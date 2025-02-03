ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Grammy Awards have officially begun in Los Angeles, California, and besides the obvious anticipation to see who takes home a revered gilded gramophone, all eyes are looking forward to the stars — and the outfits they’ll bring to the red carpet.

But with every award show comes a handful of celebrities that have guests raising their eyebrows. And tonight is no different. Here are a couple of looks that have been the center of the spotlight for their questionable or bold choices.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Julia Fox

Person at 2025 Grammys in a sheer black outfit, yellow gloves, and boots on the red carpet.

Gilbert Flores / Getty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Bianca Censori

    Red carpet disaster at the 2025 Grammys: revealing outfit mishap on a celebrity, standing on red carpet backdrop.

    Perhaps the most insane look of all: Bianca Censori. While posing with her husband Kanye West in a giant black fur coat, she turned around to theatrically drop her outer layer of clothing to reveal… nothing. Literally.

    Underneath the jacket, the architect wore a completely see-through mesh dress and safe to say, fans were in shock. 

    Later, an insider told Page Six that the two were escorted from the awards show for “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet.” Allegedly, it was “an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.’”

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Jaden Smith

    Person wearing a castle-shaped headpiece and black suit on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.

    It looks like Jaden Smith has a lot on his mind — a lot being a giant, black vampire castle sitting on his head as he posed with his sister Willow Smith. 

    The rest of the 26-year-old’s outfit was fairly standard as he walked along the carpet in a black tuxedo, but it’s undeniable to say his head accessory had a few fans doing a double-take.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Teddy Swims

    Man in pearl-studded beige suit, wearing sunglasses and hat, posing at 2025 Grammys red carpet.

    Beads, jewels, and more accessories! That seemed to be the Lose Control singer’s vision as he picked out his outfit for the Grammys.

    As he told People, “I always call it a bit of punk rock and a little bit of baby girl at the same time. We’ll do a little rough around the edges, but a little sweet too.”

    He lovingly added, “My child is due in June and so the birthstone is a pearl. So I’m really excited for the pearl look ‘cause me and mama will be there with our pearls on and just I guess kind of hinting at our little baby.”

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Willow Smith

    Individual in a black and silver outfit on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.

    The 24-year-old bedazzled the red carpet in a shimmery bra and matching short bottoms. She paired it off with a black maxi blazer that complimented her figure and long legs, adding in a sparkly choice of gold accessories and platform heels.

    The singer has been nominated for multiple awards, as reported by Hola, including Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, for Empathogen.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Shawn Everett

    Person in red outfit with gloves and white glasses at the 2025 Grammys red carpet disaster event.

    This 42-year-old music producer no doubt loves the color red.

    Wearing a red track jacket that ended in pieces so long it could’ve been a red carpet of its own, Shawn Everett opted for thick leather gloves, white glasses, and a matching dreaded hairstyle with shiny black boots to top it all off. 

    As eye-catching as his outfit is, there’s no doubt the awards show ushers in stars wearing even more colorful and bold looks.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Joy Villa

    Celebrity at the 2025 Grammys in a gold gown, holding a dog, wearing a red cap, posing on the red carpet.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Chappel Roan

    Red carpet fashion from the 2025 Grammys: person in a colorful, artistic gown with dramatic makeup and feathered headpiece.

    This Midwest princess certainly stunned the paparazzi as she walked out to get her photo taken.

    Her outfit wasn’t a drastic departure from her signature style of colorful, extravagant dresses, but it was her makeup that really drew people’s attention.

    Wearing dramatic hues of dark blue, yellow, and red on her face, the Pink Pony Club singer certainly matched her gown as she adorned her hair with a decorative headpiece.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ac_17 avatar
    A C
    A C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you order Cyndi Lauper from Temu 🤦‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Jessie Jo Dillon

    A person in a blue suit with detailed embroidery poses on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.

    Jessie Jo Dillon’s matching suit set was surely a hit for some — but others were convinced the look fell flat.

    As described by The List, “rather than being a fun, funky twist on a suit, it reminded us of a Boy Scout vest covered in survival skill-inspired embroidered patches.”

    They added, “The hair and makeup also added to the disjointedness; the long extensions and caked-on eye makeup clashed with the suit’s already confusing vibes.”

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Chrissy Teigen

    Celebrity in a daring black dress at the 2025 Grammys red carpet, creating a memorable fashion moment.

