Disney’s newest live-action Snow White, also hilariously deemed as ‘Snow Woke’ by some people, has officially hit theatres and safe to say, it hasn’t been a box office success.

Since before its release, the film’s actresses and crew members have made it clear that they’re altering a few aspects of the movie so that fans of the original aren’t fully prepared for what they’ll see on screen.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” said Rachel Zegler, who is playing the titular Snow White. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

Instead, the princess was going to be more of a “fearless leader” than the quiet, longing girl always dreaming of true love — something fans weren’t happy about since it took away its authenticity, as well as gave the false message that wanting a love story was seen as ‘weak’ for a woman.

But now that the controversial film is out for all to see, let’s take a look at all the changes that made it to the final cut.

Warning! Spoilers ahead.