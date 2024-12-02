Man Who Pushed His Wife Into Sea For $1.65M Insurance Money Sentenced To Execution

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chinese man has been sentenced to death for the allegedly calculated murder of his wife in a “disgusting” scheme to collect insurance money, which local media states he intended to spend on prostitutes and debt payments.

Authorities explained how the 47-year-old man, identified only by his surname Li, pushed his wife into the sea from a ferry. He reportedly hoped to convince the police that her death was an accident and claim a massive payout.

Investigators concluded that the plan began in October 2020, just two months after marrying his wife, whom he met at a restaurant he owned. Li had taken out four life insurance policies in her name, making himself the sole beneficiary for 12 million yuan ($1.65 million).

Li has since been sentenced for intentional homicide by the Liaoning Higher People’s Court.

Image credits: Tom Donders

Li enacted the final step of his plan on May 5, 2021, throwing his wife overboard during a ferry trip from Dalian in northeastern China to Yantai. He carefully calculated the site from which to push the woman onto the sea, as it conveniently evaded the vessel’s 200 surveillance cameras.

Image credits: news.qq

Despite Li’s claims of her death being accidental, autopsy records showed bruises that pointed toward the woman struggling before the fall. The speed with which Li hurried to claim his wife’s death certificate also raised the police’s suspicion, with the man saying he needed the process to be sped up due to “local customs that required cremation.”

Image credits: news.qq

Dalian police then investigated Li’s record, which is when they uncovered mounting debts and his frequent use of prostitutes, with the man going as far as to solicit the services of one less than two weeks after his wife’s assassination.

Authorities lured the man with the promise of his wife’s death certificate, which is when they apprehended him.

People placed on death row have the chance to have their sentence reduced to life in prison after showing good conduct for two years

Image credits: news.qq

Local media interviewed the restaurant’s workers, and the couple’s neighbors and the marriage was apparently a mere formality to those around them.

Restaurant staff denied being aware of the union, and neighbors said they never saw the couple being affectionate or romantic towards each other. Some speculated that Li’s wife was, to some extent, in on the plan but was betrayed at the last minute by her husband.

Image credits: news.qq

What put the nail in the coffin of Li’s conviction was enhanced footage from a different angle on the ferry, which showed that his wife was indeed pushed to her death. The low-quality footage shows an arm in a black suit, matching Li’s attire, performing the violent action.

Image credits: news.qq

Li never admitted guilt and was found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to death under Article 48 of the People’s Republic of China.

People are placed on death row for two years, during which they have the chance to reduce their sentence to life in prison if they show good conduct.