Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her “Milton Proof” Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

A wealthy woman from Florida has gone viral on social media after sharing daily updates from her controversial Hurricane “Milton-proof” mansion. Known by her TikTok handle “Kricketfelt,” the mom-of-three has remained headstrong about her choice to stay in her concrete home, defying authorities’ warnings.

Taking to her TikTok page on Thursday (October 10), Kricketfelt shared a new update showing her view of the impressive Category 3 storm in the pitch-black night from her porch.

Highlights Kricketfelt defies evacuation orders, choosing to stay in her 'Milton-proof' mansion.

Her TikTok videos showcase storm updates, gaining over 2.1 million views.

She faces criticism and support for staying in her concrete home with her family.

Hurricane Milton's approach has caused more than 3 million power outages in Florida.

The clip, which has amassed 2.1 million views after just five hours of being shared, sparked excitement as a TikTok user commented: “[I’m] checking on the rich lady and lieutenant Dan profile every 10 minutes.”

A person wrote: “Imagine how terrifying it already is PLUS it being pitch black.”

Image credits: kricketleefelt

A separate individual chimed in: “I love your beautiful home! Thanks for these updates.. we’re glad you’re still safe! please keep the updates coming!”

Even though Floridians have been told by local law enforcement and the government to evacuate their homes, the mom has been staying put with her husband and Rottweiler named Zeus, The Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

In previous videos shared on her TikTok page, Kricketfelt filmed herself cursing and displaying her Florida mansion, covered in concrete, with the shoreline right off her backyard.

Image credits: kricketfelt

While she has garnered support from well-wishing viewers, others reportedly ripped the TikToker apart, with a person commenting: “Humble pie coming right up ma’am.”

Kricketfelt had initially documented how her home fared during Hurricane Helene, which tore through the southeastern US and took more than 185 lives just two weeks ago, as per The Mail.

Amid a series of updates shared on TikTok, the resilient mom showcased the significant floods prompted by Hurricane Helene that overtook her home.

Image credits: kricketleefelt

Following Hurricane Helene, Kricketfelt wasted no time showing her more than 380,000 followers her plans for Hurricane Milton.

Taking to her TikTok page on Wednesday (October 9), the mom shared a clip of a large palm tree on her lawn with the caption across the frame that read: “This will really piss you off!”

Image credits: kricketfelt

Kricketfelt subsequently filmed her massive home, fitted with a large stone driveway filled with pick-up trucks and construction workers helping her family prepare for the storm.

She could be heard saying behind the camera: “That’s why I’m not leaving. My husband built this house, my husband built this house commercial.

“It’s residential but it was built commercial grade. It’s solid concrete. I don’t give a f*** what people [say].

“‘Oh, you’re so rich, oh you’re so rich, oh my God,’ whatever f*** you, my husband’s a builder.”

The video, which was viewed nearly 9 million times, left many people divided as someone commented: “She talking to Milton?”

A person penned: “Well aren’t you just a humble Ray of sunshine.”

Image credits: kricketleefelt

“But who is she fighting with I’m confused why is she so mad,” a netizen added.

An additional TikTok user argued: “DON’T you DARE call any emergency services if this goes south for you.”

As of Thursday, Kricketfelt disabled the comment section for this TikTok video.

At least 27 tornadoes have ripped through Florida so far, Sky News reported on Thursday. The National Weather Service said it was still working to confirm all the reports due to the treacherous conditions in the state.

Meteorology professor Victor Gensini said the ferocity of the tornadoes seen during Hurricane Milton’s approach was “definitely out of the ordinary”.

He told the Associated Press: “Hurricanes do produce tornadoes, but they’re usually weak. There’s an incredible amount of swirling going on.”

Image credits: kricketfelt

Latest updates report that more than 3 million energy customers have been without power in the hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall, which is when the center of the storm crosses the coastline from the ocean to land.

Kricketfelt is among the internet personalities gaining traction amid Hurricane Milton. Joe Malinowski better known as “Lieutenant Dan” on social media, has also gone viral during the storm.

He has been “thuggin out” Hurricane Milton – which previously reached as high as Category 5 – from his boat.

As people have been increasingly worried about the man-turned-internet sensation, Lieutenant Dan refused evacuation in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA.

Lieutenant Dan went viral on social media in recent days, updating his thousands of followers from his boat, Sea Shell, amid going against advice from officials in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Bored Panda has contacted Kricketfelt for comment.

“Her husband built that Milton you gotta go around sorry,” a viewer quipped

