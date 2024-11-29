Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
“Inconsolable” Fire Captain Who Covered Up Heinous Crime Against Wife Could Get Life Sentence
Crime, News

“Inconsolable” Fire Captain Who Covered Up Heinous Crime Against Wife Could Get Life Sentence

A fire captain from Ontario, Canada, admitted to the second-degree murder of his wife after initially staging her death as a car crash. Police revealed the offender strangled his partner at their home and then burned her body in her vehicle to cover up the crime. The murder stemmed from financial and marital issues.

Trigger warning: femicide, explicit details of murder – Fire captain James Schwalm, from Collingwood, Ontario, has admitted to the second-degree murder of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, after initially staging her death as a car crash. 

Highlights
  • James Schwalm admitted to murdering his wife and staging it as a car crash.
  • Prosecutors suggest Schwalm serve 21-22 years before parole; defense asks for 13-14 years.
  • Ashley Schwalm was strangled while their children slept; her body was burned in a vehicle.
  • The murder followed financial issues and infidelity within their marriage.
  • Schwalm's wife had a $1 million life insurance policy, with Schwalm as the beneficiary.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife in June after police revealed Schwalm strangled A. Schwalm at their home on January 26, 2023.

In a court hearing on Monday (November 25), several emotional victim impact statements from A. Schwalm’s friends and family were heard, CBC reported on Tuesday (November 26).

Prosecutors consequently recommended Schwalm serve 21 to 22 years before being eligible for parole, while his defense asked for 13 to 14 years, citing his remorse. 

Image credits: BramptonFireES

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder in Canada is life with the possibility of parole after 10 years. A sentence is expected to be delivered on February 10, 2025.

Schwalm, a 40-year-old mom of two, was believed to have died in a tragic car crash, leaving her firefighter husband, 40-year-old Schwalm, inconsolable.

However, police later uncovered that Schwalm had strangled A. Schwalm at their home in Collingwood, Ontario, while their children slept and staged the crash as part of a calculated murder plot. 

Schwalm left his sleeping children alone at home and drove the body in her 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV to a quiet area near Alpine Ski Club in the Blue Mountains, The Daily Mail reported on Thursday (November 28).

Image credits: Ashley Schwalm/LinkedIn

At around 6 a.m. on January 26, 2023, Schwalm reportedly doused the vehicle in gasoline and torched it with A. Schwalm’s body inside using a lighter with his own initials – JWS – on it, which he left amid the flaming wreckage, as per The Mail.

Surveillance footage showed someone with a large backpack fleeing the scene, later revealed to be Schwalm. 

The newly widowed man reportedly used his mother’s car as a getaway vehicle after staging his wife’s fatal car crash and sent fake texts from her phone to make it seem she was alive. 

In these messages, he pretended she was running errands, even referencing gas cans and feeling unwell.

He initially staged her death as a car crash

Image credits: BramptonFireES

Schwalm subsequently took his two children to school, telling them their mother had left to go on a hike, as per the British tabloid.

Schwalm, a former project manager, was identified through dental records. An autopsy reportedly confirmed she had been strangled to death prior to the fire.

Schwalm was later arrested for her murder on February 3, 2023. Investigators discovered he had strangled A. Schwalm, staged the crash, and fabricated evidence to cover his tracks.

The Schwalms’ seemingly perfect marriage had unraveled after infidelity, financial disputes, and the murderer’s growing resentment, leading to the brutal killing.

Image credits: John Mantha/CTV News

Schwalm reportedly discovered that A. Schwalm was having an affair with her boss in 2022.

According to The Mail, A. Schwalm changed jobs and the couple tried marital counseling, hoping to save their relationship.

However, Schwalm was secretly involved in an affair with his wife’s former boss’s ex-wife. Just days before the murder, he confessed his strong feelings for her, and she revealed that she shared the same sentiment.

It was later revealed that Schwalm’s wife had a $1 million CAD ($712,000 USD) life insurance policy, with Schwalm as the sole beneficiary. 

Police revealed the offender strangled his partner at their home 

Image credits: james_schwalm

Additionally, there was a $250,000 policy for their children in case of her death, The Mail reported.

During a court hearing, family and friends condemned Schwalm as a narcissist and mourned A. Schwalm as a beloved mother and friend. 

Schwalm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and now faces life in prison, while A. Schwalm’s brother and his wife now care for the couple’s two children.

Schwalm’s relatives and friends told a judge on Monday (November 25) they are still angry, and heartbroken, Global News reported at the time.

Image credits: milnes24

“It was devastating and confusing, it didn’t make any sense,” Christan Bosley, one of A. Schwalm’s best friends, told the court.

He added: “To say this was a senseless and elaborate plan would be a gross understatement.

“Why not get a divorce? It could have been so simple … He was head of the fire department. He was supposed to save lives, not take them.”

Femicide, the act of killing women and girls due to their gender, has been on the rise globally, with approximately 51,100 victims in 2023, representing 60% of all intentional female homicides, UN Women said in a recent report.

The highest rates of intimate partner or family-related femicide were seen in Africa, followed by the Americas and Oceania, while Asia and Europe reported lower rates. 

He then burned her body in her vehicle to cover up the crime

Image credits: james_schwalm

Many femicides are preventable, with a significant portion of victims having previously reported violence by their partners

While some countries have made progress in addressing femicide, data availability remains limited, hindering efforts to hold governments accountable for preventing these crimes.

Notable recent femicide cases include the tragic death of Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandan marathon runner, who was killed by her boyfriend after a dispute over property. 

The incident occurred just days before her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

Image credits: Global News

In another horrifying case, former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was allegedly murdered by her husband, who is said to have disposed of her body in a blender. 

Men kill women for a variety of reasons, often stemming from deeply ingrained societal norms that perpetuate patriarchal control, gender inequality, and toxic masculinity, Theresa Beckmann of the International Politics and Society journal wrote.

In patriarchal societies, the omnipresent grip of traditional gender norms reinforces a culture where violence against women is normalized, the Council of Europe explains.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been cited as one of the causes for femicide cases to rise, as it forced people to stay locked up at home, and intensified the extent of violence against women immensely, Beckmann wrote.

UN Women’s alarming report also revealed that in 2023, 140 women and girls died every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative, which means one woman was killed every 10 minutes, globally.

“What a waste of life and untold trauma forced on his children,” a reader commented

Poll Question

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All these people surprised and talking about how this is "crazy" and "unbelievable". It's not crazy and it's absolutely believable. ****An average of 140 women and girls are murdered by their partner or close relative EVERY SINGLE DAY**** Violence against women is globally endemic. We need to stop talking about domestic violence murder like these are extraordinary isolated incidents and start treating them like the true crisis they are actually are.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
juliacargile avatar
Julia Cargile
Julia Cargile
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope he gets destroyed in prison.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doubt it. Canadian prisons are much "nicer" than they should be (I was a volunteer until I realized how prisoners got so much and everyday senior citizens in many retirement 'homes' got so little, so I volunteer with the elderly, underprivileged kids and neglected animals now)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
