Top Doctor Allegedly Tried Pushing Wife Off Hawaii Beauty Spot In Wild Homicide Attempt

A scenic Hawaiian lookout became the stage for a shocking crime as renowned anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig allegedly tried to murder his wife by pushing her off the edge of a hiking trail yesterday (March 24).

The 46-year-old was arrested later that evening after a brief foot chase following what police described as a brutal attempt on the life of his 36-year-old wife, Arielle Konig, a prominent nuclear engineer.

Authorities claim that the couple, who had been married since 2018, were at the Pali Lookout in Oahu at the time.

According to Arielle, the attack was triggered after she refused her husband’s request to take a photo with him, prompting the man to punch her multiple times before striking her with a rock.

Preliminary investigations point to the incident having been pre-planned, as the anesthesiologist had poked his wife with two syringes containing an undisclosed substance during the attack.

While the man was stopped before he could throw her wife over the cliffside, Arielle sustained severe injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple head and facial wounds, where she remains stable but in critical condition.

Immediately after, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) issued a statement requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

“Konig is 46 years old, 5’9”, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen near the Pali Lookout. He was wearing a light gray shirt and blue shorts and carrying a black bag,” the department said.

Gerhardt Konig was taken into custody by the HPD after a brief chase. Unable to keep running, the man was found near the Pali Highway, where officers were able to arrest him without resistance.

“HPD officers located Gerhardt Konig near Pali Highway and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending. Mahalo to the public for your assistance,” the HPD said in a statement.

Authorities are investigating the motivations behind the attack, as the Konigs seemed to have a stable marriage prior to the incident

Maui Health, the medical facility where Gerhardt was employed, announced his suspension from his position as an anesthesiologist shortly after, with the center vowing to launch an investigation on the matter.

In addition to his current role as an anesthesiologist, Konig had previously worked as an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh.

He later joined the Anesthesia Medical Group in Maui, where he served in a partner role.

The Konigs seemed to have been enjoying a comfortable lifestyle, residing in a $1.5 million home in Maui and enjoying a vacation before the attack which, added to Gerhardt’s successful career, only added to the shock of those close to them.

The couple’s marriage, now under public scrutiny, had seemed stable up until this point. It remains unclear if the couple has children together, though Konig is known to have at least two children from a previous marriage.

Further details have not been disclosed, including the contents of Gerhardt’s injections, their purpose, and his motives for carrying out the violent act.

As investigations continue, police have urged anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Crime Stoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300.

“No bail!” Netizens celebrated the doctor’s capture, demanding he remain incarcerated

