Bianca Censori Sparks Outrage With Scandalously Bare 2025 Grammys Look Alongside Kanye West

Bianca Censori has always been known for her bold fashion choices that leave little to the imagination, but her latest look at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards may be her wildest one yet.

As the fashion designer walked out with Kanye West onto the red carpet, she exuded confidence as she turned around in her black fur coat, letting the paparazzi snap multiple photos.

The outfit sparked online discussions, with many slamming the fashion designer for her fashion choices.

And then she took off the jacket to reveal a completely see-through mesh dress, worn without any lingerie underneath.

Since then, an insider has told Page Six that the couple were escorted from the awards show by police for “the crazy moment they pulled on the carpet,” which allegedly “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.'”

Bianca Censori bares it all in her look for the 2025 GRAMMY Awards

It’s no surprise her “outfit” left many in shock, as the hashtag of #BiancaCensori has been flooded with recent posts. But a few users went online to share their thoughts on how “inappropriate” the look was — especially during an event so revered amongst many fans.

One person took to X to write, “If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked… That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME,” as they paired it along with a GIF of a woman saying, “Seriously… Wtf?!”

Image credits: ye

“I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn’t either,” they added. “This is really disturbing.”

Another posted, “Someone taze @kanyewest and that walking fleshlight #biancacensori. These weirdos need to be banned from award shows. Dogsh–t.”

“no way bianca censori just showed up to the grammies like that she is dead–ss naked,” one person said in disbelief.

A fourth noted, “it’s shocking but also so sad. that’s someone’s daughter that he’s brainwashed.”

“aren’t there laws against this sort of thing???” someone asked.

“she needs to just put all that away… i’m all for women and empowering bodies and stuff but like, bruh this???” a netizen wrote.

One person also claimed, “Kanye knew they’d get kicked out. He planned the whole thing. It’s called ‘attention seeking.’ The media played right into it.”

Image credits: UrbanPopFan

Other comments seemed to be made out of concern, wondering if perhaps Censori was being forced to do this, especially since “she looked so uncomfortable” while undressing.

And although this is arguably her boldest look, Censori has always been in the center of the spotlight when it comes to wearing risqué outfits in public.

The newly turned 30-year-old has always had a liking for nude-colored clothing. She has been spotted multiple times in Disneyland, McDonald’s, Paris Fashion Week, etc. in tops that have fans doing double takes, even labeling her as a “human-sized condom” in April of 2024.

If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked….That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME. I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn’t either. This is really disturbing. #BiancaCensori #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Q7kYUgbUC3 — BravoUniversitea (@BrvoUniversitea) February 2, 2025

The 2025 GRAMMY Awards will be held at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena and will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, as reported by Daily Mail.

The show will raise funds in order to support fire relief efforts after the devastating wildfires that have taken over the city, which started on Jannuary 7 in the Pacific Palisades.

Huge names that have been nominated for categories such as Album of the Year or Song of the Year include stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few.

