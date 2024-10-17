Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff
Celebrities, Entertainment

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Liam Payne was behaving erratically before jumping off his balcony, an alleged cleaning staff member said. A leaked WhatsApp voice memo identified a woman named “Catia,” who presumably works at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The shocking audio went viral on social media.

Originally in Spanish, an alleged 23-second WhatsApp was initially shared by an X page (formerly known as Twitter) that goes by “Lorem Ipsum” or “@altashanta” on Wednesday (October 16).

Highlights
  • Liam Payne died after allegedly jumping from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony.
  • WhatsApp memo claims Liam was erratic and under drug influence before incident.
  • Audio from hotel staff surfaced, went viral online after Liam's death.
  • Police confirmed they received a report of a man under drug influence.
  • Hotel staff mentioned needing help as Liam was reportedly destroying room.

“Some cleaning staff girls who work at the hotel where Liam Payne was staying (CasaSur) said the guy was super high. No surprise,” Lorem Ipsum wrote in the caption.

In the voice recording, an individual saved as “Aguus” in the WhatsApp conversation could be heard saying: “Yes. He’s dead the man. He’s dead. Some say he fainted in the lobby (of the hotel).”

Liam Payne was behaving erratically before jumping off his balcony

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images

“They brought him back again to his room and he was acting kinda crazy and he jumped. He jumped. 

“He was totally wasted (drugged). Catia says that she did his room today and he was doing drugs in front of her. He was apologizing for the mess.”

The post has since amassed nearly 14 million views, 4,800 reposts, 68,000 likes, and 544 comments at the time of writing.

The claim came from an alleged cleaning staff member

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: altashanta

Although it remains unclear how Lorem Ipsum obtained the WhatsApp audio—leaving Bored Panda unable to verify the screen recording—a police statement seemed to support the claims.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, said in a statement to The Associated Press (AP) that Liam “had jumped from the balcony of his room.” 

Police reportedly rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time.

A voice memo identified a woman named “Catia,” who presumably works at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: CollectibleCity

Pablo said police had received a warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The hotel manager could be heard on a 911 call obtained by the AP saying they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol … He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.” 

The manager’s voice became more anxious as the call went on, noting the room had a balcony.

The shocking audio from WhatsApp went viral on social media

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: velvetcynic

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images

Liam tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images

Liam tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday (October 16) as confirmed by the Policía Federal Argentina, Bored Panda previously reported.

Bored Panda has contacted CasaSur Palermo and Lorem Ipsum for comment.

“It happens to so many celebrities, I can’t believe it,” a reader commented

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: L0NELYINCHICAGO

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Dhruvika89

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Autumnvessel

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: L0NELYINCHICAGO

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Monster77571319

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: evie_alchemist

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: Swz_ReeZ

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: JO_xxJO_

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: itsgelh

Liam Payne Jumped From Hotel Balcony According To Alleged Voice Memo From Staff

Image credits: rhiannonrryy

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

