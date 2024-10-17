One Direction Star Liam Payne Dead At 31

ADVERTISEMENT

The music world has been rocked by the devastating news of Liam Payne’s death, sending shockwaves through fans and fellow artists alike.

The former One Direction star tragically passed away at just 31 years old after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

The incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday, October 16, as confirmed by the Policía Federal Argentina.

Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires

Image credits: Liam Payne

Image credits: Liam Payne

Image credits: FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

His death was first reported by Argentine news channel TN. Local people have revealed that an investigation is currently ongoing.

Alberto Crescenti (the head of SAME, Buenos Aires’ public emergency medical services system) revealed that the Strip That Down singer fell into the hotel’s internal courtyard and suffered severe injuries.

There “was no possibility of resuscitation,” Alberto told TN.

Sources reportedly claimed the British singer was acting erratic in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop prior to his death

Image credits: Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images

Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

TMZ reported that the singer’s fatal fall took place shortly after 5 p.m. in Buenos Aires. Sources claimed to the outlet that the British star had been acting erratic in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop prior to his death.

He also reportedly had to be carried back to his room.

Some from the hotel also called 911 to report an “aggressive” male at the hotel, the outlet reported.

He is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shares with his ex, singer Cheryl Cole

Image credits: J Hogan/Getty Images

Image credits: Luciano Gonzalez/Anadolu/Getty Images

After his body was found in the hotel premises, a red tent was placed over him by authorities while the investigation into his death began.

The news of his death comes shortly after his ex-fiancée Maya Henry accused him of harassing her as well as her friends and family.

He is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, singer Cheryl Cole.

The pop icon first tasted fame on The X-Factor in 2010. He was teamed up with fellow solo contestants Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction, and despite not winning the show, they quickly became global superstars and one of music history’s most recognized boy bands.

The former boybander first tasted fame when he appeared on X-Factor; he rose to stardom as One Direction became a global phenomenon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

After One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Liam embarked on his solo career by dropping the 2017 hit track Strip That Down featuring Quavo.

His first solo EP, First Time, was released in 2018. He then went on to release his first and only studio album, LP1, in 2019.

The former boybander was 23 years old when he became a father to Bear Grey.

“I always wanted to be a young dad, but I didn’t really expect that I’d ever be in this place,” he told People in 2018.

He jokingly called himself “Dada Montana,” making a reference to Miley Cyrus’s hit Disney series Hannah Montana.

“When I’m at home, I’m a dad. Then when I [work], I see all these crazy things. I’ve been going by Dada Montana,” he told the outlet.

Fans shared their grief over the tragic passing of the young music star

