Netizens Roast Jaden And Willow Smith For “WTH” Outfits At Grammys 2025: “Lost His Aura”

Jaden Smith certainly looked to have a lot on his mind when he showed up to the 2025 Grammy Awards Show.

As the 26-year-old walked along the red carpet with his sister Willow Smith, he posed for the cameras with a literal black castle fitted onto his head. The rest of his look was fairly standard as he was dressed in a black tuxedo with a white collared shirt underneath.

But, to no one’s surprise, the rapper’s headpiece had fans dropping their jaws on the floor, and the roasts coming in are brutal.

“Talk about having a roof over your head,” one person joked.

“Knowing Jaden Smith somebody prolly told him he’s living in his own head so he said bet,” another commented.

A third laughed, “Looks like a Halloween outfit for a 5 year old.”

Someone hilariously noted, “Prayers up to the person that has to sit behind Jaden Smith tonight at the Grammys.”

“Whoever told him this was a good idea doesn’t like him,” a netizen wrote.

Others were a little bit more on the critical side, ditching the humor and opting for genuine questions.

“‘What the hell is even that?’ How do you expect anyone to take you seriously with a frigging house oh [sic] your head?” someone asked.

“WTH is wrong with Jaden Smith??” a Facebook user questioned.

Another scolded, “This is beyond creative license. This is just flat out stupidity.”

A comment that has over 200 likes also read, “If people are so desperate for attention, maybe they should do something that makes the world a better place rather than looking the most foolish.”

While his sister, who is nominated for multiple awards at the show, opted to go headpiece-less with her look, she still managed to turn heads with her bedazzled bra and matching bottoms. She topped it off with a black blazer, platform heels, and various assortments of golden jewelry.

Comments rolling in were nothing short of brutally honest

“She was confused. She thought she was going to a strip show,” one person wrote. “Sad that these young people have no boundaries or sense of decency.”

Another agreed, “Really! I can’t wait until we go back to events where people look elegant and refined.”

A third observed, “She looks uncomfortable, anything for attention.”

A few other stars that have left viewers blinking include Bianca Censori, who was escorted out by police with her husband, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Gracie Abrams — though the last three were in awe, rather than in shock.

The 2025 Grammys are currently being held in Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena with Trevor Noah at its host for the fifth consecutive year, according to Daily Mail.

The show will be raising funds in order to support fire relief efforts after the three devastating wildfires that ravaged the sprawling American city, which initially started on January 7 in the Pacific Palisades.

Albums such as Short n’ Sweet from Sabrina Carpenter, Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan, and The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift are all in the competition for the Album of the Year category, which was dominated by women.

Memes flooded social media following the rapper’s appearance

