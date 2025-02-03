Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Netizens Roast Jaden And Willow Smith For “WTH” Outfits At Grammys 2025: “Lost His Aura”
Celebrities, News

Netizens Roast Jaden And Willow Smith For “WTH” Outfits At Grammys 2025: “Lost His Aura”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Smith certainly looked to have a lot on his mind when he showed up to the 2025 Grammy Awards Show.

As the 26-year-old walked along the red carpet with his sister Willow Smith, he posed for the cameras with a literal black castle fitted onto his head. The rest of his look was fairly standard as he was dressed in a black tuxedo with a white collared shirt underneath.

Highlights
  • Jaden Smith wore a black castle on his head during the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.
  • Willow Smith's outfit included a bedazzled bra and matching black bottoms.
  • Memes flooded social media after Jaden's red carpet appearance, many being hilarious roasts.

But, to no one’s surprise, the rapper’s headpiece had fans dropping their jaws on the floor, and the roasts coming in are brutal.

RELATED:

    Jaden Smith showed up to the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet with a black castle on his head

    Young man in a castle-themed outfit and woman in a black suit at the Grammys 2025.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

    “Talk about having a roof over your head,” one person joked.

    “Knowing Jaden Smith somebody prolly told him he’s living in his own head so he said bet,” another commented.

    A third laughed, “Looks like a Halloween outfit for a 5 year old.”

    Someone hilariously noted, “Prayers up to the person that has to sit behind Jaden Smith tonight at the Grammys.” 

    “Whoever told him this was a good idea doesn’t like him,” a netizen wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two people in unique outfits on the red carpet, including a headpiece resembling a castle, creating a fashion statement.

    Image credits: People

    Others were a little bit more on the critical side, ditching the humor and opting for genuine questions.

    “‘What the hell is even that?’ How do you expect anyone to take you seriously with a frigging house oh [sic] your head?” someone asked.

    “WTH is wrong with Jaden Smith??” a Facebook user questioned.

    Another scolded, “This is beyond creative license. This is just flat out stupidity.”

    A comment that has over 200 likes also read, “If people are so desperate for attention, maybe they should do something that makes the world a better place rather than looking the most foolish.”

    While his sister, who is nominated for multiple awards at the show, opted to go headpiece-less with her look, she still managed to turn heads with her bedazzled bra and matching bottoms. She topped it off with a black blazer, platform heels, and various assortments of golden jewelry.

    Comments rolling in were nothing short of brutally honest

    Young woman in a bold outfit with a black blazer and printed lingerie at the Grammys 2025.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Hollywood Reporter

    “She was confused. She thought she was going to a strip show,” one person wrote. “Sad that these young people have no boundaries or sense of decency.”

    Another agreed, “Really! I can’t wait until we go back to events where people look elegant and refined.” 

    A third observed, “She looks uncomfortable, anything for attention.”

    A few other stars that have left viewers blinking include Bianca Censori, who was escorted out by police with her husband, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Gracie Abrams — though the last three were in awe, rather than in shock.

    People at a table dressed for the Grammys 2025, including a person in a castle-themed headpiece.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

    The 2025 Grammys are currently being held in Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena with Trevor Noah at its host for the fifth consecutive year, according to Daily Mail

    The show will be raising funds in order to support fire relief efforts after the three devastating wildfires that ravaged the sprawling American city, which initially started on January 7 in the Pacific Palisades.

    Albums such as Short n’ Sweet from Sabrina Carpenter, Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan, and The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift are all in the competition for the Album of the Year category, which was dominated by women.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Memes flooded social media following the rapper’s appearance

    Meme of a large face over a Victorian house, referencing netizens' reactions to 2025 Grammys outfits.

    Image credits: Sye_Lokata

    Man with a house-shaped mask, part of netizens' roast about Grammys 2025 outfits.

    Image credits: suayrez

    Tweet about Jaden and Willow Smith's outfits at Grammys 2025, humorously noting their bold fashion choices.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: R_n_R88

    Tweet comment on Smith outfits at Grammys 2025: "Not a perfect outfit.

    Image credits: UniqueArman07

    Tweet about Willow and Jaden Smith's Grammy 2025 outfits; humorously called a "clown-show.

    Image credits: HemenJ

    Tweet commenting on Willow Smith's outfit at the Grammys 2025, mentioning attending in underwear.

    Image credits: PatriciaLWatts

    Tweet joking about outfits at Grammys 2025, reads "Imagine sitting behind him!".

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: keeshonpatrick

    Tweet joking about Jaden Smith's outfit at the Grammys 2025 with 383 likes.

    Image credits: damish_1

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith, following netizens' reactions to Jaden and Willow's outfits at Grammys 2025.

    Image credits: Sharvissio

    Tweet about Jaden and Willow Smith's Grammys 2025 outfits, expressing surprise and disapproval.

    Image credits: MikeAldinger

    Tweet criticizing outfits, mentioning dislike, with a timestamp from February 2025.

    Image credits: TorranceMcClell

    Tweet reaction questioning Jaden's outfit at Grammys 2025: "Wtf is he wearing" by John Bummit, PhD.

    Image credits: JohnBummit

    An arrow pointing upwards on a plain white background.

    Image credits: SyntheVisuals

    Tweet questioning the message behind Jaden and Willow Smith's 2025 Grammys outfits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: WeberGirl765

    Tweet by GlitchyMagic about Jaden and Willow Smith's outfits at Grammys 2025, saying "Lost his aura.

    Image credits: GlitchyMagic_

    Tweet reacting to Jaden and Willow Smith's outfits at Grammys 2025, questioning authenticity.

    Image credits: jordanr

    Tweet supporting Jaden Smith's Grammy 2025 outfit, calling him a genius and praising the look.

    Image credits: webheraldnet

    Tweet reacts to Jaden and Willow Smith's 2025 Grammys outfits, referencing family influence.

    Image credits: Danny_Bizo19

    Tweet defending Jaden and Willow Smith's Grammys 2025 outfits, emphasizing personal expression over criticism.

    Image credits: Ivensplaisir

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda