At the end of September of this year, Hurricane Helene was happening in the country, more specifically the Southeastern part of it.

Helene caused catastrophic many tornadoes and rainfall-triggered flooding, particularly in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, and southwestern Virginia. Over 200 lives were lost due to it.

It was the strongest hurricane on record to strike the Big Bend region of Florida, the deadliest Atlantic Hurricane Maria (in 2017,) and the deadliest to strike the mainland US since Hurricane Katrina (in 2005.)

Now, another natural disaster is happening in the United States. Now, it’s called Hurricane Milton and it’s happening in the Gulf of Mexico.