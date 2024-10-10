Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her “Milton Proof” Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate
News

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her “Milton Proof” Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A wealthy woman from Florida has gone viral on social media after sharing daily updates from her controversial Hurricane “Milton-proof” mansion. Known by her TikTok handle “Kricketfelt,” the mom-of-three has remained headstrong about her choice to stay in her concrete home, defying authorities’ warnings.

Taking to her TikTok page on Thursday (October 10), Kricketfelt shared a new update showing her view of the impressive Category 3 storm in the pitch-black night from her porch.

Highlights
  • Kricketfelt defies evacuation orders, choosing to stay in her 'Milton-proof' mansion.
  • Her TikTok videos showcase storm updates, gaining over 2.1 million views.
  • She faces criticism and support for staying in her concrete home with her family.
  • Hurricane Milton's approach has caused more than 3 million power outages in Florida.

The clip, which has amassed 2.1 million views after just five hours of being shared, sparked excitement as a TikTok user commented: “[I’m] checking on the rich lady and lieutenant Dan profile every 10 minutes.”

A person wrote: “Imagine how terrifying it already is PLUS it being pitch black.”

A wealthy woman from Florida shared daily updates from her controversial Hurricane “Milton-proof” mansion

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Image credits: kricketleefelt

A separate individual chimed in: “I love your beautiful home! Thanks for these updates.. we’re glad you’re still safe! please keep the updates coming!”

Even though Floridians have been told by local law enforcement and the government to evacuate their homes, the mom has been staying put with her husband and Rottweiler named Zeus, The Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

In previous videos shared on her TikTok page, Kricketfelt filmed herself cursing and displaying her Florida mansion, covered in concrete, with the shoreline right off her backyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Image credits: kricketfelt

While she has garnered support from well-wishing viewers, others reportedly ripped the TikToker apart, with a person commenting: “Humble pie coming right up ma’am.”

Kricketfelt had initially documented how her home fared during Hurricane Helene, which tore through the southeastern US and took more than 185 lives just two weeks ago, as per The Mail.

Amid a series of updates shared on TikTok, the resilient mom showcased the significant floods prompted by Hurricane Helene that overtook her home.

She’s known by her TikTok handle “Kricketfelt” 

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Image credits: kricketleefelt

Following Hurricane Helene, Kricketfelt wasted no time showing her more than 380,000 followers her plans for Hurricane Milton.

Taking to her TikTok page on Wednesday (October 9), the mom shared a clip of a large palm tree on her lawn with the caption across the frame that read: “This will really piss you off!”

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kricketfelt

Kricketfelt subsequently filmed her massive home, fitted with a large stone driveway filled with pick-up trucks and construction workers helping her family prepare for the storm.

She could be heard saying behind the camera: “That’s why I’m not leaving. My husband built this house, my husband built this house commercial.

“It’s residential but it was built commercial grade. It’s solid concrete. I don’t give a f*** what people [say].

The mom-of-three has remained headstrong about her choice to stay in her concrete home, defying authorities’ warnings

@kricketfelt Why people hate me so bad!! #hurricanemilton #fypシ゚viral #florida ♬ original sound – Kricketfelt

“‘Oh, you’re so rich, oh you’re so rich, oh my God,’ whatever f*** you, my husband’s a builder.”

The video, which was viewed nearly 9 million times, left many people divided as someone commented: “She talking to Milton?”

A person penned: “Well aren’t you just a humble Ray of sunshine.”

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Image credits: kricketleefelt

“But who is she fighting with I’m confused why is she so mad,” a netizen added.

An additional TikTok user argued: “DON’T you DARE call any emergency services if this goes south for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Thursday, Kricketfelt disabled the comment section for this TikTok video.

Floridians have been told by local law enforcement and the government to evacuate their homes

@kricketfelt I know its getting worse but we chose to stay. Hoping we avoid a surge! #hurricanemilton #fypシ゚viral #hurricane #floridacoast #Tampa #saltlife ♬ original sound – Kricketfelt

At least 27 tornadoes have ripped through Florida so far, Sky News reported on Thursday. The National Weather Service said it was still working to confirm all the reports due to the treacherous conditions in the state. 

Meteorology professor Victor Gensini said the ferocity of the tornadoes seen during Hurricane Milton’s approach was “definitely out of the ordinary”.

He told the Associated Press: “Hurricanes do produce tornadoes, but they’re usually weak. There’s an incredible amount of swirling going on.”

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Image credits: kricketfelt

Latest updates report that more than 3 million energy customers have been without power in the hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall, which is when the center of the storm crosses the coastline from the ocean to land. 

Kricketfelt is among the internet personalities gaining traction amid Hurricane Milton. Joe Malinowski better known as “Lieutenant Dan” on social media, has also gone viral during the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been “thuggin out” Hurricane Milton – which previously reached as high as Category 5 – from his boat

The mom has been staying put with her husband and Rottweiler named Zeus

@kricketfelt♬ original sound – Musietfun – Musicetfun

As people have been increasingly worried about the man-turned-internet sensation, Lieutenant Dan refused evacuation in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA.

Lieutenant Dan went viral on social media in recent days, updating his thousands of followers from his boat, Sea Shell, amid going against advice from officials in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Bored Panda has contacted Kricketfelt for comment.

“Her husband built that Milton you gotta go around sorry,” a viewer quipped

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Rich Florida Mom Shows Off Her "Milton Proof" Mansion As Hundreds Beg Them To Evacuate

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Daring a hurricane and skin cancer. She was feel invincible.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now welk, if she's so rich and her house survived the test, then she can fund stable housing for her community. Btw, in Europe almost all houses are "commercial built" = with all walls concrete or masonry. Only exception are full wood houses, which are common in rural North and East Europe or as holiday home. Still sturdy. We don't do cardboard, it is too expensive to be cheap. Especially in areas which get hit numerous times per year by heavy wind it is total crazyness, to keep building these cardboard houses since decades.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Daring a hurricane and skin cancer. She was feel invincible.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now welk, if she's so rich and her house survived the test, then she can fund stable housing for her community. Btw, in Europe almost all houses are "commercial built" = with all walls concrete or masonry. Only exception are full wood houses, which are common in rural North and East Europe or as holiday home. Still sturdy. We don't do cardboard, it is too expensive to be cheap. Especially in areas which get hit numerous times per year by heavy wind it is total crazyness, to keep building these cardboard houses since decades.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 199M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 452.2M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.2M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda