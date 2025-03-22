“Insulting Half The Country”: Disney’s Woke Snow White Tanks Hard In Theaters

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney’s newest ‘woke’ Snow White film has hit theatres — and subsequently plummeted to the floor.

The live-action princess movie released worldwide on Friday, March 21, and box office figures are shaping it up to be one of the franchise’s worst-performing movies in recent years.

In Thursday previews, it only made approximately $3.5 million and is projected to earn $45 to $55 million during its opening weekend. Not to mention, the film itself cost over $250 million to make, excluding those targeted to marketing.

Highlights Disney's 'woke' Snow White film has seemingly flopped, earning only $3.5M in previews.

The project is predicted to earn $45-55M during opening weekend, but cost over $250M to make.

Critics point out Disney's 'woke' agenda — leading to its poor reception.

RELATED:

Disney’s ‘woke’ Snow White is turning out to be a disappointing movie, in terms of the box office

Share icon

Image credits: Disney

To compare, Disney’s Little Mermaid remake, which was considered a box office disappointment in light of other live-action adaptions, made $95 million during its opening. 2019’s Dumbo made $2.6 million in previews, but only cost $170 million to make.

So why is it flopping so badly? There seem to be a multitude of reasons.

The most glaring of problems lies with Disney’s ‘woke’ agenda that they’ve been trying to shove onto the film.

A review by Daily Mail’s Brian Viner stated it was nothing more than “a painfully muddle-headed affair” after giving the film only two stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Disney

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Disney’s contorted attempts not to offend anyone have somehow managed to offend everyone,” he wrote, also bringing up how bizarre of a choice it was to use computer-generated imagery to make the dwarves instead of employing actual actors with dwarfism or a similar medical condition.

The Times of London also didn’t hold back in giving their honest review: “Believe the anti-hype. It’s that bad,” they warned viewers.

“It represents a new low for cultural desecration and for a venerable 102-year-old entertainment company that now looks at its source material with a pinched nose of disgust.”

After its worldwide release just yesterday, critics haven’t been hesitating in slamming the live-action film

Share icon

Image credits: rachelzegler

Another critic from the New York Post slammed, “The timeless classic, a groundbreaking achievement for animation, has been turned into another pointless and awkward live-action automaton that vanishes from your mind the second it’s over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One review from Vulture read, “It’s garishly ugly and padded out with new tunes from Pasek and Paul that are as smooth and unremarkable as river rocks, all of which may or may not matter to its target audience, who could just be bashing their decision about whether to see the movie on how unacceptably woke social media has informed them it is.”

Share icon

Image credits: Disney

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Disney

Indeed, during the months and weeks leading up to the film’s release, Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character, has made it clear that Snow White won’t be the typical longing girl who dreams of true love.

Instead, she’ll be a princess who wishes to be an independent “fearless leader,” finding strength within herself.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” she told Extra TV in an interview from 2022. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is projected to make around $44 to $55 million for its opening weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

For many people, they were upset with this new ‘woke’ view, afraid it would take away from the quirks and personalities that made Snow White… Snow White.

“Not every girl wants to be a leader. Plenty of girls want to find love,” one person said. “That’s perfectly healthy.”

Share icon

Image credits: rachelzegler

Jo, an avid movie lover from Vancouver, BC, told Bored Panda, “I empathize if Disney GAVE [Rachel Zegler] the direction to express to admittedly ‘woke’ agenda, but even as a very liberal woman, I am offput by just how hard Disney is shoving their message of ‘female empowerment’ and ‘re-telling a problematic story for a modern audience.’

“Disney, if you truly cared about expressing the diversity of your modern audience, you wouldn’t need to be shouting from the rooftops of knocking door to door to tell everyone. Your work would speak for itself, especially to those for whom it matters most.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, many have decided to take this movie off their to-watch list.

Rumors have also been circulating around social media that Zegler and her co-star Gal Gadot, who plays the villainous Evil Queen, don’t get along with one another, given their contrasting views over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — another reason why some are boycotting the film.

A source told People the two “have nothing in common,” and added, “On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension.”

And its not just the critics — those on social media have made it clear how uninterested they are in seeing the film

Share icon

Image credits: vandarte34

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: theonlyCRJ

Share icon

Image credits: DamonStrong

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ginasassyass

Share icon

Image credits: JReeves28639

Share icon

Image credits: LateGreatShow

Share icon

Image credits: SteveNucomb

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: slick_bates

Share icon

Image credits: h2ktitan90

Share icon

Image credits: Deliberator_83

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JarJarBeef

Share icon

Image credits: palimetax

Share icon

Image credits: not_disgruntled

ADVERTISEMENT