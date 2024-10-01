ADVERTISEMENT

Over 40 trillion gallons (151 trillion liters) of rain drenched the Southeast United States in the last week from Hurricane Helene.

Ed Clark, head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Water Center in Alabama, described it as an “astronomical amount of precipitation,” adding that he had never seen anything like it in his 25 years working in the weather service.

The impact of that volume of water—which is enough to fill more than 60 million Olympic-size swimming pools—resulted in 140 deaths across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia after the storm made landfall on September 26, CNN reported Tuesday (October 1).

At least 40 of those fatalities occurred in Buncombe County, North Carolina.

Meteorologists estimate that Hurricane Helene resulted from a combination of two or three storm systems, with some suggesting that worsening climate change may also explain why the storm was “wetter and warmer” than other tropical storms affecting North Carolina.

Below, Bored Panda has compiled a selection of photos and videos capturing the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast.

#1

A US Coast Guard Rescue Of A Man And His Dog

factandrumor Report

#2

Two Forgotten Dogs Get Rescued From Their Kennels

Weathermonitors Report

#3

A Car Catches Fire After A Garage Floods

A Car Catches Fire After A Garage Floods

onlyinfloridaa Report

#4

Alligators Out And About

CinemaShogun Report

#5

A North Carolina Resident Surrounded By Floodwaters

A North Carolina Resident Surrounded By Floodwaters

Jessica Drye Turner Report

#6

A Man Kayaking In The Middle Of His Living Room

Jules31415 Report

#7

A Man Making The Most Of His Vacation

TLHBeerSociety Report

#8

Hurricane-Themed Cakes

Hurricane-Themed Cakes

Things4FLppl Report

#9

The Aftermath Of The Storm At A Beach Rental Home

Will_Schryver Report

#10

A Man Has A Drink While A Capsized Boat Washes Ashore

A Man Has A Drink While A Capsized Boat Washes Ashore

Joe Raedle/Getty Report

#11

Another Flooded Living Room

369Fim Report

#12

Alligators On The Front Porch

Weathermonitors Report

#13

Waters Breaks The Windows And Inundates A Home

Waters Breaks The Windows And Inundates A Home

nom_dutlisateur Report

#14

Twin Spouts

Twin Spouts

chrys.mariie Report

#15

An Alligator Hunting A Lizard

An Alligator Hunting A Lizard

danielrojasvlogs Report

#16

Yet Another Alligator

Yet Another Alligator

andres.a Report

