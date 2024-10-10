Viral Lt. Dan Defies Mayor's Pleas, Braves Hurricane Milton In Boat: "Safest Place In The World"

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Malinowski better known as “Lieutenant Dan” on social media, has been “thuggin out” Hurricane Milton – which previously reached as high as Category 5 – from his boat. As people have been increasingly worried about the man-turned-internet sensation, Lieutenant Dan refused evacuation in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA.

Lieutenant Dan went viral on social media in recent days, updating his thousands of followers from his boat, Sea Shell, amid going against advice from officials in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Taking to his TikTok page on Wednesday (October 9), Lieutenant Dan highlighted his faith as the reason why he wanted to remain on his little fishing boat during a Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricanes classified as Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale have winds exceeding 157 mph (252 km/h) and can cause catastrophic damage, including total building destruction and widespread power outages.

The scale has five levels: Category 1 (74-95 mph), Category 2 (96-110 mph), Category 3 (111-129 mph), Category 4 (130-156 mph), and Category 5 (157+ mph).

Each higher category represents increasing wind speeds and more severe potential damage. It’s used to assess the destructive potential of the storm.

“God told me to come out here and get a boat,” Lieutenant Dan explained. “I came out here and got a boat.”

Admittingly not the best swimmer, Lieutenant Dan revealed that his plan was to “just stick it out here.”

He continued: “I’m in a boat, the boat goes up with the water. So even if the boat goes up 100 feet in the air, I’m gonna be up a hundred feet in the air with the water.

“So it’s really the safest place in the world to be is on my boat. And I got room for one more female.”

Hurricane Milton previously reached as high as Category 5

Surviving a Category 5 hurricane on a boat is extremely unlikely and highly dangerous, according to Boatus.

These storms bring catastrophic winds, towering waves, and storm surges that can sink even well-prepared vessels.

Many experts recommend evacuating to land as even large boats anchored in sheltered areas are at high risk of being destroyed or capsizing.

Both local and national officials in the US have spent recent days pleading with residents to follow evacuation orders, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Moreover, police have reportedly tried to persuade Lieutenant Dan to leave his boat.

Although Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor, had previously announced that police had rescued Lieutenant Dan and taken him to a shelter, reporters later found him still on his boat in Tampa Bay after the storm made landfall.

Lieutenant Dan decided to stay on his boat

He calmly assured a reporter he was fine, even as Hurricane Milton had weakened to a Category 3 when it hit south of Tampa with 120 mph winds, The New York Post reported on Thursday (October 10).

Lieutenant Dan refused evacuation in Tampa Bay, Florida, USA

@terrenceconcannon Lot of people have been commenting this, so thought I would ask him. I have a hotel for him near the Tampa airport, but his is still hesitant on going. There have been many attempts from police to get him out of there, so hoping he makes the right decision and leaves 🙏 ♬ original sound – Tampa Terrence

Despite the chaos, Lieutenant Dan stayed aboard his vessel throughout the storm. Nevertheless, as the resilient man’s choice to remain on waters went viral, a slew of people have expressed concern.

Taking to her Facebook page, a woman shared: “If you have been following Hurricane Milton stories, is anyone else following and worried about Joseph “Lieutenant Dan” Malinowski like I am?!

“I keep [watching] updates. He is refusing to leave his little boat in Tampa that he lives in.

“He has tied and secured it to a dock and he said he will be “just fine” as long as the water stays out and the boat just rises when the water does.

“Everyone from the city has tried to get him to go to [a shelter] and he says it is his lifeline and money maker and his disability was taken (while having a missing leg) which is insane and so sad.

Lieutenant Dan went viral on social media in recent days

“I have been thinking about him for 2-3 days now because I really am praying that he changes his mind among the others who need to. I pray you keep ‘thuggin’ it out like you say!”

At 16 years old, Lieutenant Dan had his leg amputated after he was hit by a car, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Naturally, the comparisons between Malinowski and Forrest Gump’s Lieutenant Dan quickly arose.

In the 1994 movie, Lieutenant Dan is a veteran amputee whose shrimp boat was the only vessel to miraculously make it out of “Hurricane Carmen.”

Lieutenant Dan claimed to have slept through Hurricane Helene, and that he would be able to do so again, Sky News reported.

The rogue sailor’s last update was uploaded three hours ago, as of Thursday at 3 am (EDT), with a TikTok video displaying streamer Adin Ross announcing that he bought a new $100,000 boat for Lieutenant Dan.

He has been updating his thousands of followers from his boat, Sea Shell

The storm struck Florida as a Category 3 storm late on Wednesday after weakening from a Category 5 storm, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

Hurricane Milton has reportedly weakened further and is now a Category 1 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

Milton is the third hurricane to hit Florida this year. It has knocked out power for more than 2 million people in the state, CNN reported on Thursday.

Additionally, wind gusts of 100 mph (approximately 161 km/h) were recorded near Tampa, where a flash flood emergency was issued and emergency services have been halted.

Bored Panda has contacted Lieutenant Dan for comment.

“Absolutely insane he’s still alive,” a reader commented

