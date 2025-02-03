It would seem The Weeknd no longer has beef with the Grammys.



Four years back, the artist said he was boycotting the awards show after his After Hours album received zero nominations in 2021. He said at the time that he would “no longer allow” his label to submit his music to the Grammys “because of the secret committees.”



His strong words and four years of absence during the last four Grammys made his appearance on stage this year an absolute surprise to fans.



During the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Grammys chief Harvey Mason Jr. said they “listened” to the “Blinding Lights” singer before welcoming him on.



“I heard [the Weeknd] and I felt his conviction,” Mason Jr. continued. “What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers, and one that reflects the entire music community, for now, and for future generations. So over the past few years, we’ve listened. We’ve acted. And, we’ve changed.”



After Mason Jr.’s introduction, The Weeknd gave a surprise performance of his two songs, "Timeless" and "Cry for Me," from his recent sixth studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

