“It’s Great To Be Alive”: Madonna Celebrates Her 65th Birthday In Portugal With An Intimate Dinner

While age might be catching up with some of us, Madonna remains unaltered as she celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday.

The “Material Girl” singer celebrated her milestone birthday in style – dining out in Lisbon, Portugal where she lived between 2017 and 2020 in her 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion with her six kids.

In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, the mother of six was captured enjoying a meal with her loved ones. During the birthday bash, she delivered a brief speech, saying, “Being alive is truly wonderful!” In true Madonna fashion, things got a little risqué as she lifted her arms to reveal a black lace bra and signature corset underneath a silk top.

The Queen of Pop has been seen celebrating her 65th birthday in Portugal with her closest friends and family

Image credits: Madonna

Image credits: Madonna

Image credits: Madonna

Image credits: MAD0NNAARMY1

You can watch Madonna’s sweet and short toast yourself in the video below

Madonna’s birthday celebration in Lisbon, Portugal pic.twitter.com/txVKjyvTRV — Madonna stans⭐ (@MAD0NNAARMY1) August 16, 2023

The pop icon announced rescheduled dates for ‘The Celebration Tour’ after recovering from a serious bacterial infection

Image credits: Madonna

This celebration comes just one day after announcing rescheduled dates for ‘The Celebration Tour’ which was postponed due to health issues caused by a severe bacterial infection. But now it seems that nothing can stop this pop powerhouse from getting back into action.

Despite facing criticism over being provocative throughout her career, few can deny Madonna‘s legendary status within the music industry. Her most recent song, “Popular”, a collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, has already made its mark on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and amassed over 170 million streams on Spotify, making her 62nd most streamed artist in the world on the platform.

Image credits: Madonna