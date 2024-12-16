ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori may be known to some as Kanye West’s wife, or perhaps an Australian student of modeling and architecture to others — but what’s certainly grabbed the attention of many headlines is her bold fashion choices.

She’s clearly unafraid of showing a little extra skin or, in some cases, bundling up in a fur jacket so big only a portion of her face is visible, and it’s got the public talking.

What People Think Fashion Innovator: Views Bianca as pushing boundaries, celebrating individual expression and creativity.

Conservative Critic: Thinks her fashion choices are indecent, lacking taste, and damaging societal morals.

Concerned fan: Believes Bianca is being controlled by her partner and has no say in her fashion choices or other forms of self-expression.

Here are 10 questionable looks from the 29-year-old that had fans doing a double-take in 2024.