Will Smith made his first big return to an awards show stage at the 2025 Grammys, after the shocking moment when the Men in Black actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The 56-year-old made an emotional tribute to the late Quincy Jones, a 28-time Grammy winner, yet Smith’s speech seemed to leave a bitter taste all over the internet.

“#WillSmith, a great artist in multiple arenas. But when you physically assault a fellow artist, on stage no less, you should not be honored with an appearance on the #Grammys,” one of the comments on X read. 

“Not Will Smith being BANNED from the Oscars but at the #Grammys as a presenter,” another one added.

    Man in sunglasses and a decorative jacket giving a peace sign at an event, associated with Will Smith and Quincy Jones tribute.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Smith’s tribute to Jones revealed the remarkable impact he made in the Bad Boys actor’s career. 

    “This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time, Quincy Jones, known to friends around the world simply as Q,” Smith started his speech. 

    “Q touched countless lives. I have to say, he changed mine, forever. You probably wouldn’t know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones,” he added.

    Jones, who worked with legends like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, passed away on the 3rd of November, 2024 at the age of 91.

    Quincy Jones won 28 Grammys and was nominated 80 times, leaving an indelible mark on many people’s lives, including Smith’s

    Man in formal attire holding a microphone on stage, associated with Grammy tribute and comeback event.

    Image credits: Sonja Flemming/CBS

    “Quincy Jones was a mentor, friend and father figure,” Smith shared, crediting the producer and artist for encouraging his acting career and giving him a “shot” at the age of 22 in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

    “He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

    “He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly,” he added.

    “We lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time,” Smith said

    "Two smiling men embracing indoors, one wearing a blue jacket, in a tribute setting.

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

    The actor and rapper wasn’t nominated this year but he has received eight Grammy nominations and four wins throughout his career.

    And yet the Men in Black actor’s return to the stage after slapping the presenter Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast made huge waves on the internet.

    “Obviously an attempt to rehabilitate his image but we won’t forget his lack of judgment and self control,” one of the comments read.

    “Not Will Smith yapping like he’s some Good Samaritan and not an unstable, abusive a-hole. If a woman had behaved like him she’d be banished,” another commentator noted.

    “This Quincy Jones Tribute is painful! #GRAMMYs have to do better. Show the actual awards. No one cares about Will Smith,” the other one wrote.

    Though Smith is no stranger to presenting, netizens weren’t happy about the actor’s return, especially after he seemingly laughed at kids’ schools burning down

    Man in a stylish black outfit with detailed embroidery at a music event, focusing on Grammys comeback.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Smith’s introduction to Jones’ special tribute, which included a performance by student singers from two schools that were lost in the Eaton and Palisades fires, also didn’t go unnoticed. 

    “Why would you be laughing as you introduced children whose school has burned down?” one of the commentators asked.

    “We already knew.. But Will Smith is a horrible human being,” another one added.

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Smith from all Academy events for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards

    Actors in an award show moment; related to Will Smith, Quincy Jones, and infamous slap incident.

    Image credits: Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times

    Man in black suit speaks at event, standing near a collage of black and white photos, related to Quincy Jones tribute.

    Image credits: THR/ Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    During the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock seemed to cross a line by making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Smith didn’t find it funny: he immediately stepped onto the stage and slapped the comedian in the face.

    Even though later, the actor expressed his regrets on social media, he still had to face the consequences. 

    “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” Smith’s publication read back then. 

    “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” it continued.

    Man in a decorative black jacket stands beside a Grammy logo backdrop at an event.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Despite the fact that the inappropriate incident was quickly followed by Smith winning the best actor award followed by a tearful speech, shortly after, the Academy announced that the actor would be banned from Academy ceremonies for 10 years.

    “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year: however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the Academy’s statement read, according to Forbes.

    “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” it continued.

    Watch Will Smith’s tribute to Quincy Jones below:

    "Man in a black suit on stage, holding a microphone at an event, with audience members in the background.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Image credits: THR/ Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Netizens were touched by the emotional tribute to the late Quincy Jones, yet couldn’t understand why Will Smith was given an awards stage 

    A tweet criticizing Will Smith's Grammy comeback and tribute to Quincy Jones, calling it bizarre.

    Image credits: CriticBC

    Tweet mentioning Will Smith's Grammy speech after a past slap incident.

    Image credits: Irelandc_2003

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith performing Quincy Jones tribute at Grammys.

    Image credits: whickywhit

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith's possible return to Grammys after infamous slap incident.

    Image credits: mainesongwriter

    Tweet questioning Grammy efforts for Will Smith tribute comeback, mentioning Quincy Jones.

    Image credits: bigmacher

    Tweet criticizing Quincy Jones Tribute at Grammys with mention of Will Smith.

    Image credits: bergerdad

    Tweet referencing Will Smith's Grammy appearance after the Oscars incident.

    Image credits: creelhouseattic

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith after controversial slap at the Grammys, questioning double standards.

    Image credits: dazzle715

    "Tweet criticizing Will Smith tribute at Grammys after infamous slap incident with Chris Rock.

    Image credits: DreamPharmD

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith's presence at award shows after a Quincy Jones tribute.

    Image credits: SHCBackupAcc

    Tweet about Will Smith at the Grammys referencing infamous slap, with user reactions.

    Image credits: tono_de_voz

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith's involvement in Quincy Jones tribute at the Grammys after infamous slap incident.

    Image credits: jedowitz

    Tweet mentioning Will Smith at the Grammys despite Oscar ban.

    Image credits: JamiThatsMe

    "Tweet questioning Will Smith's reaction at the Grammys, mentioning fires and linking with #GRAMMYs.

    Image credits: yeriluvvr

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith's involvement in Grammy tribute to Quincy Jones.

    Image credits: ErikEllis07

    Tweet questioning Will Smith's airtime at the Grammys compared to Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: BrewersRaptor

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith's Grammys comeback attempt after his infamous slap, questioning his presence on TV.

    Image credits: BWhip324

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith's Quincy Jones tribute at Grammys, calling him a narcissist.

    Image credits: GrosPor95803445

