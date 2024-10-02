Hurricane Traps Man And His Dog On The Ocean, They Manage To Call The Coast Guard And Get Rescued

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural disasters are a force to be reckoned with and should never be underestimated, no matter how experienced you feel that you are. And yet, sometimes, life puts us in situations where the only way to move is forward, even if it is a literal hurricane approaching us.

A story like this recently happened to one man who was living on a boat with his dog. When Hurricane Helene was about to hit, the duo were well on their way to a place where they could wait out the disaster with ease, only to be surprised by a failing motor that left them stranded, awaiting rescue. Scroll down to read the full story!

Losing your home to natural disasters is never pleasant, but as long as everyone makes it out alive, everything is alright

Image credits: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Facebook)

A man and his dog were living on their sailboat when Hurricane Helene started forming dangerously close to them

Around a year ago, 64-year-old Earl Barcome and his partner of 30 years had a falling out. That’s when he and his 10-year-old golden retriever, Gunn, decided to hit the water and make the man’s sailboat, Selkie, their new home.

But to Earl, this boat was more than that. “Earl’s sailboat was more than just a home. It was the culmination of a lifelong dream, offering him solace and purpose after a difficult chapter in his life,” the man’s sister explained on a GoFundMe page dedicated to her brother.

Image credits: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Facebook)

The duo planned to sail to a safer location and wait out the storm there, but the boat’s motor failed at a crucial moment, leaving them stranded at sea

The sailor was still on his healing journey when Hurricane Helene started to form. Of course, Earl wasn’t new to this and had a great plan to move away from the disaster to a protected inlet where the duo could wait out the storm and continue sailing. Unfortunately, some things have no intention of following our plans.

They didn’t get far before the boat’s motor failed, leaving Earl and Gunn stranded in the open. With the hurricane closing into the southeast, the waves began to rise, and soon, the situation started to look quite dire. “It was moving mountains of water. Every which way you turn. And these waves were just everywhere you look,” shared the man in his interview with WBBH.

Image credits: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Facebook)

The man used his radio to call for the Coast Guard, who sent a fully equipped rescue helicopter with a team that soon found the duo and brought them to safety

But neither one of these travelers was just going to give up just yet. It was when they were already up to their chests in water in the boat’s cabin that Earl turned to his Golden Retriever and said, “Gunn, this isn’t the day we’re going to die. I’m calling the Coast Guard.”

The man used his boat’s still functioning radio to call for the Coast Guard’s help, and soon, a helicopter with a fully equipped rescue team was on the way to save them. Both wearing life vests, the duo was quickly helped to escape their sinking boat and were loaded onto the basket that lifted them up, away from danger.

“Do I have hope? I have, I have a new, I have a new understanding. And that’s a beautiful thing,” shared Earl, remaining positive about him and Gunn making it out with their lives despite his lost boat. “What do I got to complain about? I got shirt and pants.”

Image credits: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Facebook)

Hurricane Helene has caused severe damage in almost every place that it visited. It hit unexpectedly hard, even in places where things should’ve been a bit smoother, and, according to Rebecca Shabad of NBC News, at least 150 lives were taken by this destructive event. If you want more footage of its aftermath, check out this other Bored Panda post.

But while Hurricane Helene may have passed, it’s almost inevitable that another one will come by eventually. Thus, it’s wise to know how to prepare for it and what to do when it finally comes.

Image credits: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Facebook)

As per Catherine Boeckmann of Almanac, there is plenty to do when the news of another disaster like that reaches you that can help ensure your own and your loved ones’ safety as well as minimize the damage to your property.

It all starts with ensuring you have emergency survival kits, fully fueled vehicles, and plenty of resources like food and water in case you need to stay isolated. It’s also a good idea to prepare by photographing or scanning all your important documents, downloading the Red Cross Emergency app, and locating all the local emergency shelters in case you need to move.

In addition, you might want to put all your electronics, valuables, and chemicals somewhere up high where they have less chance of getting into the water, as well as secure your property by getting storm shutters and roof straps installed.

Image credits: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Facebook)

Hurricanes are inevitable, but as long as you’re well prepared and follow the information provided by the news outlets, your chances of making it through are very positive

As the hurricane approaches, the wisest thing to do is monitor the storm via local news outlets and act accordingly. Bring all you can inside, close the storm shutters, and stay inside, turning off all your electric devices if instructed. Make sure you have your phone charged and all the necessary things at hand.

If it comes to that, you must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. However, depending on your living situation, evacuation might be necessary regardless, as some geographical locations are simply too risky to remain in.

Image credits: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Facebook)

When the hurricane finally hits, stay indoors, securing all the external doors and windows while keeping the interior ones closed. If you don’t have a safe room, it pays to take refuge in small rooms or even closets, as long as they’re on the lowest level.

Once this is in the past, make sure to inform your friends and family that you’re safe, but don’t return home or even do things like drink tap water unless authorized. Throw away food that may have come in contact with flood water, document the damage, and continue moving forward with caution.

Image credits: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (Facebook)

In the end, nature can be very unpredictable and vicious, so it’s up to us to ensure that we go through these natural disasters with as little damage as possible. Sometimes, it may require sacrificing your property and valuables, just like it happened for Earl and Gunn. But as long as you still get away with your lives, everything will be okay.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever had such a close encounter with a hurricane? Share about all of it in the comments below!

