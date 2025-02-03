ADVERTISEMENT

Two reporters covering the 2025 Grammys red carpet are facing extensive backlash after cutting off their interview with Babyface to talk to Chappell Roan.

Not only are fans lambasting the journalists as “disrespectful” for snubbing the R&B legend but many are making accusations of racism and racial insensitivity, especially since the event took place on February 2 during Black History Month.

In the clip that swiftly went viral on Sunday evening, Associated Press entertainment reporter Krysta Fauria can be seen speaking with the illustrious singer and songwriter alongside her colleague Leslie Ambriz. In the middle of Babyface’s answer to a question, she looks away and spots Chappell Roan, cutting off the musician mid-sentence.

AP red carpet reporters sparked outrage at the 2025 Grammys by cutting off R&B musician Babyface to talk to Chappell Roan

Image credits: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

“I think it’s interesting—” the 13-time Grammy winner says.

“Chappell!” the reporter calls across the red carpet, cutting off the interviewee.

Babyface gracefully hands the mic back to his interviewers and says, “Go do that,” before walking away. Ambriz immediately apologizes to the dismissed performer while Fauria begins speaking with Chappell Roan.

Viewers quickly flooded social media to point out how “disrespectful” the interaction was.

“These interviewers need to do their homework!” someone commented on the video. “You don’t disrespect anyone like that, let alone a legend.”

“Omg he was in the middle of saying something they were so rude for that,” said another.

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

“Just rude and unprofessional,” stated a third.

Many netizens went so far as to suggest the journalists should lose their jobs.

“They need to be fired asap,” wrote one enraged fan.

“Take those mics away and fire those girls IMMEDIATELY,” blasted another.

Yet a third demanded: “Fire those clowns!”

Several celebrities have even spoken out about the viral incident.

Fans and celebrities alike have condemned the incident as “disrespectful” to one of the industry’s most influential producers

Image credits: PopBase

Image credits: khloekardashian

Khloé Kardashian posted the clip on her X account with a scathing commentary. “This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview,” she wrote in defense of the 65-year-old record producer. “Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this.”

After hailing his influence on the music industry and sharing her gratitude for “all that [he has] blessed us with,” the reality star also praised the way Babyface handled the situation: “By the way- what a class act you are.”

She wrapped up her tweet with some advice for the reporters: “PS big or small, old or new, – you don’t treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There’s a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion.”

Image credits: PopBase

Image credits: dionnewarwick

Dionne Warwick also posted the clip of the interview to her X profile with the caption “13x Grammy Award winning Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?”

Eric West had some harsh words as well. “When you don’t know how to do your job! Babyface is a legend!” he wrote on X. “40 years strong. They should have introduced Babyface to Chappell Roan for a seamless transition. Super easy to say ‘Babyface, have you met Chappell?!’”

Fauria was quick to apologize for the snub. While still on the red carpet, she addressed the camera, joined by Ambriz and Gary Gerard Hamilton. “I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier,” she said. “Chappell Roan had come up, and there was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets. But, I’m a big Babyface fan as are we all, so I just wanted to say that I really apologize.”

The journalists quickly apologized for the interaction, but it didn’t stop netizens from demanding they be fired

Image credits: PopBase

Nevertheless, the public apology does not seem to have been enough to quell the fountain of criticism online, especially those pointing out the racial dynamics of the snub and the irony of the incident’s occurrence during Black History Month.

“This was blatant racism and rudeness,” said one X user, cutting right to the chase.

“Racism is alive and well,” claimed another.

“Disrespecting Babyface??? these reporters are racist,” wrote a third viewer.

One person speculated that the reporter’s race would shield her: “Disrespecting Babyface like this during BHM should get you fired but she’s white so there’s gonna be a half a** fake apology with no real consequences.”

Nick Hamilton used the opportunity to address systemic issues in the industry: “But this what happens when artists skip over Black & Black owned media outlets,” he wrote.

Many more expressed anger at the timing:

“And this happened during Black History Month! The nerve.”

“So unbelievably disrespectful. And during Black History Month?! Even more diabolical.”

“The audacity of these random women to disrespect babyface during black history month.”

The incident also provoked claims of “racism,” especially due to the Grammys taking place during Black History Month

Image credits: NickHamilton213

Kenneth Brian Edmonds, known by his stage name Babyface, is a renowned singer, songwriter and record producer. He has won 13 Grammy Awards in his distinguished career and written or produced over 26 number-one R&B tracks.

Born in Indiana, he has been active in the music industry since 1974. In 1989 he co-founded LaFace Records, signing superstars TLC, Usher and Toni Braxton shortly after.

Image credits: beyoncegarden

He wrote and produced part of TLC’s second album CrazySexyCool, which went on to become the best-selling album of all time by an American girl group. He also produced the number-one hits “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston, “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men and “Take a Bow” by Madonna.

In 2012, NME ranked the R&B pioneer #22 on their list of “50 Of The Greatest Producers Ever.”

The 67th Grammy Awards took place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, California, just weeks after wildfires scourged the area. The ceremony addressed the disaster with calls for donations to MusiCares Fire Relief, the performance of songs like Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” and The Mamas & the Papas’ “California Dreamin’,” and awards presentations by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Comedian Trevor Noah presented the event, which was highlighted by Beyoncé’s triumphant albeit controversial album of the year win for Cowboy Carter. In a stunning twist for fans, neither Taylor Swift nor Billie Eilish took home a single award.

The Grammys were marked by a focus on the recent LA wildfires and Beyoncé’s win for album of the year—Chappell Roan would go on to win Best New Artist

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Netizens slammed the AP reporters for snubbing Babyface on the red carpet

Image credits: 3two3cat

Image credits: The_LadyParis

Image credits: OG_ME

Image credits: Pauly0xPD

Image credits: jaysteg_17

Image credits: specialrarebarb

Image credits: skinnyforlunch

Image credits: imantheescorpio

Image credits: AlexNever347

Image credits: seeingstarsliz

Image credits: thankUbardi

Image credits: rudyIopez

Image credits: ctrlalfonso

Image credits: buffys

Image credits: spiritualshift_