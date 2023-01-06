Husband Flips Out At Pregnant Wife For Borrowing His Underwear
Recently, a 28-year-old woman who is 7-8 months pregnant turned to the AITA subreddit to find out whether she was wrong to borrow her husband’s underwear.
In a post that has since been upvoted 13.9k times, the author StealerOfUnderwear wrote: “My belly has grown a lot and I find that most of my underwear is too small and cuts into my sides/bottom of my belly.” Moreover, after a while, she started getting a rash in the places where it was too tight, which may be the result of friction.
So one day, as the author was getting dressed, the idea came to her mind. “I figured I’d try on a pair of my husband’s (29m) boxers,” she recounted. As innocent as it may sound, this later caused quite a conflict between the two because, well… apparently not all boxers are equally fine to borrow.
After upsetting her husband, a pregnant woman wonders if it was okay to borrow his underwear since it’s much more comfortable
Image credits: u/StealerOfUnderwear
The author also got involved in a discussion among the commentators
Many people expressed their support for the author and said she did nothing wrong
Others, however, thought that the woman was wrong not to buy her own underwear
The rest were convinced that no one is to blame in this situation
After many guesses in the comments, the author had a talk with her husband and clarified the reason why he didn’t want her to take his underwear
In the latest update, the woman informed readers that they have found a solution to this problem
When I was pregnant 20 years ago so many of my pre-pregnancy clothes didn't fit. My husband happily shared with me. Boxer briefs were a revelation in comfortable underwear. The boxer briefs they make for women don't come close in comfort levels especially in the heat of summer. We have different brands so boxer briefs are not mixed up. As for their appeal, my husband believes a comfy wife is a sexy wife.
Your husband is right.
I did not read on after the first paragraph. I‘m sorry, I just think: „why the heck didn‘t she go get herself maternity underwear?“ of course her usual undies will be too small and tight! And who shares underwear anyway?
I will simply affirm the benefits of bamboo boxers, and socks.
