Husband Flips Out At Pregnant Wife For Borrowing His Underwear
30points
Relationships2 hours ago

Husband Flips Out At Pregnant Wife For Borrowing His Underwear

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, a 28-year-old woman who is 7-8 months pregnant turned to the AITA subreddit to find out whether she was wrong to borrow her husband’s underwear.

In a post that has since been upvoted 13.9k times, the author StealerOfUnderwear wrote: “My belly has grown a lot and I find that most of my underwear is too small and cuts into my sides/bottom of my belly.” Moreover, after a while, she started getting a rash in the places where it was too tight, which may be the result of friction.

So one day, as the author was getting dressed, the idea came to her mind. “I figured I’d try on a pair of my husband’s (29m) boxers,” she recounted. As innocent as it may sound, this later caused quite a conflict between the two because, well… apparently not all boxers are equally fine to borrow.

After upsetting her husband, a pregnant woman wonders if it was okay to borrow his underwear since it’s much more comfortable

Image credits: Josh Willink (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Shalu Sharma (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/StealerOfUnderwear

The author also got involved in a discussion among the commentators

Many people expressed their support for the author and said she did nothing wrong

Others, however, thought that the woman was wrong not to buy her own underwear

The rest were convinced that no one is to blame in this situation

After many guesses in the comments, the author had a talk with her husband and clarified the reason why he didn’t want her to take his underwear

In the latest update, the woman informed readers that they have found a solution to this problem

 

Captain Kyra
Captain Kyra
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was pregnant 20 years ago so many of my pre-pregnancy clothes didn't fit. My husband happily shared with me. Boxer briefs were a revelation in comfortable underwear. The boxer briefs they make for women don't come close in comfort levels especially in the heat of summer. We have different brands so boxer briefs are not mixed up. As for their appeal, my husband believes a comfy wife is a sexy wife.

4
4points
reply
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did not read on after the first paragraph. I‘m sorry, I just think: „why the heck didn‘t she go get herself maternity underwear?“ of course her usual undies will be too small and tight! And who shares underwear anyway?

2
2points
reply
Tristan J
Tristan J
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will simply affirm the benefits of bamboo boxers, and socks.

1
1point
reply
