A New Concerning Trend Of Men Shaving Their Eyelashes Emerges: “They Look Too Feminine”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing says alpha male like voluntarily blinding yourself.

Or at least, that’s the message TikTok’s latest trend is sending. The platform has convinced men that shaving off their eyelashes is the key to looking more masculine, and naturally, they’re going all in—trimmers in hand, logic nowhere to be found. Something tells us they’ll be rethinking this choice soon.

See the chaos unfold below.

RELATED:

In a truly baffling turn of events, men are shaving off their eyelashes because they believe it makes them look manlier

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Donato / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The internet, however, is watching in horror, amusement, and secondhand embarrassment

Share icon

Image credits: billybeebaddestb**ch

Share icon

Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ahmadrezanikzad

As expected, viewers are roasting them into oblivion

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon