Police Makes “The Cutest Arrest Ever” After Dog Escapes Shelter And Tries To Free His Friends

ADVERTISEMENT

Who let the dogs out? Who? Who? Who?

Apparently, a dog named King tried when he broke out of his kennel before setting the alarm at his rescue off, creating a ruckus while trying to break himself and his buddies free.

At the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe, Arizona, USA, King, an agile husky, disrupted what had been a peaceful night at the animal shelter.

Deciding enough was enough, the clever pup figured out how to break out from his kennel before opening the doors to his shelter and letting himself out.

King, a rescue husky, was caught on camera escaping from his kennel

Image credits: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

The impressive escape had all been captured by security cameras.

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue founder Jodi Polanski told Fox 10 Phoenix: “The alarm went off. It was like, you know, 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock in the morning, and I immediately looked to see what was going on and couldn’t find anything happening, and then I saw the mess, and I was like, oh my God.”

Image credits: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

ADVERTISEMENT

That “oh my” was the reaction to the footage of King breaking out of his kennel and even trying to get his friends out to join his party, the local broadcaster reported.

After managing to open a closed door, the four-legged liberated hero decided he needed some food and drinks, making a mess in the process.

But King’s great escape and fun came to an abrupt end when he was eventually busted by a Tempe Police officer.

King set the alarm at the animal shelter off in the middle of the night, as he was caught on security camera stealing food

Image credits: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Jodi recalled: “The police actually came because he set the alarm off, and it kept going off over and over again.”

Nicknamed “Mr. Clean,” the Tempe officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, got King back in his bed and ended up cleaning the aftermath of the brave pooch’s festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Jodi further stated: “I was looking at the footage the next morning. 2 in the morning. I’m like, ‘how is that possible?’ I had no idea the officer was going to clean up, and I saw it, and I was just like, wow, amazing man that he did that.”

Taking to their official Facebook page, the shelter posted the security footage of the husky’s elaborate breakout and the officer cleaning up his mess.

A police officer subsequently showed up and cleaned King’s mess

Image credits: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

“Did you catch us in the news!! They are loving what was caught on our security cameras!?!? Lol…” the shelter wrote.

They further penned: “The Tempe Police Department is called to the scene for what can only be described as the cutest arrest ever!

You can watch the security footage of King being naughty below:

Image credits: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

“This dog had some amazing skills! And one of the coolest police officers ever that went above and beyond the call of duty cleaning up the mess the dog made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are a non-profit pet rescue specializing in a unique temporary care program for families in crisis that need a safe place for their pets while they get back on their feet.”

King’s little escapade wasn’t in vain, as it enabled The Lost Our Home Pet Rescue to call the public for their cause, as they currently need pet food, especially dry cat food. They’re also looking for large dog fosters.

“He’ll be rescued in a heartbeat!” a hopeful reader predicted

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT