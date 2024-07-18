Blake Lively Looks Like “A Real-Life Princess” In Floral Bralette And Full Tulle Skirt

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Lively recently dazzled fans with her latest fashion statement, combining classic elegance with a whimsical twist to promote her new film, It Ends With Us.

In a captivating photoshoot by artist Jade Greene, the 36-year-old actress flaunted her stunning look in a white bralette, adorned with delicate leaf sequins.

The striking bralette was paired perfectly with a voluminous tulle skirt that accentuated her petite frame.

Blake Lively looked like a beautiful ballerina in a recent series of pictures captured by artist Jade Greene

Image credits: Blake Lively / Instagram

Image credits: Blake Lively / Instagram

“The closest I’ll ever get to my sugar plum fairy dreams…” she wrote in the caption.

The Gossip Girl alum was showered with praise for her ensemble, which fans said they were “OBSESSED” with.

“I can turn you into a sugarplum fairy(in painting I mean),” one fan said, while another wrote, “These pics make me so happy!! I still swear, that set, and the sisterhood vibes are giving Practical Magic.”

“A REAL LIFE PRINCESS,” a fan called the beloved 36-year-old actress, while another said, “She couldn’t look bad if she tried”

Image credits: Blake Lively / Instagram

Image credits: Blake Lively / Instagram

One wrote, “Blake for president 2025.”

The photo that racked up more than 700,000 likes also featured a joke from author Colleen Hoover in the comments section.

“Next time please ask before you borrow my clothes,” she said.

Colleen authored the book It Ends With Us, which was adapted into the forthcoming film, slated to release on the big screen in August.

The Gossip Girl alum starred in the upcoming movie It Ends With Us, which is a film adaption of the book written by Colleen Hoover

Blake and the novelist were the co-executive producers of the film.

The Age of Adaline actress starred in the movie alongside Justin Baldoni, who also directed the movie.

In January 2023, Colleen said she was “excited” to announce the two main stars—Blake and Justin—featuring in the film adaptation of her bestselling novel.

“I’m so excited y’all,” she said. “I can’t even wrap my mind around this that I’m going to get to go on set, that I got to read the amazing script and I know y’all are going to be happy.”

Blake said it was an honor to play Lily Bloom in the film directed by Justin Baldoni

The author revealed that her 2016 novel is loosely based on the story of her mother escaping from an abusive environment.

Blake revealed that she found it an “honor” to play the role of Lily Bloom in the film.

“Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on,” she told People in April. “And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”