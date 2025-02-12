ADVERTISEMENT

As children, we don’t know much, so products that are not designed for all genders go unnoticed. It’s only when we start noticing how a certain product is not at all suitable for some people that we realize that gender discrimination is also quite blatant in products as well.

Just like this TikToker who was so frustrated by the rain shower at an Airbnb that she vented online about it. She called out the designers of this product and claimed that they were anti-women and wondered if it was a male-centric design. Her video went viral and women were nodding that it’s true!

More info: TikTok

TikToker went viral for claiming that rain shower designers hated women and she had a beef with them

Image credits: abbey.freeze

She claimed that rain showers were anti-women as they were so hard to use when women didn’t want to wash their hair

In today’s story, we dive into the world of TikToker Abbey who couldn’t help but express her fury at how anti-women rain showers are. She claimed that women don’t wash their hair every day, so it was a pain to take a bath with a rain shower. She even showed how awkwardly women had to “pose” while bathing.

Another reason why she had a beef with rain shower designers was because they were so immersive that she felt that she was drowning and she didn’t want to be waterboarded every time she showered. She also questioned whether it was a male-centric design or just a fad as many places were selling off rain showers as “amenities.”

To get a deeper perspective on this product and its design, Bored Panda reached out to Sharanya Salehittal, who has product-designing experience. She said that rain showers, like many bathroom fixtures, were often designed for a “typical” user who was often assumed to be male, and this can affect things like showerhead height.

“While some companies are starting to think about different needs, there’s still room for improvement. People have different shower preferences based on things like height, how often they wash, and even cultural habits. Some like a strong, focused spray, while others prefer a soft, wide one. To make showers better for everyone, we need to do more research with different groups of people,” she added.

Image credits: abbey.freeze

She also pointed out that she felt like she was drowning when using it as it was so immersive and waterboarded the user

Sharanya stressed that it’s tricky to make things both look good and work well, but it’s really important. She believes that a beautiful showerhead is pointless if the shower isn’t good.

She explained, “I always start by thinking about what people need and how the showerhead should work. Only after that do I start thinking about how to make it look nice. For example, the size and shape of the showerhead need to be perfect for good water coverage and pressure before we pick a color or style.”

Ideally, she thinks that how something works should determine how it looks, but the best designs make both work together perfectly. Even little things, like where the knobs are, can make a big difference in how easy the shower is to use, she added.

Historically speaking, Sharanya elaborated that design has often been done mostly by men, and society used to think of men as the “typical” user, and this can affect everything, from tool sizes to how public spaces are arranged.

Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She claimed that even something like shower water pressure might be designed for how men usually wash their hair. These biases, Sharanya believes, often happen without meaning to, but they show why it’s so important to get different viewpoints when designing things.

When we asked her about the biggest challenges in making everyday products and spaces more inclusive for all genders, Sharanya noted, “First, there’s a lack of awareness and understanding of diverse needs. Second, there can be cost constraints associated with designing for a wider range of users.”

“Third, there’s often resistance to change, with people clinging to established norms. Finally, meaningful user research with diverse groups can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. Overcoming these challenges requires a shift in mindset, a commitment to user-centered design, and a willingness to challenge assumptions,” she added.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Sharanya also gave other common examples of home or product designs that unintentionally disadvantage women:

Kitchen countertops are often designed with the average male height in mind, making them uncomfortable for shorter individuals.

Office temperature is another classic example, often calibrated based on metabolic rates more typical of men.

Even the design of some safety equipment can be problematic for women.

While concluding the interview, our expert also spoke about positive evolution, where she expressed that we’ve seen improvements in clothing design with more inclusive sizing and styles, though it’s still a work in progress.

She narrated, “The increasing availability of adjustable showerheads is a step in the right direction. These changes come about because of consumer feedback and advocacy, demonstrating the power of raising these issues and demanding better, more inclusive design. As designers, we have a responsibility to listen to those voices and drive further progress.”

Image credits: Augustinus Martinus Noppé / Pexels (not the actual photo)

That definitely sounds like something all product designers should heed in order to make sure that they design products for all types of people and not just the “typical” niche. Regarding the rain showers being anti-women, many folks also added more reasons to show that they completely agreed with the TikToker.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

The video went viral and other women jumped on the bandwagon listing other reasons why rain showers were anti-women

