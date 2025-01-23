ADVERTISEMENT

French ballet dancer and choreographer Victoria Dauberville instantly went viral on social media after performing a one-of-a-kind dance on the bulbous bow of a ship in Antarctica.

The short yet breathtaking video clip reached 3.9 million views and over 165,000 likes, with a commenter writing, “The most amazing content to start 2025.”

“You have no idea how incredible it feels to watch you with a backdrop of glaciers and turbulent waters. It’s a sense of peace that transcends the screens,” another added.

The mesmerizing moment was captured by Dauberville’s boyfriend, Mathieu Forget, a multi-talented artist known as ‘The Flying Man’ due to his iconic gravity-defying series with Paris 2024 Olympic athletes.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

When Dauberville and Forget were invited to take a cruise to Antarctica with the Ponant, the couple thought it would be a unique opportunity to bring together their two worlds — movement and storytelling.

“Antarctica represented a reset — a blank page in every sense. After years immersed in the structured, competitive world of sports, I felt the need to reconnect with pure creativity and nature,” Forget shared in an interview with Bored Panda.

“Antarctica, with its untouched landscapes and raw power, was the perfect place for that.”

“We knew the conditions would be challenging, but we also knew that if we could pull it off, it would be spectacular,” he recalled.

Once on the cruise, the couple connected with the captain and second captain, who told them about the rare opportunity to access the bulb of the boat — a place normally off-limits. The crew also offered to position the ship in a way that would create a stunning backdrop.

Image credits: victoriadauberville / forgetmat

The couple then started testing in South Georgia to see how stable it was and how they could express themselves in that environment.

Once they got to Antarctica, the crew positioned the ship among the ice to make the setting even more extraordinary.

“I started taking photos and videos, and then Victoria performed. It became clear that the contrast between her movement, her tutu, and the dramatic environment was far more striking than anything else we had imagined,” Forget said.

“Her performance elevated the visuals to another level,” he added.

The constant movement of the ship, along with the freezing weather conditions, made it a challenging feat

Forget revealed to Bored Panda that the biggest challenge was working with the weather — the freezing temperatures, the wind, and the constant motion of the ship.

“But the most special moment was seeing it all come together: Victoria’s graceful movements against the raw power of the ice and sea. It was surreal,” Forget said.

Later, on social media, the couple also shared a glimpse of their behind-the-scenes process since many thought the final result was augmented reality.

“To prove it was real was something we were incredibly proud of,” the multi-talented artist noted.

“And huge credit goes to Victoria for her incredible performance and her dedication to redefining ballet and making it accessible to wider audiences,” Forget added.

Image credits: victoriadauberville

The icy ballet performance went so viral that, after multiple requests, Forget released two exclusive prints of this collaboration in different formats and editions. Both photos will be numbered and signed by both Forget and Dauberville.

“Being invited by the Ponant was an opportunity to strip away distractions, face the unknown, and let the environment shape my thoughts and art. This journey became a metaphor for stepping into the unfamiliar and finding beauty in the unexpected,” he added.

The couple recognized how much they could bring out in each other, both personally and creatively, from the very beginning

Image credits: victoriadauberville

Forget met Dauberville four years ago at a party in Paris, and they instantly fell in love. Aside from romantic feelings, they immediately acknowledged how much they could enrich each other’s professional lives as well, therefore deciding to combine their visions.

“I believe I’ve been able to support Victoria in developing her strategy and business side, helping her share her unique vision with a wider audience,” Forget shared.

“In turn, she has profoundly influenced my artistic approach, teaching me about elegance, poetry, and a deeper sense of refinement in my work,” he added.

The artist explained that they come from two very different schools of thought—him studying and living in America and her in Europe—but that contrast has enriched their collaboration.

“Our shared passion for dance has been a foundation, allowing us to bridge our differences and create something greater together,” Forget said.

“It’s been a journey of mutual inspiration, and I feel incredibly lucky to have her as both a partner and a creative collaborator,” he added.

Before gaining popularity as ‘Flying Man’ on social media, the photographer was a professional tennis player

Image credits: victoriadauberville

Thirty-five-year-old Forget grew up between France, Switzerland, and the United States and was supposed to become a professional tennis player before he took an artistic path.

About 10 years ago, he started to work as a movement artist, also known as ‘Flying Man’ on social media.

“As a former professional tennis player who became a dancer, I have always loved to move and have used my body in many different ways,” Forget shared in an interview with What Dance Can Do (WDCD).

“As social media outgrew traditional media, I decided to explore them as visual platforms. I created a character and a style, which could be described as ‘photos in the air’.’ This is what got me noticed and helped me develop my professional network,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Dauberville (@victoriadauberville)

Since it was difficult to describe what Forget was doing, he called himself a ‘movement artist,’ which reflected his activities of performing, creating, and capturing movement in a specific moment.

Forget also likes to find locations for his photoshoots, pick what to wear, and develop the entire concept for a photo or a video.

“My work blends sports, art, and travel, using unique settings to capture moments that evoke freedom, creativity, and emotion,” Forget explained.

“I aim to inspire people to see the world and themselves from new perspectives,” the artist, passionate about exploring the boundaries of movement and storytelling, added.

“Extraordinary”: Netizens marveled at the couple’s “EPIC” photographic achievement

