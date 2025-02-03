Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bianca Censori Sparks Outrage With Scandalously Bare 2025 Grammys Look Alongside Kanye West
Celebrities, News

Bianca Censori Sparks Outrage With Scandalously Bare 2025 Grammys Look Alongside Kanye West

18

6

Bianca Censori has always been known for her bold fashion choices that leave little to the imagination, but her latest look at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards may be her wildest one yet.

As the fashion designer walked out with Kanye West onto the red carpet, she exuded confidence as she turned around in her black fur coat, letting the paparazzi snap multiple photos.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori's completely see-through dress at the 2025 GRAMMYs shocks attendees and everyone online.
  • The outfit sparked online discussions, with many slamming the fashion designer for her fashion choices.
  • Bianca Censori has always been known to wear clothing that leaves little to the imagination.

And then she took off the jacket to reveal a completely see-through mesh dress, worn without any lingerie underneath.

RELATED:

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vida Press

    Since then, an insider has told Page Six that the couple were escorted from the awards show by police for “the crazy moment they pulled on the carpet,” which allegedly “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.'”

    Bianca Censori bares it all in her look for the 2025 GRAMMY Awards

    Bianca Censori in a daring outfit posing with a man, sparking debate over Grammy fashion choices.

    Image credits: ye

    It’s no surprise her “outfit” left many in shock, as the hashtag of #BiancaCensori has been flooded with recent posts. But a few users went online to share their thoughts on how “inappropriate” the look was — especially during an event so revered amongst many fans.

    One person took to X to write, “If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked… That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME,” as they paired it along with a GIF of a woman saying, “Seriously… Wtf?!”

    Image credits: ye

    “I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn’t either,” they added. “This is really disturbing.” 

    Another posted, “Someone taze @kanyewest and that walking fleshlight #biancacensori. These weirdos need to be banned from award shows. Dogsh–t.”

    “no way bianca censori just showed up to the grammies like that she is dead–ss naked,” one person said in disbelief.

    Image credits: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

    Image credits: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

    A fourth noted, “it’s shocking but also so sad. that’s someone’s daughter that he’s brainwashed.”

    “aren’t there laws against this sort of thing???” someone asked.

    “she needs to just put all that away… i’m all for women and empowering bodies and stuff but like, bruh this???” a netizen wrote. 

    One person also claimed, “Kanye knew they’d get kicked out. He planned the whole thing. It’s called ‘attention seeking.’ The media played right into it.”

    One netizen even labeled her “inappropriate” look as a “crime”

    Man in sunglasses beside a woman wrapped in a fur coat at a formal event.

    Image credits: UrbanPopFan

    Other comments seemed to be made out of concern, wondering if perhaps Censori was being forced to do this, especially since “she looked so uncomfortable” while undressing.

    And although this is arguably her boldest look, Censori has always been in the center of the spotlight when it comes to wearing risqué outfits in public.

    The newly turned 30-year-old has always had a liking for nude-colored clothing. She has been spotted multiple times in Disneyland, McDonald’s, Paris Fashion Week, etc. in tops that have fans doing double takes, even labeling her as a “human-sized condom” in April of 2024.

    Bianca Censori has always been known for wearing questionable outfits in public

    Image credits: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

    The 2025 GRAMMY Awards will be held at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena and will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, as reported by Daily Mail

    The show will raise funds in order to support fire relief efforts after the devastating wildfires that have taken over the city, which started on Jannuary 7 in the Pacific Palisades.

    Huge names that have been nominated for categories such as Album of the Year or Song of the Year include stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few.

    “That is called indecent exposure” read a tweet

    Bianca Censori Sparks Outrage With Scandalously Bare 2025 Grammys Look Alongside Kanye West

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Tweet questioning Bianca Censori's wellbeing after her Grammy 2025 outfit, suggesting behavior could be coerced.

    Image credits: rekt2160

    Comment on Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit, expressing disappointment and attention-seeking behavior.

    Image credits: Comentadobb05

    Tweet reacting to Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit with text saying "She's naked.

    Image credits: MegasDreams

    Social media user reacts negatively to Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit, expressing discomfort and concern.

    Image credits: tatecraves

    Tweet expressing shock about Bianca Censori's outfit at the Grammy 2025 event.

    Image credits: knordly865839

    Tweet by user about a couple, referencing pop culture.

    Image credits: JCourageFIT

    Tweet commenting on fashion, mentioning a dress without complementary jewelry, dated February 3, 2025.

    Image credits: UygarNFT

    Tweet discussing Kanye's marketing skills, dated February 2, 2025.

    Image credits: combat_matrix

    Tweet reaction to Bianca Censori's 2025 Grammy outfit, expressing she's "miserable and terrified," gaining 144 likes.

    Image credits: ShadesOfPunky

    Tweet reacting to Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit, mentioning silence after she dropped her coat.

    Image credits: officialvrewls

    Tweet criticizing Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit for indecent exposure, expressing disgust.

    Image credits: tatemcraves

    Tweet reacting to Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit highlights "indecent exposure" theme.

    Image credits: AllegedlyJack

    Tweet reacting to Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit with shock and questioning its legality.

    Image credits: kingscoriox

    Tweet expressing shock over Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit, questioning public decency.

    Image credits: NK90108009

    Tweet reacting to Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit, questioning its legality.

    Image credits: Nicari

    Tweet questioning appropriateness of nudity posted on February 2, 2025, gains 58 likes.

    Image credits: NK90108009

    Tweet reaction to Bianca Censori's Grammy 2025 outfit, questioning the public's acceptance.

    Image credits: NewBitcoinInfo

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    rebecca_marvel_5 avatar
    Rebecca Marvel
    Rebecca Marvel
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, oh, LOOK AT ME!!! LOOK AT ME!!!!

    abdulmuminbalarabe-855 avatar
    Emily
    Emily
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like an enslaved concubine on display by an egotistical and abusive owner.

