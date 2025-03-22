Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Insulting Half The Country": Disney's Woke Snow White Tanks Hard In Theaters
Movies&TV, News

“Insulting Half The Country”: Disney’s Woke Snow White Tanks Hard In Theaters

Disney’s newest ‘woke’ Snow White film has hit theatres — and subsequently plummeted to the floor.

The live-action princess movie released worldwide on Friday, March 21, and box office figures are shaping it up to be one of the franchise’s worst-performing movies in recent years.

In Thursday previews, it only made approximately $3.5 million and is projected to earn $45 to $55 million during its opening weekend. Not to mention, the film itself cost over $250 million to make, excluding those targeted to marketing.

Highlights
  • Disney's 'woke' Snow White film has seemingly flopped, earning only $3.5M in previews.
  • The project is predicted to earn $45-55M during opening weekend, but cost over $250M to make.
  • Critics point out Disney's 'woke' agenda — leading to its poor reception.
    Disney’s ‘woke’ Snow White is turning out to be a disappointing movie, in terms of the box office

    Actress in blue dress by a lake at sunset; Disney's Snow White scene.

    Image credits: Disney

    To compare, Disney’s Little Mermaid remake, which was considered a box office disappointment in light of other live-action adaptions, made $95 million during its opening. 2019’s Dumbo made $2.6 million in previews, but only cost $170 million to make. 

    So why is it flopping so badly? There seem to be a multitude of reasons.

    The most glaring of problems lies with Disney’s ‘woke’ agenda that they’ve been trying to shove onto the film.

    A review by Daily Mail’s Brian Viner stated it was nothing more than “a painfully muddle-headed affair” after giving the film only two stars.

    Snow White in a vibrant dress surrounded by dwarfs in a rustic cabin, scene from Disney's recent adaptation.

    Image credits: Disney

    “Disney’s contorted attempts not to offend anyone have somehow managed to offend everyone,” he wrote, also bringing up how bizarre of a choice it was to use computer-generated imagery to make the dwarves instead of employing actual actors with dwarfism or a similar medical condition.

    The Times of London also didn’t hold back in giving their honest review: “Believe the anti-hype. It’s that bad,” they warned viewers.

    “It represents a new low for cultural desecration and for a venerable 102-year-old entertainment company that now looks at its source material with a pinched nose of disgust.”

    After its worldwide release just yesterday, critics haven’t been hesitating in slamming the live-action film

    Actress in pink gown at Snow White premiere with children in costumes, reflecting Disney's "woke" Snow White theme.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Another critic from the New York Post slammed, “The timeless classic, a groundbreaking achievement for animation, has been turned into another pointless and awkward live-action automaton that vanishes from your mind the second it’s over.”

    One review from Vulture read, “It’s garishly ugly and padded out with new tunes from Pasek and Paul that are as smooth and unremarkable as river rocks, all of which may or may not matter to its target audience, who could just be bashing their decision about whether to see the movie on how unacceptably woke social media has informed them it is.”

    Snow White receives red apple, symbolic scene in Disney's film.

    Image credits: Disney

    Actress in a blue dress as Snow White, smiling and reaching out against a forest backdrop, representing Disney's Snow White.

    Image credits: Disney

    Indeed, during the months and weeks leading up to the film’s release, Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character, has made it clear that Snow White won’t be the typical longing girl who dreams of true love.

    Instead, she’ll be a princess who wishes to be an independent “fearless leader,” finding strength within herself. 

    “The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” she told Extra TV in an interview from 2022. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

    It is projected to make around $44 to $55 million for its opening weekend

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

    For many people, they were upset with this new ‘woke’ view, afraid it would take away from the quirks and personalities that made Snow White… Snow White. 

    “Not every girl wants to be a leader. Plenty of girls want to find love,” one person said. “That’s perfectly healthy.”

    Child in a Snow White costume watching Disney's new Snow White film in a theater.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Jo, an avid movie lover from Vancouver, BC, told Bored Panda, “I empathize if Disney GAVE [Rachel Zegler] the direction to express to admittedly ‘woke’ agenda, but even as a very liberal woman, I am offput by just how hard Disney is shoving their message of ‘female empowerment’ and ‘re-telling a problematic story for a modern audience.’

    “Disney, if you truly cared about expressing the diversity of your modern audience, you wouldn’t need to be shouting from the rooftops of knocking door to door to tell everyone. Your work would speak for itself, especially to those for whom it matters most.”

    In response, many have decided to take this movie off their to-watch list.

    Rumors have also been circulating around social media that Zegler and her co-star Gal Gadot, who plays the villainous Evil Queen, don’t get along with one another, given their contrasting views over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — another reason why some are boycotting the film. 

    A source told People the two “have nothing in common,” and added, “On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension.”

    And its not just the critics — those on social media have made it clear how uninterested they are in seeing the film

    Tweet criticizing Disney's Snow White remake for insulting fans, saying it "insults half the country," dated March 22, 2025.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Disney's Snow White criticized as losing appeal, underperforming, called a "ripoff" in social media post.

    Image credits: theonlyCRJ

    Tweet expressing displeasure with Disney's Snow White movie.

    Image credits: DamonStrong

    Tweet criticizing Disney's woke Snow White, saying "Won't be wasting my time on it.

    Image credits: Ginasassyass

    Tweet criticizes Disney's "woke Snow White" as another movie flop.

    Image credits: JReeves28639

    Tweet criticizing Disney's woke Snow White, expressing disappointment.

    Image credits: LateGreatShow

    Tweet criticizing Disney's Snow White performance at the box office, calling it a "trainwreck of a movie.

    Image credits: SteveNucomb

    Tweet criticizing Disney’s woke Snow White film, March 2025.

    Image credits: slick_bates

    Tweet about Disney's woke Snow White movie flopping, posted by user Buck Miller.

    Image credits: h2ktitan90

    Tweet criticizing Disney's Snow White, calling it "too much stupidity" and a "horror show.

    Image credits: Deliberator_83

    Tweet discussing Disney's Snow White adaptation and changes, highlighting mixed reactions.

    Image credits: JarJarBeef

    Tweet by user Pali critiquing Disney's woke Snow White movie.

    Image credits: palimetax

    Woke Snow White critique on social media, highlighting negative fan reactions to Disney's latest release.

    Image credits: not_disgruntled

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
