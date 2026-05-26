Only The Sharpest Movie Lovers Can Identify All 23 Films From Their Fan Art
Are you the ultimate film buff? In this visual quiz, there are no plot summaries, iconic characters, famous quotes, or soundtracks to help you. Instead, you must rely entirely on creative fan art illustrations and your knowledge of movie trivia to identify these famous films.
Pop culture artists love to highlight hidden details, Easter eggs, and subtle themes. Sometimes, their unique art styles completely transform a movie’s tone, turning a dark thriller into a vibrant work of art or a classic sci-fi film into a clean, minimalist piece. Can you spot the hidden clues and name all the films behind the fan art?
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Gabriel Farias
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 23
|
|
|
/ 23
|
I think that because it's fan art, they're not supposed to exclusively show "canonical" scenes, but can depict the fan's "extended universe". Some of them did, others didn't.
Some pretty good ones (The Shining for example), but also some lazy AI slop.
I think that because it's fan art, they're not supposed to exclusively show "canonical" scenes, but can depict the fan's "extended universe". Some of them did, others didn't.
Some pretty good ones (The Shining for example), but also some lazy AI slop.
32
4