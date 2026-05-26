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Only The Sharpest Movie Lovers Can Identify All 23 Films From Their Fan Art
Fantasy castle at night with a flying car near it, movie lovers' fan art trivia challenge.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Only The Sharpest Movie Lovers Can Identify All 23 Films From Their Fan Art

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Are you the ultimate film buff? In this visual quiz, there are no plot summaries, iconic characters, famous quotes, or soundtracks to help you. Instead, you must rely entirely on creative fan art illustrations and your knowledge of movie trivia to identify these famous films.

Pop culture artists love to highlight hidden details, Easter eggs, and subtle themes. Sometimes, their unique art styles completely transform a movie’s tone, turning a dark thriller into a vibrant work of art or a classic sci-fi film into a clean, minimalist piece. Can you spot the hidden clues and name all the films behind the fan art?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Artist drawing detailed fan art of iconic movie characters including superheroes with black ink pen

    Image credits: Gabriel Farias

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    dannx68 avatar
    DannX68
    DannX68
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #10: There is no mummy in Indiana Jones.

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    4points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some pretty good ones (The Shining for example), but also some lazy AI slop.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    dannx68 avatar
    DannX68
    DannX68
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #10: There is no mummy in Indiana Jones.

    4
    4points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some pretty good ones (The Shining for example), but also some lazy AI slop.

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    0points
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