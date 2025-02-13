Straight Women Are Questioning Everything After Husband Shows Wife How He Showers In Viral Clip

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media is once again calling men out about their shower routines. If you’re in a relationship with a man, how sure are you that your partner is thoroughly cleansing his body when he hops in the shower? Well, this story is going to make you question your answer.

TikTok user Britforreal recently shared a candid video of herself just questioning her husband’s shower routine. What started as a fun conversation between the couple became a viral post after Brit Richards decided to share the unexpected response she got from her husband, John. Turns out your partner can still surprise you even after you’ve spent nine years with them.



A TikTok user shared that she’s “so upset” now that she’s found out how her husband washes his body in the shower

Image credits: britforreal

“I’m just so upset. I found out how my husband washes his body in the shower,” Brit says in her TikTok video that has gotten over 3 million views. After Richards asks her husband John to show how he showers in the video, it’s safe to say it’s nothing like one would expect.



He starts by mimicking how he washes his beard and his head. Then he happily admits to using Aleavia Coastal Woodlands Body Cleanse and proudly says, “I do a triangle.”

The husband stands by doing the “triangle,” where he cleans his lower belly, pubic bones, and crotch in a triangular motion

Image credits: britforreal

He then proceeds to demonstrate what the “triangle” is, which makes Richards admit that she’s “scared for her life.” The triangle is basically rubbing the area across the lower part of the belly and then moving on to cleaning the sides of the pubic bones down to the crotch in repetitive, swift moves.



Shocked by what she witnesses, Richards says, “You have to move out,” in disbelief. Meanwhile, John continues to flaunt his shower routine by saying, “Swipe it, shoot it, caboot it.”

Shocked, Brit Richards asked her husband, “You don’t even wash your pits?”

Image credits: britforreal

Curious about whether this was his idea of a full-on shower, Richards asks her husband, “You don’t even wash your pits?” to which John cheekily replies, “Sometimes.”

Shocked, Richards asks, “You don’t even round the corners of your (butt) cheeks and you sit on public toilets?!”

Saying he doesn’t ever poop in public, he mocks the question, “Round the corners?! I am going to lather my cheeks? Brotherrr!”

Richards exclaims, “You can’t live here anymore”

Image credits: britforreal

When asked if he’s ever washed his legs or feet, John explains, “I mean, yeah, if I have to. If I get, like, a tattoo or something.” At this point, women in the comments started questioning their partners’ overall hygiene.

The video ends with Richards’ exclamation, “You can’t live here anymore.”

TikTok users mockingly called the shower routine the “triangle of evil”



Image credits: britforreal

It is safe to say the video has sent shockwaves through TikTok, with hundreds of women having their faith shaken in their partners’ hygiene levels, and some calling it a “triangle of evil.”

Speaking about the video, Brit Richards said, “When he told me, I immediately whipped out my phone saying, ‘You have GOT to say that again on video because I doubt many women know that many men shower their “hot spots” only.'”

TikTok trends reveal strange hygiene routines

Image credits: britforreal

This is not the first time TikTok has put a spotlight on the weird showering habits of men. Previously, a TikTok trend where women drew lines under soap bars or shampoo bottles to find out if their partners were properly cleansing their bodies took the social media platform by storm.

Women on the platform would draw marks under their male partners’ soap bars, shampoo bottles, or cleansers before they showered.

If the marks were smudged, they would know that their partners were using soap, but if not, then they were simply getting wet instead of taking a proper shower. Sadly enough, there were a lot of realizations thanks to the trend, revealing that most men don’t even use soap.

Learning how to shower properly is important for your health

Image credits: britforreal

A good shower or a relaxing bath is a treat we all love. Everyone showers—including you and me—but have you ever wondered what the proper way to shower is? According to Healthline, you should start by bringing the water to an ideal temperature—not too hot and not too cold. Dermatologists recommend using lukewarm water for your skin. Wet your body with a quick rinse, then apply any cleanser you choose.

You can proceed by washing your body with a washcloth, loofah, or your hands. It would be best to start by washing your neck and shoulders and move down to your feet.

Make sure you scrub your legs and toes, too, for a thorough cleanse. When you’re done, rinse the remaining soap from your body with water. You can follow the same procedure for your hair, too. Just don’t forget to use an ideal amount of shampoo (size of a quarter) and conditioner so as not to weigh down your hair and protect your hair quality. Of course, not overdoing it is also crucial to protecting your skin and hair health. Follow these steps to add a healthier shower routine to your life. Et voilà! You’re all squeaky clean.

Netizens made the most of the fun video, sharing jokes in the comments

