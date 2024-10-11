Liam Payne’s Ex Maya Henry Slams Singer For “Disgusting” Behavior As More Women Speak Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Maya Henry is accusing her ex-fiancé, Liam Payne, of harassing her, as well as her friends and family.

The pair confirmed their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in August 2020. After breaking up the following year, they reconciled before splitting for good in April 2022.

The former model recently opened up about her time with the former One Direction member, calling him out for his alleged “disgusting” behavior.

“Ever since we broke up, he’s been blowing up my phone. It’s always from different phone numbers, so I never know where it’s gonna come from. Also, he emails me when his phone gets ‘taken away,’” Maya said in a TikTok video posted Sunday (October 6).

“Not only me, but he’ll blow up my mom’s phone. And he’s also messaging my friends. Is that normal behavior to you?”

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, has accused the former One Direction member of harassing her by sending messages to her, her mother, and her friends



Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Maya also claimed that the British singer messaged her friends during their relationship, asking them to come over to their house while she was away.

Liam, who shares a seven-year-old son with Cheryl Cole, started dating his current girlfriend, social media star Kate Cassidy, in October 2022.

Maya’s novel, Looking Forward, a work of fiction “inspired by true events,” features a scene in which the main character, Mallory, endures a painful abortion after her partner, the handsome former member of the band 5Forward, warns her that he will leave if she chooses to continue with her pregnancy.

The book cover features a drawing of a brunette woman hugging a man holding a guitar.

Liam and Maya began dating in 2019 and separated in 2022

Share icon

Image credits: Liam Payne

“From Dubai to Paris, London to Coachella, Mallory finds herself desperately in love with the former boy-bander despite fame, attention, and personal demons that threaten them both,” the synopsis reads.

“As their fantasy love affair goes from private intimacy to public meltdown, Mallory learns the pain and heartache when your love goes from girlhood fantasy to real life drama.”

In another scene, Mallory’s partner chases her around the house with an axe.

Share icon

Image credits: Maya

Maya told fans that the book “contains sensitive material relating to abuse, violence, self-harm, drug and alcohol use, eating disorders and abortion.”

The Texas-born philanthropist accused Liam of “weaponizing his fans” to get away with questionable behavior.

“Everything is swept under the rug. Everything is hidden. Nothing ever comes out about him.

“It’s hard when you have these people who jump down your throat for speaking the truth on things that have happened…quite frankly, very disgusting things that have happened and he’s done.

“He knows that he can get away with anything. He’s told me. ‘Don’t tell anyone, ‘cause they’re not gonna believe you anyway. The fans always have our backs; we can do whatever we want, and they’re always gonna defend us.’”

“Everything is swept under the rug. Everything is hidden. Nothing ever comes out about him,” she said in a TikTok video, adding that Liam has done “very disgusting things”

Share icon

Image credits: mayahenry

Share icon

Image credits: mayahenry

Maya directed a message to the 31-year-old singer’s fans, who have defended him despite not knowing him personally or the intimate details of their relationship.

“If you constantly enable someone, they’re never gonna realize that what they’ve done is bad.

“Or they do realize, but they know that they can get away with it, which is what has been happening for him for so many damn years.”

The Texas-born philanthropist accused Liam of “weaponizing his fans” to “get away” with bad behavior

Since Maya’s video, other women have come forward to accuse the British star of abuse

Share icon

Image credits: itsashleyyann

Moreover, the New York University student addressed critics who accused her of publishing her novel for money or popularity, arguing that Liam was never judged for writing songs about his exes.

“What’s the difference? You can express your feelings in a song, I can express what I went through in a book. It’s such a double standard that it’s insane to me.

“I don’t need money. I never needed his money. He never even paid for anything for me. I literally paid for everything myself,” she added.



In a separate video shared last Monday (October 7), Maya claims she received “a flood of messages” from women about their negative experiences with Liam following her previous post. “It’s so sickening and disturbing that this man is still doing these things to me.”

Responding to commenters who asked her to share proof of the alleged abuse, she said, “A lot of the proof is too f***ing explicit to be put on TikTok. It’s disgusting and disturbing.”

After Maya’s videos, another woman shared a video accusing Liam of “manipulating” her into sending him explicit videos and photos while he was in a relationship.

The singer allegedly messaged her two weeks after his son was born, asking her to send photos and constantly harassing her for them.

Liam Payne rose to fame after being grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor. Following their solo auditions on the show, they formed the band One Direction.

The singer recently faced backlash for “misogynistic behavior” after commenting in a video that his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, looked “nice and covered up for once.”

Bored Panda has contacted Liam Payne’s representatives for comment.