    Chrissy Teigen went for a simple black with her outfit — but the textures on her dress were anything but.

    As the model graced the red carpet with her long-time husband John Legend, she wowed the paparazzi in a revealing gown, beginning with a corset and ending with a flared skirt.

    She opted for a classic bob and topped it off with circular drop earrings.

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annadrever avatar
    Anna Drever
    Anna Drever
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compared with some of the ‘nude’ outfits this isn’t toooo bad, but I’d have worn a red lipstick is all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Bob Weir

    "Man in black cape on red carpet at 2025 Grammys, standing in front of MusiCares backdrop."

    The dogs are out.

    Bob Weir wore a relatively tame outfit as he appeared in a stylish robe/kimono tuxedo, pairing it with a bolo tie and a flashy belt. But the most unhinged part of it all?

    Definitely his open-toed Birkenstocks.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marieclear avatar
    Marie Clear
    Marie Clear
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why so many rando black toenails? Is he a klutz or just didn't wash his feet?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Lucky Daye

    A person in a glossy tan outfit on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Victoria Monet

    Woman in unique white gown on 2025 Grammys red carpet displaying bold fashion choice.

    Gilbert Flores / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Madison Beer

    A woman in a detailed, sheer gown stands on the red carpet, posing confidently at the 2025 Grammys.

    The Make You Mine singer arrived in a stunning sheer strapless gown with sparkling details embroidered above her chest and around her waist. The dress pooled to the ground, a shimmery train following her.

    Nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording, the 25-year-old opened up to Rolling Stone in an interview, saying, “I was like, ‘A girl can dream, but I’m not going to be up there.’”

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Charli XCX

    Woman in a dramatic gown at the 2025 Grammys, showcasing a red carpet fashion disaster.

    Charli XCX didn’t arrive in Brat green onto the red carpet, but it doesn’t mean her look was any less unique. 

    The 32-year-old was seen in a stunning, ruffled gray gown that fanned out perfectly onto the floor. She topped it off with knee-high black boots that were decorated with oval-shaped holes in the front.

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Madi Diaz

    Individual in a sheer black outfit on the 2025 Grammys red carpet, highlighting fashion disasters theme.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Doechii

    Person on red carpet at 2025 Grammys, in unique gray outfit with tie and white shirt, smiling and posing for photo.

    Gilbert Flores / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Atia Boggs

    Celebrity in a white fringed outfit and cowboy hat on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Sheryl Crow

    A woman on the red carpet in a patterned gown at the 2025 Grammys, showcasing celebrity fashion.

    The Missouri native kept it simple as the paparazzi snapped her photos — perhaps too simple.

    The 62-year-old wore a strapless, sequinned dress that just barely touched the floor, and while there’s no doubt it looked good on her, fans deemed it a little underwhelming compared to the other outfits of the night.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Jacob Collier

    Person in a colorful sequin suit on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys, showcasing a unique fashion choice.

    The UK native brought in all the colors as he flashed a dashing smile for the paparazzi.

    The Grammy nominee had on a sparkly, multi-colored suit with matching bold pants. He wore a navy shirt underneath all the bedazzles and classic black shoes.

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Gracie Abrams

    Elegant woman in a cream dress with veil on red carpet at the 2025 Grammys, accessorized with black heels and jewelry.

    The only disaster when it comes to Gracie Abrams’s outfit was that it was hidden from us for far too long. 

    Indeed, the rising pop star was “a vision” as described by People as she stunned the red carpet in a bridal-inspired look from Chanel. Her ivory colored gown was adorned with an off-the-shoulder neckline with a flower at its center, and a black belt at its waist.

    The look was topped off with a built-in veil and a floor-length train dangling off her sleeves.

    Gilbert Flores / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Coco Jones

    Woman in a bold red dress poses confidently on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cardi B

    A woman in a sequined gown with feather details poses on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.

    Cardi B brought all the feathers this Sunday!

    The Bodak Yellow rapper arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling, attention-grabbing dress that featured a full feather train, her “craftsmanship” being on “another level,” wrote Cosmopolitan

    She was nominated for Best Rap Performance and celebrated on Instagram stories, writing, “Ahhhh so grateful… and the fact that this song is my light work. Whew!!! This album honey… anyways thank you guys. Enjoy your day!!”

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s horrible, the dress is not (unless the feathers are real, in rich case she’s 2 for 2)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!