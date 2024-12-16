Top 10 Bianca Censori Fashion Choices That Had Everyone Asking “Why?!” In 2024
Bianca Censori may be known to some as Kanye West’s wife, or perhaps an Australian student of modeling and architecture to others — but what’s certainly grabbed the attention of many headlines is her bold fashion choices.
She’s clearly unafraid of showing a little extra skin or, in some cases, bundling up in a fur jacket so big only a portion of her face is visible, and it’s got the public talking.
-
Fashion Innovator: Views Bianca as pushing boundaries, celebrating individual expression and creativity.
-
Conservative Critic: Thinks her fashion choices are indecent, lacking taste, and damaging societal morals.
-
Concerned fan: Believes Bianca is being controlled by her partner and has no say in her fashion choices or other forms of self-expression.
Here are 10 questionable looks from the 29-year-old that had fans doing a double-take in 2024.
Panty-Less In Paris
The 29-year-old wore a sheer outfit with no underwear during Paris Fashion Week. For the February event, Bianca opted for a pair of black tights without panties, which she paired with a large fur bomber jacket.
Her barely-there look prompted speculation that she could face legal consequences, as the French penal code stipulates that “deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs [€15,000].”
“Human-Sized Condom”
Back in April, Bianca stepped out in a sheer, strapless dress that left little to the imagination. Her long, see-through look drew comparisons to a "human-sized condom" and "cling wrap.”
Meanwhile, Ye was photographed in an all-black look that contrasted with Bianca’s revealing outfit.
Biancarella
Unlike the iconic Disney princess, Bianca appeared to have forgotten not one—but both—of her shoes when she visited Disneyland in April.
While the look may not be revealing, it violates the theme park’s attire policies. Disneyland’s website includes “bare feet” on their list of inappropriate attire, adding that “attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks may result in refusal of admittance or ejection.”
The ”Someone Save This Woman” Look
Taking to his Instagram page in January, Kanye shared several photos of Bianca where she could be seen wearing just a string nude thong one-piece.
She paired the revealing piece with a latex mask that covered the back of her head.
The 47-year-old rapper’s post raised concerns for the architect’s well-being, as one user wrote, “Your posts are disturbing, as well as how you are treating your girlfriend.” Another urged: “Someone save this woman from emotional abuse.”
“No Pants This Year”
At the beginning of the year, Kanye faced criticism for posting suggestive photos of his wife dressed in skimpy outfits.
In one photo, Bianca is shown wearing a thong with a fuzzy pink bandeau, while in another, she poses in the shower in a black corset and knee-high boots.
“No pants this year,” the Yeezy founder captioned the Instagram post, which has since been deleted.
Casual For Mickey D’s
Bianca and Ye went on a McDonald’s date in Tokyo, Japan, last November. For the outing, the Aussie beauty wore sheer spandex leggings and a matching top, once again appearing to forgo underwear.
“They must have been utterly offended,” a netizen commented, hinting at a possible negative reaction from the locals to the provocative ensemble.
Milan Fashion Week
For Milan Fashion Week last February, Bianca donned a racy black bodysuit with completely open sides.
The architect went braless under the revealing look, which also featured a strap along the sides and a thong-style back.
Bearing It All In The Rain
Bianca made another bold statement in February when she stepped out nude under a raincoat.
The architect paired this daring outfit (or lack thereof) with black knee-high boots, while Ye covered his face with a latex mask.
Metallic Style
The Aussie star made headlines in March when she was pictured in a risqué metallic look consisting of a bikini top and a silver miniskirt that exposed her butt, worn over a thong.
The outfit drew comparisons to a similar metallic bikini that Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wore in 2022 as part of her SKIMS swimwear collection.
Long-Sleeve Top, But Where’s The Bottom?
Bianca went pantless in July during a lunch outing at the Chateau Marmont hotel with Kanye in Los Angeles. The Melbourne model chose a tight, white long-sleeve top, leaving her thong underwear on display.
Her eye-catching ensemble was completed with a tan cap and a pair of classic back heels.
Marina, has bored panda stooped to shaming a woman clearly in an abusive relationship?… DO BETTER 😡😡😡😡
Thank you! I posted before I saw your comment. She looks so scared in those photos. And the way she looks at him, she's so scared of what he's going to do next. It breaks my heart that people could take these pictures and not notice or care about her fear. And they get splashed everywhere for people to comment on, but no one mentions that she's so obviously dying inside and terrified.Load More Replies...
The wife Kanye treats like a dog on a leash. Yay.
