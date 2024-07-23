Blake Lively And Gigi Hadid Stun At “Deadpool” Premiere With Matching Themed Outfits

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively matched each other’s delicious style, looking like glamorous ketchup and mustard at the Deadpool & Wolverine movie premiere on Monday (July 22). Taking to the red carpet in New York City, USA, the Gossip Girl alum wore an Atelier Versace off-the-shoulder red catsuit. Meanwhile, the supermodel sported a dark yellow Miu Miu ensemble that featured a strapless bandana top and a belted low-waisted midi skirt.

In fact, Blake’s red number seemingly channeled Marvel’s antihero Deadpool, famously played by her husband of 11 years, Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool is a misunderstood hero who started off his career as a professional killer, Marvel explains. He is Wade Wilson’s alter ego and notably wears a red and black, form-fitting tactical suit.

Gigi appeared to embody X-Men’s comic book character, Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman.

You May Also Like:

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively matched each other’s delicious style, looking like glamorous ketchup and mustard

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Share icon

Image credits: IMDB

Wolverine, whose real name is Logan, is a mutant with healing powers. Wolverine’s costume is a sleek yellow and blue outfit with distinctive claw marks.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be released in most cinemas worldwide on Wednesday (July 24), Wolverine is recovering from injuries when he crosses paths with Deadpool, IMDb states. They team up to defeat a common enemy.

Once inside the theater in the Big Apple, Blake also joined Ryan, posing arm-in-arm as the actor sweetly whispered in her ear, E! Online reported on Tuesday (July 23).

The friends were at the Deadpool & Wolverine movie premiere on Monday (July 22)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

The couple’s date night comes shortly after the 36-year-old actress shut down rumors that she and Ryan were heading for a divorce.

The 47-year-old actor and Blake share four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in 2023.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star replied to an Instagram comment on Monday when a fan wrote under her post about her husband’s new movie: “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.”

Taking to the red carpet in New York City, USA, the Gossip Girl alum wore an Atelier Versace off-the-shoulder red catsuit

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: marvel

“Haha they wish,” Blake replied, along with a crying laughing emoji face.

But the Lively-Reynolds aren’t the only family dealing with some bad press lately. Moreover, Bella Hadid, Gigi’s younger sister, has reportedly hired legal counsel to possibly sue Adidas.

The 27-year-old model has retained lawyers to take action against the athletic apparel giant for their lack of public accountability, TMZ reported on Saturday (July 20).

Meanwhile, the supermodel sported a dark yellow Miu Miu ensemble that featured a strapless bandana top

Insiders told the tabloid organization that Bella currently feels the brand spearheaded a cruel and damaging campaign.

On Thursday (July 18), the German shoe company faced backlash from the American Jewish Committee (AJC) for choosing the American model, with Palestinian and Dutch origins, as the face of its new SL72 campaign, The Independent reported on Sunday (July 21).

The campaign was supposed to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics with the revival of Adidas’ “coveted classic” sneaker.

Share icon

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

“At the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, 12 Israelis were murdered and taken hostage by Palestinian terrorist group Black September,” the AJC wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

The AJC continued: “For Adidas to pick a vocal anti-Israel model to recall this dark Olympics is either a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory.

“Neither is acceptable. We call on Adidas to address this egregious error.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake’s red number seemingly channeled Marvel’s antihero Deadpool, famously played by her husband, Ryan Reynolds

On September 5, 1972, eight members of a Palestinian group called Black September infiltrated the Olympic Village in Munich, Germany, killing two members of the Israeli team and taking nine hostages.

Nine Israeli hostages were killed, as well as five Palestinians and one German policeman.

Gigi and Bella, the daughters of Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, have both been vocal in advocating for Palestinian rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Marvel Entertainment

Moreover, the Hadids, descendants of 1948 Nakba survivors, have often defended their anti-genocide stand, highlighting the misconception that being pro-Palestine doesn’t mean being anti-Israel or antisemite.

Nevertheless, in response to the backlash, Adidas issued a statement announcing that it would be “revising” its campaign with Bella.

“Our sources say [Bella] is upset the company would put out a campaign that would associate anyone with a tragedy like the Munich Massacre at the 1972 Olympics, with violence running in contrast to BH’s own views,” TMZ reported.

“Blake Lively looks unreal,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: www.facebook.com

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon