A New Concerning Trend Of Men Shaving Their Eyelashes Emerges: “They Look Too Feminine”
Fails, Funny

A New Concerning Trend Of Men Shaving Their Eyelashes Emerges: “They Look Too Feminine”

Nothing says alpha male like voluntarily blinding yourself.

Or at least, that’s the message TikTok’s latest trend is sending. The platform has convinced men that shaving off their eyelashes is the key to looking more masculine, and naturally, they’re going all in—trimmers in hand, logic nowhere to be found. Something tells us they’ll be rethinking this choice soon.

See the chaos unfold below.

    In a truly baffling turn of events, men are shaving off their eyelashes because they believe it makes them look manlier

    Image credits: Andrea Donato / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The internet, however, is watching in horror, amusement, and secondhand embarrassment

    Image credits: billybeebaddestb**ch

    @billybeebaddestbitch No they are not doing this so that their eyelashes will grow thicker and longer. They are doing this because of toxic masculinity and thinking that they look more masculine with their eyelashes shaved off.. ##toxicmasculinity##eyelashes##shavedeyelashes##men##fyp##mensheslth##wtf##omg##crazy ♬ Montagem Rave Eterno – Dj Samir & Fyex

    Image credits:  Roberta Sant’Anna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ahmadrezanikzad

    @ahmadrezanikzad Really? #plankton #Eyelashes #cut #shave #fyp #viral ♬ Originalton – ᴀʜᴍᴀᴅ ʀɴ

    As expected, viewers are roasting them into oblivion

    Social media comment on men shaving eyelashes trend, expressing concern.

    Comment expressing embarrassment about the trend of men shaving eyelashes.

    Comment questioning masculinity in shaving eyelashes trend, with skull and praying emojis.

    Comment on a social media post about men trimming eyelashes with a cat emoji.

    Social media comment reacting to trend of men shaving eyelashes.

    Comment reacting to men shaving eyelashes trend, mentioning beach and windy day.

    Comment discussing men shaving eyelashes, saying long eyelashes are more attractive and shaved eyelashes are weird.

    A comment questioning men shaving eyelashes, expressing concern about the practice.

    Comment on shaving eyelashes trend, questioning masculinity and criticizing fake scar style.

    Social media comment criticizing men shaving eyelashes trend, with 83 likes.

    Comment on men's eyelashes trend, noting they grow back longer, with 623 likes.

    Comment questioning appearance related to men shaving eyelashes trend.

    A comment expressing love for men with long eyelashes, featuring a broken heart emoji.

    Comment discussing men's eyelashes, highlighting trend concerns with a humorous take on long lashes.

    Comment on men's eyelashes, mentioning protection and historical eyeliner use.

    Comment on men shaving eyelashes for masculine vs. feminine look, with a social media reaction and engagement.

    Comment expressing concern about men shaving eyelashes, highlighting their protective role.

    Comment on eyelashes, discussing masculinity vs femininity.

    Comment about men shaving eyelashes trend with a sarcastic tone, posted by user.

    Comment on men shaving eyelashes trend with sad emoji.

    Comment on men shaving eyelashes trend, highlighting eyelashes' protective role for eyes against dust.

    Social media comment questioning masculinity of eyelashes, part of trend where men shave them.

    Comment by user, showing 73 likes, related to trend of men shaving eyelashes.

    Comment questioning masculinity with 1437 likes, related to men shaving eyelashes trend.

    Comment questioning men shaving eyelashes trend, noting their purpose beyond aesthetics.

    Comment questioning men shaving eyelashes trend, showing concern.

    Comment on eyelashes and masculinity, addressing trend of men shaving them.

    A social media comment discussing men shaving eyelashes trend.

    Social media comment criticizing the trend of men shaving eyelashes as too feminine.

    Social media comment reacting to men shaving eyelashes trend.

    Comment questioning men shaving eyelashes for practical reasons, showing concern about debris protection.

    Comment expressing concern about men shaving eyelashes trend, with 344 likes and reply option.

    Comment about men shaving their eyelashes, warning against it.

    Comment expressing concerns about men shaving eyelashes, with emojis and a like count.

    Comment on trend of men shaving eyelashes, emphasizing the protective role of lashes.

    Comment reading 'NO NO ITS SO PRETTY' under a trend of men shaving eyelashes.

    Comment expressing reluctance to follow trend of men shaving eyelashes, emphasizing the appeal of natural lashes.

    A social media comment discussing long eyelashes and trimming, with 28 likes.

    Comment discussing men shaving eyelashes trend, highlighting discomfort from sweat with emojis and many likes.

    Comment praising men with long eyelashes, expressing envy over genetic traits.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    
    

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    
    sheilagem avatar
    SaladSpinner3000
    SaladSpinner3000
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can I assume that to become me a "writer" for BP, all I need to to is repost a Tiktok made by someone else as one does for Facebook? Really?

    Load More Comments
    POST
