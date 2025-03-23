Every Major Change In Disney’s New Snow White That Divides Fans, As The Movie Tanks In Theaters
Disney’s newest live-action Snow White, also hilariously deemed as ‘Snow Woke’ by some people, has officially hit theatres and safe to say, it hasn’t been a box office success.
Since before its release, the film’s actresses and crew members have made it clear that they’re altering a few aspects of the movie so that fans of the original aren’t fully prepared for what they’ll see on screen.
“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” said Rachel Zegler, who is playing the titular Snow White. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”
Instead, the princess was going to be more of a “fearless leader” than the quiet, longing girl always dreaming of true love — something fans weren’t happy about since it took away its authenticity, as well as gave the false message that wanting a love story was seen as ‘weak’ for a woman.
But now that the controversial film is out for all to see, let’s take a look at all the changes that made it to the final cut.
Warning! Spoilers ahead.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Prince Is Now A Bandit
Goodbye Prince Charming, hello… bandit Jonathan?
Played by Andrew Burnap, the prince has now been replaced by a bandit from the forest. Unlike the original, he gets ample screen time, meeting Snow White early in the film before reuniting again in the woods.
The princess and the bandit fall in love, and true to the original, it’s his kiss that wakes Snow White up from her deadly slumber.
At least he didn't get cut out completely like Rachel Zegler said so joyfully in her infamous interview.
Evil Queen’s End
The antagonist of any Disney princess movie always has a dramatic end, and this remake is no exception. The original movie has the Evil Queen falling to her demise but the live-action sets things up differently.
After Snow White leads her revolution through kindness and convinces the Queen’s guards to turn on her, the cruel stepmother once more asks the Magic Mirror who is the fairest of them all.
When it responds that it will forever be Snow White, the Evil Queen has a meltdown, smashing the mirror and then disintegrating before getting sucked into it.
The biggest killer in Disney movies is traditionally Gravity - From Gaston, over the witch, to a full army of hun warriors
Dopey Talks!
It was most likely quite a shock for fans of the original when Dopey the dwarf decided to talk in this new movie, as the 1937 version was completely mute.
But this time, Dopey was voiced by Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman. He speaks up after Snow White is able to unlock his self-confidence and by the end, it’s revealed that he was serving as the narrator.
Snow White’s Backstory
We all know how the original Snow White was forced to work as a maid for her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen. But that’s it.
For the live action, it dives much deeper into the girl she was before everything changed. Her royal parents ruled with fairness and often baked pies for the villagers.
And it shows the exact moment the Evil Queen weasels her way into undeserved power after Snow White’s mother passed, and how the princess has never once wavered from her belief to stay kind to everyone.
In addition, the original made it clear Snow White got her name from her pale, white skin — but in the live action, her name was inspired by the heavy snowfall that occurred when she was born.
Different Songs
The iconic Heigh-Ho and Whistle While You Work — albeit, with slightly different lyrics — are still present in the film, but a few new tunes have been added in, as well.
Princess Problems, Good Things Grow, All Is Fair, and Waiting on a Wish, a song that’s caused quite the controversy, are featured in, among others.
But the movie has also decided to take away I’m Wishing/One Song and Someday My Prince Will Come, which does, admittedly, fit perfectly into the agenda of Snow White wanting to be independent and free rather than sitting and waiting for true love.
No Glass Coffin
One of the most iconic shots of Snow White is when she lies in her glass coffin after taking a bite of the Evil Queen’s poisonous apple. But this remake features something a little different.
Instead of a glass coffin, the dwarfs place Snow White’s body on a rock in the woods and then put up an open tent around her, with dangling flowers as decorations.
Whistle While You Work
The original Whistle While You Work shows the memorable scene right before the dwarfs come home to meet Snow White. The princess believes the cottage belongs to seven orphaned children and teams up with her animal friends to clean it up.
For this version, it’s sung as a group number between Snow White and the dwarfs as they tidy up their cottage, featuring new verses as well as a mix of the traditional lyrics.
Snow White Leads A Revolution
Snow White is known for being kind, compassionate, and caring, and the remake decided to take those traits and make it into something even bigger.
With the dwarfs and bandits by her side, the princess is determined to take back her parents’ home and restore peace once again to her impoverished kingdom.
In a revolution led by kindness, Snow White escapes from an impossible situation — where the Evil Queen’s guards seize her — by recounting memories of who the men were before they were enslaved by the cruelty of the Queen.
There are two movie versions that did that before and they were better written as well in comparison. (Mirror Mirror & Snow White and the Huntsman)
Snow White Doesn’t Bake Gooseberry Pies
Gone is the princess who would always cook and clean for her fellow seven dwarfs as they go to work each day. So in this case, the gooseberry pies will unfortunately not be making their little cameo.
We Actually See The Kingdom
Disney animation in the 1930s wasn’t all that advanced, so with the live action, the filmmakers made sure to take advantage of modern day visual effects and set designs.
Viewers will actually be able to see the kingdom in all its glory, both featured in the opening and closing musical numbers. It’ll show how the kingdom’s villagers lived their lives without such a focus on Snow White herself.
And appearently it was a very modern day, metropolian kingdom in those middle age times
Why mess with the beloved original????
Because rehashing old ideas is quite the thing these days. I understand that remakes of "Highlander" and "The Naked Gun" are coming this year. And I hope this is wrong but I vaguely recall something about remaking "The Breakfast Club". I despair, I really do...Load More Replies...
How are they going remake "The Naked Gun"? Leslie has been dead 15 years. That role is his and inviolable, it was done perfect the first time.
Just. Stop. We don't need crappy CGI remakes of classic movies. 1) Hand drawn animation is better, fight me. 2) Calling them 'live action' is disingenuous at best and an outright lie at worst, because these movies end up being 75% or more CGI. Just... stop it. Either tell new stories, or tell the old ones accurately.
Why mess with the beloved original????
Because rehashing old ideas is quite the thing these days. I understand that remakes of "Highlander" and "The Naked Gun" are coming this year. And I hope this is wrong but I vaguely recall something about remaking "The Breakfast Club". I despair, I really do...Load More Replies...
How are they going remake "The Naked Gun"? Leslie has been dead 15 years. That role is his and inviolable, it was done perfect the first time.
Just. Stop. We don't need crappy CGI remakes of classic movies. 1) Hand drawn animation is better, fight me. 2) Calling them 'live action' is disingenuous at best and an outright lie at worst, because these movies end up being 75% or more CGI. Just... stop it. Either tell new stories, or tell the old ones accurately.