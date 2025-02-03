A New Concerning Trend Of Men Shaving Their Eyelashes Emerges: “They Look Too Feminine”
Nothing says alpha male like voluntarily blinding yourself.
Or at least, that’s the message TikTok’s latest trend is sending. The platform has convinced men that shaving off their eyelashes is the key to looking more masculine, and naturally, they’re going all in—trimmers in hand, logic nowhere to be found. Something tells us they’ll be rethinking this choice soon.
See the chaos unfold below.
In a truly baffling turn of events, men are shaving off their eyelashes because they believe it makes them look manlier
Image credits: Andrea Donato / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The internet, however, is watching in horror, amusement, and secondhand embarrassment
Image credits: billybeebaddestb**ch
@billybeebaddestbitch No they are not doing this so that their eyelashes will grow thicker and longer. They are doing this because of toxic masculinity and thinking that they look more masculine with their eyelashes shaved off.. ##toxicmasculinity##eyelashes##shavedeyelashes##men##fyp##mensheslth##wtf##omg##crazy ♬ Montagem Rave Eterno – Dj Samir & Fyex
Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ahmadrezanikzad
@ahmadrezanikzad Really? #plankton #Eyelashes #cut #shave #fyp #viral ♬ Originalton – ᴀʜᴍᴀᴅ ʀɴ
As expected, viewers are roasting them into oblivion
Can I assume that to become me a "writer" for BP, all I need to to is repost a Tiktok made by someone else as one does for Facebook? Really?
Well, you could cull things off Reddit instead . . . .
Well, you clicked on it and commented on it, generating traffic and thus income. So... mission accomplished.
Can I assume that to become me a "writer" for BP, all I need to to is repost a Tiktok made by someone else as one does for Facebook? Really?
Well, you could cull things off Reddit instead . . . .
Well, you clicked on it and commented on it, generating traffic and thus income. So... mission accomplished.
12
19