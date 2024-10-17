“Lovely Day In Argentina”: Liam Payne Shares Eerie Snapchats Hours Before Tragic Death

ADVERTISEMENT

Liam Payne posted one-week-old footage on Snapchat featuring his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, just hours before his death. The former One Direction member engaged with his fans on the multimedia instant messaging app with clips that were seemingly uploaded after Kate had returned to Florida, USA, from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On Snapchat, Liam spoke to his followers about his plans for one of his days on holiday, saying it was a “lovely day in Argentina” and he planned to play polo, Sky News reported on Thursday (October 17).

Highlights Liam Payne shared Snapchat videos just hours before his tragic death in Buenos Aires.

He spoke of having a 'lovely day in Argentina' and planned to play polo.

His girlfriend, Kate, had returned to Florida days before the videos were posted.

Liam tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony, investigation ongoing.

The videos reportedly appeared to be posted days after they were filmed, as they featured Kate, who had uploaded videos of her return to Florida on social media earlier in the week.

In one of the videos, the 31-year-old singer announced: “Today, we ride. We’re going to ride some horses.

You May Also Like:

Liam Payne posted one-week-old footage on Snapchat featuring his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, just hours before his death

Share icon

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

“Think I’m going to play polo again, which is going to put me out of action for about six weeks.

“It’s so hard to do, number one, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around… or mallet, I think it’s called if you’re in the know.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It hurts a lot, it’s very tough to do.”

The former One Direction member engaged with his fans on the multimedia instant messaging app

Share icon

Image credits: liampayne

Share icon

Image credits: liampayne

Liam also gave his followers a tour of the room he was staying in with Kate, joking: “Haha, loser, weirdo,” referring to the fact that she was leaving Argentina.

The musician went on to highlight Nala, a dog the couple recently fostered, who they also nicknamed Noonie, Chooch, Narls, and Choochie.

“Obviously, we’re going to go home and see our dog,” he said.

He shared clips that were seemingly uploaded after Kate had returned to Florida, USA, from Buenos Aires, Argentina

Share icon

Image credits: liampayne

The pair further said they’d been having lie-ins every morning. Moreover, Liam told his followers they were enjoying coffee and breakfast, “even though it’s like 1 pm,” Sky News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate could be heard saying in the background: “We literally sleep in every day until like 12. We’re such losers.”

Liam wrapped up his update on Snapchat by sharing some of the “amazing” art in their room, as per the British news outlet.

Share icon

Image credits: liampayne

He explained: “On occasion, I do paint and I like doing art.” However, Liam also admitted he’d not found more art he was “in love with” except for a picture hanging on the wall.

“They’ve got the most amazing art in this house,” the singer explained.

Liam and Kate were first linked in October 2022. Prior to his romance with Kate, the X Factor alumnus dated Cheryl Cole, with whom he welcomed son Bear in 2017, from 2016 to 2018.

On Snapchat, Liam spoke to his followers about his plans for one of his days on holiday, saying it was a “lovely day in Argentina”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: liampayne

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also engaged to Maya Henry from 2020 to 2021, as per US Weekly.

Liam tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday (October 16) as confirmed by the Policía Federal Argentina, Bored Panda previously reported.

His death was first reported by Argentine news channel TN. Local outlets have revealed that an investigation is currently ongoing.

Share icon

Image credits: liampayne

Alberto Crescenti, (the head of SAME, Buenos Aires’ public emergency medical services system), revealed that the Strip That Down singer fell into the hotel’s internal courtyard and suffered severe injuries.

There “was no possibility of resuscitation,” Alberto told TN.

Bored Panda has contacted Liam’s representatives and Kate’s representative for comment.

“Terrible tragedy,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT