Exclusive: Weatherman Claims He Was Censored For Warning People Of Storms Like Hurricane Milton

Censorship, harassment, and death threats are just some of the obstacles former CBS TV meteorologist and Senior Climate Scientist Chris Gloninger had to overcome in trying to inform his viewers about climate change.

Moreover, over his 20-year career, he warned people about the likelihood of disasters such as Hurricane Milton increasing if the rising temperatures were not managed in time, but his superiors asked him to stop in fear of ratings dropping.

Gloninger also received several menacing messages from climate change deniers, including threats against him and his family, that forced him to leave his career as a TV reporter behind.

Now, with the storm threatening to hit the Tampa Bay area in Florida at unprecedented speeds, the Climate Scientist spoke exclusively with Bored Panda and gave his forecast of the storm, including when it will hit the coast and the damage it’s expected to cause.

Former TV meteorologist Chirs Gloninger spent over 20 years warning viewers about the consequences of climate change

“My forecast is that Milton will make landfall during the early morning hours of Thursday,” the meteorologist told Bored Panda.

For Gloninger, the upcoming catastrophe could’ve been avoided if carbon emissions were controlled in time, but now he believes we are way past the point of no return.

“Some people, especially on social media, refuse to recognize that these horrific events are largely due to our own negligence,” he added, expressing his frustration over trying to inform people about the effects of global warming.

“Some people prefer to ignore facts and lean on conspiracy theories instead of facing the truth. It’s difficult for them to accept that we are playing a part in this.”

The former TV meteorologist received his first threat in July 2022, sharing several emails on X from angry viewers threatening to give him “a welcome he will never forget.” Among those responsible was a 63-year-old man from Iowa who later pleaded guilty to third-degree harassment.

Despite fearing for his family, Gloninger remained steadfast in his climate coverage. However, according to him, his bosses at the time started censoring him out of fear of declining ratings.

“They left me no choice but to leave,” he stated. “I spent a year trying to process the harassment, but the station telling me to stop informing people of the consequences of climate change was the last straw.”

Experts such as Gloninger believe that Milton’s record-breaking speeds demand are setting a new standard, with some labeling it the first “Category 6” hurricane in history

Gloninger laments that his warnings might’ve finally come true, as Hurricane Milton’s intensity has been so strong that experts believe it’s breaking the limits of scales used to measure wind strength for more than 50 years.

For instance, Noah Bergen, a meteorologist from Florida, labeled the 200 mph winds as “astronomical” and proposed creating a brand new category of measurement: Category 6.

As a comparison, the last Category 5 storm to hit Florida was Hurricane Andrew in 1992. With top winds of 174 mph, it was the costliest natural disaster in American history at the time, causing $30 billion in damages and taking the lives of more than 40 people.

“We are experiencing an increasingly unstable climate, with unprecedented disasters of increasing frequency that’s forcing us to redefine the upper limits of our measurements,” Gloninger explained.

For decades, meteorologists have used the 1971 Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale to classify hurricanes according to intensity. The scale’s measurement is divided into five grades, each increasing every 20 mph.

The current upper end is Category 5, with a limit of 157 mph or higher. It can destroy a high percentage of homes, including total roof failure and wall collapse, alongside fallen trees and power poles, isolating residential areas and complicating rescue efforts.

Bumpy ride into Hurricane #Milton on @NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 “Miss Piggy” to collect data to help improve the forecast and support hurricane research. Visit https://t.co/3phpgKNx0q for the latest forecasts and advisories

Visit https://t.co/UoRa967zK0 for information that you… pic.twitter.com/ezmXu2Zqta — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) October 8, 2024

“Category 5 is already considered catastrophic. What are we supposed to call an eventual Category 6? What’s more catastrophic than this? We need to come up with a new definition,” he added.

The warmer the seas get, the stronger each hurricane will become; as Gloninger explains, the two phenomena are intrinsically linked

The correlation between global warming, carbon emissions, and Hurricane Milton couldn’t be more evident for the meteorologist.

“The increase in earth’s temperature is directly related to an increase in the speed of storms,” Gloninger stated.

“For every degree the sea gets warmer, wind speeds increase by 4-5%, and while this might not sound like much initially, it translates to an astounding 50% in the destructive potential of hurricanes.”

According to data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the earth’s temperature increased by 0.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels in 1980. Temperatures doubled over the next 37 years to 1.0 degrees in 2017 and then increased by the same amount to 1.5 degrees this year.

“We’re past the point of mitigation; we need to talk about adaptation,” Gloninger explained, adding that the temperatures are likely to keep rising over the next few years.

Official data shows that each hurricane results in billions of dollars in damages, with developing countries being the most affected

Not all countries will be affected in the same manner, however, as over a third of the world’s carbon emissions come from China (33%) and the United States (12.6%), according to data from Climate Watch.

“Developed countries will have to pay a price,” the scientist argued. “Developing countries are feeling the worst effects of climate change, with changes to their agriculture and structural losses their economies aren’t able to easily recover from.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), each tropical hurricane causes an average of more than $22 billion in damages per event. The 2024 season has broken records by hosting 13 named cyclones so far, with Hurricanes Helene and Milton being the latest.

Despite the grave climatic situation, Gloninger remains hopeful, believing Hurricane Milton will serve as a wake-up call for those who have denied climate change over the years.

“I believe that sentiment around climate change is starting to shift as more and more people have realized the intensity of current events have made it all but undeniable,” he explained.

According to the October edition of the Emerson College Polling report, around 60% of respondents in states such as Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska now believe that human activity influences climate change.

“It’s an important breakthrough,” the meteorologist, who continues to appear regularly on outlets like CNN and MSNBC, said about the increased awareness.

Chris Gloninger is a Senior Climate Scientist at Woods Hole Group, where he provides guidance and direction on climate-related hazards. Interested readers can check out his media appearances and inquire about his services on his website.

