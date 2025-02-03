23 Red Carpet Disasters From The 2025 Grammys You Can’t Unsee
The 2025 Grammy Awards have officially begun in Los Angeles, California, and besides the obvious anticipation to see who takes home a revered gilded gramophone, all eyes are looking forward to the stars — and the outfits they’ll bring to the red carpet.
But with every award show comes a handful of celebrities that have guests raising their eyebrows. And tonight is no different. Here are a couple of looks that have been the center of the spotlight for their questionable or bold choices.
Julia Fox
Bianca Censori
Perhaps the most insane look of all: Bianca Censori. While posing with her husband Kanye West in a giant black fur coat, she turned around to theatrically drop her outer layer of clothing to reveal… nothing. Literally.
Underneath the jacket, the architect wore a completely see-through mesh dress and safe to say, fans were in shock.
Later, an insider told Page Six that the two were escorted from the awards show for “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet.” Allegedly, it was “an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.’”
Jaden Smith
It looks like Jaden Smith has a lot on his mind — a lot being a giant, black vampire castle sitting on his head as he posed with his sister Willow Smith.
The rest of the 26-year-old’s outfit was fairly standard as he walked along the carpet in a black tuxedo, but it’s undeniable to say his head accessory had a few fans doing a double-take.
Teddy Swims
Beads, jewels, and more accessories! That seemed to be the Lose Control singer’s vision as he picked out his outfit for the Grammys.
As he told People, “I always call it a bit of punk rock and a little bit of baby girl at the same time. We’ll do a little rough around the edges, but a little sweet too.”
He lovingly added, “My child is due in June and so the birthstone is a pearl. So I’m really excited for the pearl look ‘cause me and mama will be there with our pearls on and just I guess kind of hinting at our little baby.”
Willow Smith
The 24-year-old bedazzled the red carpet in a shimmery bra and matching short bottoms. She paired it off with a black maxi blazer that complimented her figure and long legs, adding in a sparkly choice of gold accessories and platform heels.
The singer has been nominated for multiple awards, as reported by Hola, including Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, for Empathogen.
Shawn Everett
This 42-year-old music producer no doubt loves the color red.
Wearing a red track jacket that ended in pieces so long it could’ve been a red carpet of its own, Shawn Everett opted for thick leather gloves, white glasses, and a matching dreaded hairstyle with shiny black boots to top it all off.
As eye-catching as his outfit is, there’s no doubt the awards show ushers in stars wearing even more colorful and bold looks.
Joy Villa
Chappel Roan
This Midwest princess certainly stunned the paparazzi as she walked out to get her photo taken.
Her outfit wasn’t a drastic departure from her signature style of colorful, extravagant dresses, but it was her makeup that really drew people’s attention.
Wearing dramatic hues of dark blue, yellow, and red on her face, the Pink Pony Club singer certainly matched her gown as she adorned her hair with a decorative headpiece.
Jessie Jo Dillon
Jessie Jo Dillon’s matching suit set was surely a hit for some — but others were convinced the look fell flat.
As described by The List, “rather than being a fun, funky twist on a suit, it reminded us of a Boy Scout vest covered in survival skill-inspired embroidered patches.”
They added, “The hair and makeup also added to the disjointedness; the long extensions and caked-on eye makeup clashed with the suit’s already confusing vibes.”
This is no way near as bad as the rest of these
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen went for a simple black with her outfit — but the textures on her dress were anything but.
As the model graced the red carpet with her long-time husband John Legend, she wowed the paparazzi in a revealing gown, beginning with a corset and ending with a flared skirt.
She opted for a classic bob and topped it off with circular drop earrings.
Compared with some of the ‘nude’ outfits this isn’t toooo bad, but I’d have worn a red lipstick is all.
Bob Weir
The dogs are out.
Bob Weir wore a relatively tame outfit as he appeared in a stylish robe/kimono tuxedo, pairing it with a bolo tie and a flashy belt. But the most unhinged part of it all?
Definitely his open-toed Birkenstocks.
Why so many rando black toenails? Is he a klutz or just didn't wash his feet?
Lucky Daye
Victoria Monet
Madison Beer
The Make You Mine singer arrived in a stunning sheer strapless gown with sparkling details embroidered above her chest and around her waist. The dress pooled to the ground, a shimmery train following her.
Nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording, the 25-year-old opened up to Rolling Stone in an interview, saying, “I was like, ‘A girl can dream, but I’m not going to be up there.’”
A little risky for me but she pulls it off, she looks beautiful
Charli XCX
Charli XCX didn’t arrive in Brat green onto the red carpet, but it doesn’t mean her look was any less unique.
The 32-year-old was seen in a stunning, ruffled gray gown that fanned out perfectly onto the floor. She topped it off with knee-high black boots that were decorated with oval-shaped holes in the front.
Madi Diaz
Doechii
Atia Boggs
Sheryl Crow
The Missouri native kept it simple as the paparazzi snapped her photos — perhaps too simple.
The 62-year-old wore a strapless, sequinned dress that just barely touched the floor, and while there’s no doubt it looked good on her, fans deemed it a little underwhelming compared to the other outfits of the night.
I can only hope to look this good when I'm 62 🤷🏻♀️
Jacob Collier
The UK native brought in all the colors as he flashed a dashing smile for the paparazzi.
The Grammy nominee had on a sparkly, multi-colored suit with matching bold pants. He wore a navy shirt underneath all the bedazzles and classic black shoes.
Gracie Abrams
The only disaster when it comes to Gracie Abrams’s outfit was that it was hidden from us for far too long.
Indeed, the rising pop star was “a vision” as described by People as she stunned the red carpet in a bridal-inspired look from Chanel. Her ivory colored gown was adorned with an off-the-shoulder neckline with a flower at its center, and a black belt at its waist.
The look was topped off with a built-in veil and a floor-length train dangling off her sleeves.
Coco Jones
Cardi B
Cardi B brought all the feathers this Sunday!
The Bodak Yellow rapper arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling, attention-grabbing dress that featured a full feather train, her “craftsmanship” being on “another level,” wrote Cosmopolitan.
She was nominated for Best Rap Performance and celebrated on Instagram stories, writing, “Ahhhh so grateful… and the fact that this song is my light work. Whew!!! This album honey… anyways thank you guys. Enjoy your day!!”
I’m please to say that I don’t know who the majority of these people are, and that makes me happy 😊
Any one I did recognize, I know against my willLoad More Replies...
I feel like a few of these definitely don't deserve to be on this list
Do people not believe in wearing clothing anymore ? I say ... Be unique ! Don;t shove your crotch in the camera ... I dont care if you were born with it or bought it... I dont need to see it.
