's Snow White, related to its flop and poor IMDb ranking.

    Image credits: Disney

    Social media swiftly exploded with brutal honesty as viewers shared images of nearly empty theaters during opening weekend. “Looks like there is no one else there… so kinda like most theaters when this opens,” wrote one user. 

    “I’ve never seen a major movie from Disney have this little interest opening weekend. This is hilariously abysmal,” one user said, mocking the empty theaters. 

    Other critics wrote under Disney’s official posts. One said, “Nice try, but I’m not going to see this movie,” while a more dramatic fan lamented, “Walt will not forgive you Disney… you dishonoured the name of the most iconic fantasy of world cinema.”

    And a third user openly called Disney brave for leaving their comments on promotional posts, seeing it as either bravely optimistic or just naive.

    The movie was under fire for using CGI to portray the iconic Seven Dwarfs

    A dramatic scene from Disney's Snow White, featuring intense expressions and dark, atmospheric lighting.

    Image credits: Disney

    The film’s problems weren’t restricted to script and storytelling. Its depiction of the iconic Seven Dwarfs through CGI attracted scathing criticism, notably from actor Peter Dinklage, famous for his role in Game of Thrones.

    In a 2022 podcast interview with WTF With Mark Maron, Dinklage bluntly expressed disappointment, saying, “I was sort of taken aback… They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there.”

    The lead actresses’ political views were the cherry on top of the movie’s troubled marketing campaign

    Snow White from Disney's film reaching out to a bluebird, set in a forest scene.

    Image credits: Disney

    Casting Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, both vocal about their political views, added fuel to the already raging controversy surrounding the movie. 

    Gadot, who actively uses her platforms to address geopolitical issues, and Zegler, known for her outspoken comments about the film’s intent and the United States, inadvertently alienated many potential moviegoers.

    Viewers criticized the actresses, accusing them of inserting unnecessary politics into a classic fairy tale. Calls for boycotting the film spread rapidly online, severely damaging its reception in the global arena.

    In spite of negative comments from fans, critics took a liking to the now-flop movie

    Character from Disney’s Snow White in dark attire on a stone balcony, reflecting the movie's low ranking status.

    Image credits: Disney

    Despite significant backlash from online users and fans, official reviews for Disney’s controversial live-action Snow White, released on March 16, have been surprisingly positive. 

    Critics praised Rachel Zegler’s performance, with Crooked Media’s Matt DeGroot calling her “an absolute star” and Variety’s Katcy Stephan describing her as “a shining supernova.” 

    Screen Rant’s Ash Crossan found the film “quite charming,” complimenting its heartfelt message and visuals. Some reviewers even suggest it could become “people’s favorite live-action remake,” joining the ranks of Aladdin and Cinderella.

    Online users commented on the flopped movie, with many criticizing its “woke” storyline

    Text comments on Disney's Snow White being criticized and poorly rated.

    Text critique on Disney's Snow White, focusing on CGI dwarfs and casting choices.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Disney's Snow White for poor writing, suggesting reliance on AI scripts.

    User review criticizing Disney's Snow White, rating it poorly.

    Text review criticizing Disney's Snow White for poor writing and CGI, calling it "hilariously abysmal.

    Text image discussing average ratings for movies, mentioning general positive opinion without standout features.

    Text meme questioning the concept of inner beauty in Disney's Snow White story.

    Negative review text on Disney's Snow White highlighting plot and costume weaknesses.

    Text critique on Disney's Snow White, describing it as boring and unoriginal.

    Text screenshot discussing scandals around Disney's Snow White flop, mentioning AI dwarves and actress comments.

    User review surprised by Disney's Snow White reception, mentions fairytale visuals and music, yet personally enjoyed it.

    Text review of Disney's Snow White highlighting its poor performance and criticism.

    Text comment about Gal Gadot's role as the Evil Queen in a Disney movie.

    Text review of Disney's Snow White, "not that bad," rated 6/10, commenting on its performance among worst-ranked movies.

    People Also Ask

    • Why did Rachel Zegler's comments about the original "Snow White" film spark controversy? Rachel Zegler stirred controversy by labeling the original 1937 "Snow White" film as outdated and characterizing the prince in the movie as someone who stalks Snow White, which angered fans of the classic.

    • Why didn't Disney's "Snow White" succeed at the cinema? Disney's latest "Snow White" movie didn't perform well at the box office. While some suggested it was due to an anti-woke backlash, critics and analysts indicate that audiences simply weren't drawn to the film. Despite this, Disney may still find ways to profit from it.
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, very sad .....ANYWAY....

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's another example of go woke, go broke. People really don't want to be lectured when they're looking for escapism. Certainly there's enough dwarf actors around now for them to be able to find 7 suitable ones.

