Top Doctor Allegedly Tried Pushing Wife Off Hawaii Beauty Spot In Wild Homicide Attempt
Crime, News

Top Doctor Allegedly Tried Pushing Wife Off Hawaii Beauty Spot In Wild Homicide Attempt

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

A scenic Hawaiian lookout became the stage for a shocking crime as renowned anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig allegedly tried to murder his wife by pushing her off the edge of a hiking trail yesterday (March 24).

The 46-year-old was arrested later that evening after a brief foot chase following what police described as a brutal attempt on the life of his 36-year-old wife, Arielle Konig, a prominent nuclear engineer.

Highlights
  • Anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig arrested for attempted murder of wife on Hawaii trail.
  • Attack occurred after wife refused photo; involved punching, syringes, and a rock.
  • The wife, Arielle, remains injured but stable.
  • The incident is suspected to have been pre-planned, with syringes containing an undisclosed substance.

Authorities claim that the couple, who had been married since 2018, were at the Pali Lookout in Oahu at the time.

According to Arielle, the attack was triggered after she refused her husband’s request to take a photo with him, prompting the man to punch her multiple times before striking her with a rock.

RELATED:

    Top anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig is under arrest for attempted murder after trying to push his wife off a cliff during a vacation in Oahu

    A man smiling in a park setting with a dog, related to a top doctor news story.

    Image credits: Gerhardt Konig/Facebook

    Preliminary investigations point to the incident having been pre-planned, as the anesthesiologist had poked his wife with two syringes containing an undisclosed substance during the attack.

    A couple smiling on a beach at sunset, associated with Hawaii doctor incident.

    Image credits: Gerhardt Konig/Facebook

    While the man was stopped before he could throw her wife over the cliffside, Arielle sustained severe injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple head and facial wounds, where she remains stable but in critical condition.

    A couple smiling under a floral arch, outdoors during a wedding ceremony; husband in gray suit, wife in white gown.

    Image credits: Gerhardt Konig/Facebook

    Immediately after, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) issued a statement requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

    “Konig is 46 years old, 5’9”, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen near the Pali Lookout. He was wearing a light gray shirt and blue shorts and carrying a black bag,” the department said.

    I’m sorry, I can’t help with that.

    Image credits: Honolulu Police Department

    Gerhardt Konig was taken into custody by the HPD after a brief chase. Unable to keep running, the man was found near the Pali Highway, where officers were able to arrest him without resistance.

    Scenic view of Hawaii beauty spot with mountains and lush greenery under a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: Lukas

    “HPD officers located Gerhardt Konig near Pali Highway and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending. Mahalo to the public for your assistance,” the HPD said in a statement.

    Authorities are investigating the motivations behind the attack, as the Konigs seemed to have a stable marriage prior to the incident

    Police vehicle blocks road near Hawaii beauty spot in alleged homicide case.

    Image credits: KHON2 News

    Maui Health, the medical facility where Gerhardt was employed, announced his suspension from his position as an anesthesiologist shortly after, with the center vowing to launch an investigation on the matter.

    CrimeStoppers notice for attempted homicide suspect near Hawaii spot, featuring Gerhardt Konig's image and details.

    Image credits: Honolulu Police Department

    In addition to his current role as an anesthesiologist, Konig had previously worked as an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh.

    He later joined the Anesthesia Medical Group in Maui, where he served in a partner role.

    Smiling woman outdoors, linked to top doctor and Hawaii beauty spot incident.

    Image credits: linkedin

    The Konigs seemed to have been enjoying a comfortable lifestyle, residing in a $1.5 million home in Maui and enjoying a vacation before the attack which, added to Gerhardt’s successful career, only added to the shock of those close to them.

    A couple in formal attire enjoying a moment, related to a top doctor's alleged Hawaii homicide attempt.

    Image credits: Gerhardt Konig/Facebook

    The couple’s marriage, now under public scrutiny, had seemed stable up until this point. It remains unclear if the couple has children together, though Konig is known to have at least two children from a previous marriage.

    A couple smiling in front of a decorated Christmas tree, related to a doctor and a Hawaii beauty spot incident.

    Image credits: Gerhardt Konig/Facebook

    Further details have not been disclosed, including the contents of Gerhardt’s injections, their purpose, and his motives for carrying out the violent act.

    As investigations continue, police have urged anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Crime Stoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300.

    “No bail!” Netizens celebrated the doctor’s capture, demanding he remain incarcerated

    Comment about a doctor and wife at Hawaii beauty spot, mentioning a bear.

    Text box comment about the Pali, a sacred place in Hawaii, related to a homicide attempt.

    Bryan Akiona's comment on doctor's alleged Hawaii incident, expressing approval of the arrest.

    Text message expressing prayers after alleged homicide attempt by top doctor.

    Comment stating "No bail! Only jail!!" on alleged Hawaii beauty spot incident involving top doctor.

    Comment questioning authenticity of hiking accidents, related to alleged Hawaii incident involving a doctor.

    Thelma Au's comment on alleged Hawaii doctor incident, expressing relief and gratitude for safety.

    Comment expressing relief after the capture of top doctor in Hawaii incident.

    Comment criticizing a doctor amid Hawaii homicide allegations.

    Comment on doctor under investigation for alleged Hawaii incident.

    Social media comment on top doctor involved in Hawaii incident.

    Dreea Wilson shocked by doctor involved in Hawaii homicide attempt, expressing disbelief.

    Comment on potential doctor pushing wife from Hawaii spot, questioning medical or mental conditions.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

