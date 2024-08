ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna treated her fans to some summer vibes, sharing a series of pictures that included a peek at her new rumored love interest.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the Like a Virgin singer shared an Instagram carousel with the caption, “Hot Fun in The Summer Time,” punctuated with a fire emoji.

The post kicked off with a modest selfie of her sporting a black T-shirt, a camouflage trucker hat, and an array of diamond necklaces. The background featured a photo of Marilyn Monroe swimming as she gave the camera a grin.

Image credits: Madonna / Instagram

Image credits: Madonna / Instagram

The Instagram carousel became increasingly daring as fans swiped through the images. In one of the snaps, the 65-year-old singer swapped her T-shirt for a sheer top, pairing it with glitzy sunglasses.

Eventually, the real jaw-dropper came when she was captured posing topless with her long blonde hair covering her chest.

Image credits: Madonna / Instagram

Image credits: Madonna / Instagram

The final image in the carousel was particularly intriguing—the pop diva was seen lounging in bed, smiling at the camera with an unidentified man smiling beside her.

The mystery man is yet to be identified, according to Page Six.

Comments poured in after she posted the pictures, with one fan calling her “The REAL BOSS QUEEN.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

“The second you realize that Madonna is simply getting more stunning with age!” said a second comment, while a third said, “One thing about Madonna is she always been the same since the 80s and thats why I love her.”

“UNSTOPPABLE THEN & UNSTOPPABLE NOW!!” another wrote. “GORGEOUS BO$$ LADY M.”

Others weren’t as kind with their comments, as one said she is “looking like a caricature of herself . . . Too much bad work done.”

“I wish I could’ve seen you age naturally . You were so beautiful 10 yrs ago now you look like a caricature of what you were. It’s not good I’m sorry,” wrote another.

“I miss the old Madonna,” lamented another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna & her twin daughters made a surprise red carpet appearance at the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere. pic.twitter.com/9YCaziB3nt — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) July 23, 2024

The Queen of Pop was recently seen making a surprise appearance with her children at the Deadpool & Wolverine world premiere earlier this month.

She was accompanied by her twin children, Estere and Stella, 11, while posing with stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.