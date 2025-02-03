ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith made his first big return to an awards show stage at the 2025 Grammys, after the shocking moment when the Men in Black actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The 56-year-old made an emotional tribute to the late Quincy Jones, a 28-time Grammy winner, yet Smith’s speech seemed to leave a bitter taste all over the internet.

“#WillSmith, a great artist in multiple arenas. But when you physically assault a fellow artist, on stage no less, you should not be honored with an appearance on the #Grammys,” one of the comments on X read.

“Not Will Smith being BANNED from the Oscars but at the #Grammys as a presenter,” another one added.

Will Smith was picked to present Quincy Jones’ tribute at the Grammys, sparking heated debate, given his last appearance at an award show

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Smith’s tribute to Jones revealed the remarkable impact he made in the Bad Boys actor’s career.

“This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time, Quincy Jones, known to friends around the world simply as Q,” Smith started his speech.

“Q touched countless lives. I have to say, he changed mine, forever. You probably wouldn’t know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones,” he added.

Jones, who worked with legends like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, passed away on the 3rd of November, 2024 at the age of 91.

Quincy Jones won 28 Grammys and was nominated 80 times, leaving an indelible mark on many people’s lives, including Smith’s

Image credits: Sonja Flemming/CBS

“Quincy Jones was a mentor, friend and father figure,” Smith shared, crediting the producer and artist for encouraging his acting career and giving him a “shot” at the age of 22 in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly,” he added.

“We lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time,” Smith said

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

The actor and rapper wasn’t nominated this year but he has received eight Grammy nominations and four wins throughout his career.

And yet the Men in Black actor’s return to the stage after slapping the presenter Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast made huge waves on the internet.

“Obviously an attempt to rehabilitate his image but we won’t forget his lack of judgment and self control,” one of the comments read.

“Not Will Smith yapping like he’s some Good Samaritan and not an unstable, abusive a-hole. If a woman had behaved like him she’d be banished,” another commentator noted.

“This Quincy Jones Tribute is painful! #GRAMMYs have to do better. Show the actual awards. No one cares about Will Smith,” the other one wrote.

Though Smith is no stranger to presenting, netizens weren’t happy about the actor’s return, especially after he seemingly laughed at kids’ schools burning down

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Will Smith laughing while introducing the performing students from two schools that were burnt down in the LA fires is hella strange. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/7GrbyZK1pI — Just a stranger making the most of the dark (@naijance) February 3, 2025

Smith’s introduction to Jones’ special tribute, which included a performance by student singers from two schools that were lost in the Eaton and Palisades fires, also didn’t go unnoticed.

“Why would you be laughing as you introduced children whose school has burned down?” one of the commentators asked.

“We already knew.. But Will Smith is a horrible human being,” another one added.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Smith from all Academy events for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards

Image credits: Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times

Image credits: THR/ Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

During the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock seemed to cross a line by making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Smith didn’t find it funny: he immediately stepped onto the stage and slapped the comedian in the face.

Even though later, the actor expressed his regrets on social media, he still had to face the consequences.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” Smith’s publication read back then.

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” it continued.

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Despite the fact that the inappropriate incident was quickly followed by Smith winning the best actor award followed by a tearful speech, shortly after, the Academy announced that the actor would be banned from Academy ceremonies for 10 years.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year: however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the Academy’s statement read, according to Forbes.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” it continued.

Watch Will Smith’s tribute to Quincy Jones below:

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Will Smith opens up the tribute to Quincy Jones at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/dhVYWaM8pe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

Image credits: THR/ Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Netizens were touched by the emotional tribute to the late Quincy Jones, yet couldn’t understand why Will Smith was given an awards stage

Image credits: CriticBC

Image credits: Irelandc_2003

Image credits: whickywhit

Image credits: mainesongwriter

Image credits: bigmacher

Image credits: bergerdad

Image credits: creelhouseattic

Image credits: dazzle715

Image credits: DreamPharmD

Image credits: SHCBackupAcc

Image credits: tono_de_voz

Image credits: jedowitz

Image credits: JamiThatsMe

Image credits: yeriluvvr

Image credits: ErikEllis07

Image credits: BrewersRaptor

Image credits: BWhip324

Image credits: GrosPor95803445